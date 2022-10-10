Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
LOG TRUCK DRIVER JAILED FOLLOWING INJURY CRASH
A log truck driver was jailed following an injury crash that sent another driver to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 3:30 p.m. a deputy responded to the intersection of Riddle By-Pass Road and Boyer Road after a caller said there was a two-vehicle crash. The deputy arrived and saw a fully loaded log truck on its side and off the roadway. A pickup was upside down near the log truck.
kptv.com
Road paint striping truck runs over, kills man in coastal southern Oregon
BROOKINGS Ore. (KPTV) - A road paint striping truck accidentally ran over a man which resulted in his death in the southern coastal town of Brookings, according to the Curry County Sheriff’s Office. 73-year-old Chester Leonhardt was at the end of his driveway on Pacific View Drive with his...
Herald and News
Suspected killer arrested after freeway police chase
An alleged murderer was chased by police on Interstate 5 early Thursday, Oct. 13 before being apprehended south of Ashland when spikes were laid on the freeway disabling his vehicle. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Thomas Anthony Murphy II, 37, of Medford, has been charged with second-degree murder, two...
KDRV
Central Point murder suspect arrested after chase just south of Ashland
WHITE CITY, Ore-- A Medford man, accused of killing someone on the gravel pull out near the Denman Wildlife area along Kirtland Road, is now in jail. According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, late last night, around 12:24 a.m., the suspect, Thomas Anthony Murphy II, 37, of Medford, shot the victim multiple times, in the 3500 block of Kirtland Road in rural Central Point, before fleeing the scene.
kqennewsradio.com
TWO JAILED AFTER POLICE PURSUITS, MAN HELD ON 51 CHARGES
Two people were jailed, with one of them facing 51 charges, after police pursuits on Wednesday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said the situation began at 4:30 p.m. when a deputy attempted to stop a sedan on Highway 99 between Sutherlin and Oakland. 29-year old Billy Wells allegedly attempted to elude authorities by swerving at oncoming vehicles and entering Interstate 5, traveling in the wrong direction. The first pursuit was terminated but a second one began soon after when a deputy located Wells exiting the freeway via the Oakland interchange northbound on-ramp. This chase went out Stearns Lane, over the Rochester Bridge and the Rolling Bridge and then onto Highway 138W. Wells successfully flipped a u turn on the highway and tried to head on a DCSO patrol vehicle and a Sutherlin unit. He was successful in striking the SPD vehicle.
kptv.com
Van crashes into tree in Josephine County, leaving driver dead
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A car crashed into a tree early Friday morning leaving the driver dead, according to Oregon State Police. At about 3 a.m., troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash in the 2200 block of Laurel Road, about 2 miles east of Cave Junction. OSP’s...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ VIDEO: Oregon sheriff’s deputies bulldoze illegal grow op
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in southwest Oregon has released video of their work to clean up three properties after busting what they say is a huge illegal marijuana grow operation. It includes a bulldozer mowing down the illegal plants. The sheriff’s office said the search warrant was issued...
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT JAILED FOLLOWING CAMAS VALLEY INCIDENT
A transient was jailed following an alleged trespass incident in Camas Valley on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just before 7:00 p.m. a caller indicated that 38-year old Shaune Meilike was at a victim’s residence in the 17000 block of Highway 42. Dispatch confirmed that the suspect was restrained from this address as well as from another nearby address.
kqennewsradio.com
WINSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT SEEKING MISSING TEEN
The Winston Police Department is seeking help from the public as they attempt to locate a missing teen. Information from WPD said 15-year old Grace Hasty was last seen October 5th near Gregory Street in Winston. The teen is 5 feet tall, weighs 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
oregontoday.net
Fatal Josephine Co., Oct. 11
On Friday, October 7, 2022 at approximately 3:00 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Laurel Road, approximately 2 miles east of Cave Junction. Preliminary investigation revealed a silver Ford Freestar van, operated by Jason Myers (23) of Grants Pass, left the roadway and struck a tree. The cause of the vehicle leaving the roadway is unknown. Myers was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Laurel Road was closed for approximately 2 hours while Troopers investigated the scene.
KDRV
Dog dies, family escapes early morning house fire
GRANTS PASS, Ore-- One dog is dead and a family is safe after an early morning structure fire in West Grants Pass Thursday morning. According to Rural Metro Fire(RMF), a fire sparked inside a double-wide mobile home inside the Roguelea Estates Senior Park around 4:30 a.m.. Firefighters from RMF and...
KDRV
Two arrested after stolen vehicle investigation in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Two people were arrested after police were investigating a report of a stolen trailer. The two arrested are 61-year-old Tara Leigh Hodges and 60-year-old Theresa Ellen Cranford. At about 9:20 a.m. on October 7, Josephine County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies found a stolen trailer on...
KDRV
Motorcyclist killed after speeding and crashing into fence east of Selma, police say
SELMA, Ore. - A man killed on Saturday, October 8th, in a motorcycle crash has been identified by the Josephine County Sheriff's office as 54 year old Jacob Irison McNeil. The crash happened at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Thompson Creek Road, east of Selma around 6:30pm. Witnesses at...
KDRV
Man arrested after shooting at 15-year-old girl in Josephine County
CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – Josephine County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) officers have arrested a man in connection to the shooting of a 15-year-old girl. Police arrested 44-year-old Naham Harris, and they have charged him with the unlawful use of a firearm, menacing and reckless endangering of another. An additional charge of unlawful possession of marijuana was added to his charges a couple days after he was taken into custody.
nbc16.com
Jackson County code enforcement fines $1.2 million at 3 illegal cannabis busts
JACKSON COUNTY — Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives served a search warrant at three neighboring properties growing and processing illegal cannabis last Thursday morning. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies, Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Medford assisted with the...
KTVL
Woman accused of starting fire in Yreka shopping center
YREKA — During the early morning hours of Oct. 13, law enforcement in Yreka arrested a woman for reportedly setting fire to a bush near a shopping center. Patricia Conner, a woman experiencing homelessness from Yreka, had reportedly lit the bush near the Yreka Junction Shopping Center. "A citizen...
ems1.com
Video: Hiker rescued, transported after falling off Ore. cliff
MEDFORD, Ore. — Owing to a team rescue effort that involved some delicate maneuvering from a local helicopter company, a hiker who fell dozens of feet down an embankment in a remote area outside Ashland was safely carried to a nearby hospital. A man who fell from Lost Creek...
kqennewsradio.com
TWO JAILED AFTER STOLEN VEHICLE RECOVERED
Two people were jailed after a stolen vehicle was recovered on Friday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 12:00 p.m. a deputy received information that a trailer had been stolen near Romie Howard Road in the Yoncalla area. The deputy located the trailer two miles up a Bureau of Land Management road.
