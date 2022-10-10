ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

Jan. 6 Committee Votes to Subpoena Former President Donald Trump

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump. Members of the panel, which held what was expected to be its final hearing before the midterm elections Thursday, had previously said that they were still considering seeking an interview with Trump or former Vice President Mike Pence. Sources familiar with the committee's plans told NBC News of the subpoena earlier Thursday.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
Lansing State Journal

Conservative Candace Owens speaks at Michigan State, drawing protestors

EAST LANSING — Candace Owens, a well-known conservative commentator, attacked the "trans agenda," "climate alarmism" and higher education while speaking on Michigan State University’s campus Thursday night, drawing hundreds of spectators and student protestors. Owens spoke as part of Turning Point USA’s Live Free tour, a series of events focused on bringing conservative figures to university campuses. ...
EAST LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy