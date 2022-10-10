ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheldon, VT

Man dead after car driving more than 100 mph hits cow on highway

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
SHELDON, Vt. — A man has died in a crash after police said the car he was driving hit a cow while it was speeding down a Vermont highway.

Vermont State Police said in a news release that officers were called to the scene after a vehicle hit a cow on Route 105 just before 11 p.m. on Sunday. Officers said the car involved was a 2000 Jaguar Type S sedan that had been driving west when it hit a cow on the road.

The driver, identified as Jason St. Pierre, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene, WFXT reported. The cow also died at the scene.

A 30-year-old passenger was in the vehicle with St. Pierre and told state police that the car had been going over 100 mph at the time of the crash.

Police are still investigating the crash and working to determine the owner of the cow.

IN THIS ARTICLE
