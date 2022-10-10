Police identified the victim in Tuesday’s fatal shooting in Northeast Portland as 29-year-old Eduardo Santana Lopez Jr. The shooting happened in the Madison South neighborhood before 11 p.m. Police said Thursday that the shooter remained at the scene in the 2600 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue and has cooperated with detectives. Police have not identified that person, but officers earlier said they had detained a man.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 14 HOURS AGO