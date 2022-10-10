Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Woman in deputy-involved shooting faces attempted aggravated murder charge
PORTLAND, Ore. — The second suspect in a deputy-involved shooting in the Lloyd District last week has been released from the hospital and booked into jail on a long list of charges, including attempted aggravated murder, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. The sheriff’s office also identified...
KATU.com
Man shot and killed in Madison South neighborhood identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau on Thursday released the identity of the man shot and killed Tuesday night in the Madison South neighborhood. Police were called to the States Motel on Northeast 82nd Avenue just before 9 p.m. They found 29-year-old Eduardo Santana Lopez Jr. wounded. Medics tried to save his life, but he died at the scene.
Hit-and-run driver swipes parked car, bumping Portland police cruiser
A hit-and-run crash involving a Portland Police Bureau patrol vehicle happened in downtown Portland early Thursday morning.
Police: DUI driver leads officers on chase around Longview
A car chase with police in Longview, Washington ended after officers outmaneuvered an "erratic" driver, authorities said.
kptv.com
2 teens arrested for deadly shooting of 20-year-old man in Salem
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 20-year-old man back in March, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on March 9 in east Salem on Hayesville Drive Northeast near Reimann Street Northeast. Eduardo Garcia,...
Passenger dies, driver hurt in single-vehicle crash in Gresham
A driver is injured and a passenger is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Gresham early Thursday morning, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.
Officials: 16-year-old boy arrested, suspected of shooting near Reynolds High School
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office says that a 16-year-old boy believed to be connected to a Monday shooting at Columbus Park near Reynolds High School was arrested and brought into custody on Wednesday.
Vancouver Public Schools employee arrested, charged with 137 counts of voyeurism
An employee at Alki Middle School accused of videotaping female students in the locker room was arrested on Thursday, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
Shooting victim in NE Portland identified as 29-year-old man
Police identified the victim in Tuesday’s fatal shooting in Northeast Portland as 29-year-old Eduardo Santana Lopez Jr. The shooting happened in the Madison South neighborhood before 11 p.m. Police said Thursday that the shooter remained at the scene in the 2600 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue and has cooperated with detectives. Police have not identified that person, but officers earlier said they had detained a man.
2 found dead inside crashed car in SE Portland; car shows evidence of shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were found dead inside a car that crashed into a fire hydrant in Southeast Portland early Wednesday morning. Deputies found evidence the car was involved in a shooting before the crash, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) reported. The crash happened around 2 a.m....
Alleged DUII driver strikes, injures girl in North Portland
A man is facing multiple charges including driving under the influence after officials say he hit a minor in North Portland late Tuesday evening.
ClarkCountyToday
Clark County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in voyeurism incident at Alki Middle School
James D. Mattson, 38, of Vancouver, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail Thursday for 137 counts of Voyeurism in the 1st degree. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has made an arrest in the investigation into an alleged voyeurism incident at Alki Middle School. James D....
KATU.com
16-year-old student arrested, accused of shooting at park near Reynolds High School
TROUTDALE, Ore. — Deputies say a 16-year-old Reynolds High School student is in custody, accused of firing a gun at Columbia Park on Monday. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said the student was taken to the juvenile justice center, and the case has been forwarded to the district attorney's office for potential charges.
NE Portland ‘suspicious circumstances’ death now investigated as homicide
Authorities announced that a suspicious death investigation has turned into a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in Northeast Portland on Sunday according to the Portland Police Bureau.
KATU.com
'Jogger Rapist' Richard Gillmore set to be released, victim advocates want emergency order
PORTLAND, Ore. — Richard Gillmore, the serial rapist known as the "Jogging Rapist" because he ran through Portland neighborhoods scouting out victims and coming back later to attack them, is set to get out of prison on parole in December. Gillmore's been locked up for nearly 36 years after...
KATU.com
Longview Police arrest two suspects siphoning gas out of commerical vehicles
LONGVIEW, Wash. — Longview Police have arrested two people who they say were siphoning gas out of commercial vehicles. When police arrived, they arrested 30-year-old Jordan Hobert and 30-year-old Richard Zwiefelhofer, both of Longview. The two men were in possession of gas cans and siphoning equipment at the time...
Woman sentenced to 10 years after shooting, injuring Gladstone officer
A Happy Valley woman was convicted of attempted aggravated murder on Wednesday after shooting at two Gladstone police officers and injuring one in 2021, according to the Clackamas County District Attorney's Office.
KATU.com
Portland Police identify woman found dead Sunday morning in Chapman Square
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police have identified the woman found dead Sunday morning in Chapman Square Park. PAST COVERAGE | Portland Police find woman dead in Chapman Square Park Sunday morning. 51-year-old Jill S. Krahling was found by police just after 7:15 a.m. The medical examiner determined Krahling’s cause...
KATU.com
Two men charged with selling 'hundreds of thousands' of fentanyl pills in Portland area
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two Portland-area men are facing federal charges after authorities say they are responsible for making and distributing hundreds of thousands of counterfeit Oxycodone pills that contain fentanyl. James Dunn Jr., 61, of Milwaukie and Joshua Wilfong, 50, of Vancouver, have both been charged with conspiring to...
kptv.com
Oregon inmate escapes in Forest Service vehicle with keys left inside
BAKER CITY Ore. (KPTV) - An inmate briefly escaped custody on Wednesday afternoon by fleeing in a U.S. Forest Service vehicle with the keys left in the ignition, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections. Hal Andrew Davis III, 22, was on a work crew project from the minimum security...
