ComicBook
Superman Actor Henry Cavill Gets Transformed Into the X-Men’s Cyclops for the MCU
With the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam so close to hitting theaters rumors of Henry Cavill's return as Superman have been swirling around the web. Cavill hasn't appeared as the character since Zack Snyder's Justice League and Warner Bros. has been adding faceless Superman cameos to their projects. There have been rumors that the actor has switched sides and joined an upcoming Marvel Studios project, but those rumors have yet to come to fruition. Fans have been wondering what role Cavill could play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with some fans thinking he should join the X-Men. One artist recently revealed a new work of fan art that shows the Superman star as Scott Summers / Cyclops.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Reveals New Look At Namor
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has given fans a brand new look at Namor. The Sub-Mariner has been all over the marketing material for this film. Tenoch Huerta stands looking like he just got out of the waves in the pages of Total Film. His ears are very prominent as they signify that he's a mutant among the human adversaries seen in the trailers for Wakanda Forever. The extensive jewelry is also front and center as well. His look is very sharp when it comes to the MCU's grand introduction to the Fantastic Four and Black Panther villain. Fans have been waiting for mutants and other elements to make their way to the Marvel Studios movies for years now and their big day is finally at hand. Check out Huerta's piercing gaze right here down below.
ComicBook
Madame Web Set Photos Reveal First Look at Sydney Sweeney's Character
Production is currently underway on Madame Web, a star-studded addition to Sony's Spider-Man Universe of live-action movies. Fans have speculated that the Marvel Comics-inspired film could serve as the live-action debut of an eclectic crop of characters, some of whom wield Spider powers in the comics. While we'll ultimately have to see if that ends up being the case, a new series of set photos provide a look at one of the film's stars in costume.
ComicBook
Dwayne The Rock Johnson Says "Welcome Home" To Major DC Super Hero At Black Adam Premiere
The official premiere of Black Adam took place last night, and a week before the movie hits theaters, there are some pretty major spoilers working their way around the internet. That's in part because journalists and critics got to chat with Dwayne Johnson after the screening, and asked the kind of questions you would expect to ask...after seeing a movie. Johnson responded in kind, seemingly confident enough in the film that he thinks the spoilers will do more good than harm, in terms of getting butts in seats for his long-awaited DC (live-action) debut next week.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Season Finale Casts Stargirl Actor as a Major Hulk Character
In the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, fans were introduced to a character from the comic book source material, who most probably thought would not be showing up anytime soon. It's an appearance that hints at one of the biggest Hulk stories ever told, and has the potential to shift the direction the character takes from this point forward. Oh, and as a fun bonus, the character was played by actor Wil Deusner, who played Joey Zarick (the son of The Wizard) on HBO Max and The CW's acclaimed DC adaptation Stargirl. So, who is it and what does it mean?
ComicBook
Avengers: Secret Wars Moves Release Date
Marvel Studios has moved the release date of Avengers: Secret Wars. The highly-anticipated film was announced at San Diego Comic-Con by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. Avengers: Secret Wars and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty bring the Multiverse Saga to an end, as Earth's Mightiest Heroes come together to face Kang the Conqueror. Details on Avengers: Secret Wars are at a minimum, but we now know the film will not be sticking to its originally announced November 7, 2025 release date.
ComicBook
Enola Holmes 2 Trailer Released by Netflix
More than two years after Enola Holmes debuted on Netflix to rave reviews, a sequel is finally ready to hit screens around the world. Millie Bobby Brown is back as for Enola Holmes 2, reprising her role as the titular sleuth for another adventure on Netflix. The streaming service ordered an Enola Holmes sequel shortly after the first film premiered, and fans will finally get to see what the follow-up has in store when it arrives next month. Until then, there's a trailer to get everyone excited.
ComicBook
Red Sonja Movie First Look Revealed
After years of trying to move forward, a new adaptation of Red Sonja went into production earlier this summer, with Millennium Media releasing the first look at Matilda Lutz as the titular hero. The film is still in production, so while we likely won't be seeing any completed footage from Red Sonja anytime soon, this tease of the project showcases how accurately Lutz embodies the iconic character. M.J. Bassett serves as director on the project from a script by Joey Soloway and Tasha Huo. The character was previously adapted into a film back in 1985 starring Brigitte Nielsen. You can check out the first look at Red Sonja below.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Marvel Fans Are Calling the Last Episode "The Best Finale of Any MCU Show"
The finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is now streaming on Disney+, and fans are already hoping for a second season. The finale was a hilarious ride that had plenty of surprises, including some major cameos and character reveals. The episode took a literal page out of the She-Hulk comics and brought breaking the fourth wall to a whole new level of meta. Needless to say, Marvel fans loved it. In fact, many people have taken to Twitter to say it's the best finale Marvel has delivered on Disney+.
ComicBook
Marvel Studios MCU Release Dates: 2022-2026
Marvel Studios has shifted its release date calendar, pushing back the end of Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the culmination of the Multiverse Saga. During July's San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel chief Kevin Feige announced an expansive slate of projects, unveiling the two-part Multiverse finale Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. Disney has since revealed new dates for titles from its upcoming Phase 5 and 6, delaying Blade, Deadpool 3, the Fantastic Four reboot, and Avengers: Secret Wars. The November 11th release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and the upcoming Disney+ Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, will mark the end of Phase 4 as scheduled.
ComicBook
Batman vs. Robin #2 Just Brought Back a Ton of Magical DC Characters
The second issue of Batman vs. Robin landed in comic shops on Tuesday, fleshing out the DC universe in some truly unparalleled ways. While the book could have easily been presumed to only concern the conflict between Bruce Wayne / Batman and Damian Wayne / Robin, the first two issues have instead shown a weirder and more expansive story altogether. That story has weaved in a surprising number of magic users from the pages of DC's comics, ranging from Golden Age baddies to newer fan-favorites to a few staples of The Sandman.
ComicBook
Frightening M3GAN Trailer Brings the Killer Doll to Life
Deadly dolls have been a staple of horror cinema for decades, but based on the new trailer for the upcoming horror film M3GAN, the subgenre is about to be taken to an entirely new level. With James Wan serving as a producer, and with his films often pushing boundaries within the horror space, no matter what we might think M3GAN will be, we'll surely be witnessing an entirely unexpected adventure. This first trailer alone offers up more unsettling imagery than other films, sparking both excitement and unease in audiences. Check out the first trailer for M3GAN below before it hits theaters on January 13, 2023.
ComicBook
Cartoon Network Merger Sparks Debate Amid Warner Bros Restructuring
If you head over to Twitter or Reddit right now, there is a good chance you will see Cartoon Network trending. The organization is making headlines following a slew of layoffs at Warner Bros. Discovery, but that is not all. After reports about staffing went live, new ones have come out concerning Cartoon Network and its studio's unexpected merger.
ComicBook
Star Trek Icon Makes Surprise Return to Franchise
A Star Trek: The Original Series star just made a surprising return to the Star Trek franchise. SPOILERS for the Star Trek: Lower Decks episode "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus" follow. As the sequel to the original "Crisis Point," "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus" again turns Star Trek: Lower Decks' comedic lens toward Star Trek movies. Toward the end of the episode, there's a scene that's a reference to one from Star Trek Generations. In the original scene, Jean-Luc Picard finds himself in the Nexus, where he walks inside what appears to be a mundane suburban home and meets James T. Kirk.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Finale Teased SPOILER's Comic-Accurate Costume in Plain Sight
The past two years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have brought some major heroes and villains into the fold, subverting the expectations of their comic-accurate lore along the way. The latest project to do so is She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which wrapped up its first season on Thursday with an Earth-shattering conclusion. The finale featured no shortage of cameo appearances, including Mary MacPherran / Titania (Jameela Jamil), who briefly returned to tussle during the episode's main fight scene. While Jamil's Titania has sported some epic outfits across the season (and even in real life), one blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment from the finale teased one of her comic-accurate looks. Spoilers for Episode 9 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Whose Show is This?", below! Only look if you want to know!
ComicBook
Star Trek Reveals a Surprising Starfleet Member Joining Section 31
A surprising character joins the ranks of the secretive organization Section 31 in Star Trek: Lower Decks' most recent episode. SPOILERS for Star Trek: Lower Decks' latest episode, "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus," follow. As a sequel to the original "Crisis Point" episode, it's no surprise that "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus" is mostly a parody of Star Trek films. The episode sees Boimler trying to create his own holodeck movie experience that's better than the one Mariner made in the original "Crisis Point" episode. At the end of the episode, Boimler mentions that he's glad his story didn't end on a dark cliffhanger since he hates that.
ComicBook
Kaley Cuoco Expecting First Child with Iron Fist Star Tom Pelphrey
Actors Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together! Cuoco, whose work includes The Big Bang Theory, Harley Quinn, and The Flight Attendant, took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she and Pelphrey are expecting a baby girl. In her caption, which accompanied photos of the couple posed with items like a pink frosted cake and several pregnancy tests, Cuoco wrote "Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon... I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!"
ComicBook
Marvel's She-Hulk Finale: Case Closed
Warning: this story contains spoilers for She-Hulk Episode 9, "Whose Show Is This?" Jennifer Walters, Esq. Lawyer, millennial, searching for a way to balance a career and her personal life. Then, an accidental dose of gamma-radiated blood alters her body chemistry. And now, when Jennifer Walters grows angry or outraged, a startling metamorphosis occurs — a transformation into the Savage She-Hulk! So goes the opening narration of Thursday's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law season finale, riffing on the Ted Cassidy-narrated opening of the '70s Incredible Hulk television series. But this is not that show.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Cleverly Foreshadows Major Game of Thrones Death
The latest episode of House of the Dragon saw King Viserys Targaryen in his final days of life, hardly able to even stand or breathe without any pain. In his last public appearance before his death, the King covered up the half of his face that had rotted away by wearing a golden mask over his right eye and cheek. While some fans instantly thought of the mask worn by the Crabfeeder, the facial accessory actually has an even deeper tie to a Targaryen we've already seen on television before — the first Viserys that Game of Thrones fans ever met.
ComicBook
Marvel's "What If" Variant Covers Celebrate Disney100
In 2023, Marvel Comics is celebrating 100 years of Disney in the Mighty Marvel Manner. As announced at D23 Expo in September, Disney100 will be the largest cross-company global celebration in the 100-year history of The Walt Disney Company, the parent company of Marvel Entertainment since 2009. After Mickey Mouse and friends appeared on special covers of Amazing Fantasy #1000 to celebrate Spider-Man's 60th anniversary, variant covers featuring Mickey, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Pluto, and more will be found on select upcoming issues of The Amazing Spider-Man.
