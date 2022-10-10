ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KATU.com

Woman in deputy-involved shooting faces attempted aggravated murder charge

PORTLAND, Ore. — The second suspect in a deputy-involved shooting in the Lloyd District last week has been released from the hospital and booked into jail on a long list of charges, including attempted aggravated murder, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. The sheriff’s office also identified...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Man shot and killed in Madison South neighborhood identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau on Thursday released the identity of the man shot and killed Tuesday night in the Madison South neighborhood. Police were called to the States Motel on Northeast 82nd Avenue just before 9 p.m. They found 29-year-old Eduardo Santana Lopez Jr. wounded. Medics tried to save his life, but he died at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

2 teens arrested for deadly shooting of 20-year-old man in Salem

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 20-year-old man back in March, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on March 9 in east Salem on Hayesville Drive Northeast near Reimann Street Northeast. Eduardo Garcia,...
SALEM, OR
The Oregonian

Shooting victim in NE Portland identified as 29-year-old man

Police identified the victim in Tuesday’s fatal shooting in Northeast Portland as 29-year-old Eduardo Santana Lopez Jr. The shooting happened in the Madison South neighborhood before 11 p.m. Police said Thursday that the shooter remained at the scene in the 2600 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue and has cooperated with detectives. Police have not identified that person, but officers earlier said they had detained a man.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Longview Police arrest two suspects siphoning gas out of commerical vehicles

LONGVIEW, Wash. — Longview Police have arrested two people who they say were siphoning gas out of commercial vehicles. When police arrived, they arrested 30-year-old Jordan Hobert and 30-year-old Richard Zwiefelhofer, both of Longview. The two men were in possession of gas cans and siphoning equipment at the time...
LONGVIEW, WA
KATU.com

Portland Police identify woman found dead Sunday morning in Chapman Square

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police have identified the woman found dead Sunday morning in Chapman Square Park. PAST COVERAGE | Portland Police find woman dead in Chapman Square Park Sunday morning. 51-year-old Jill S. Krahling was found by police just after 7:15 a.m. The medical examiner determined Krahling’s cause...
PORTLAND, OR

