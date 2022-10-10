Read full article on original website
Jan. 6 Committee Votes to Subpoena Former President Donald Trump
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump. Members of the panel, which held what was expected to be its final hearing before the midterm elections Thursday, had previously said that they were still considering seeking an interview with Trump or former Vice President Mike Pence. Sources familiar with the committee's plans told NBC News of the subpoena earlier Thursday.
First Thing: Capitol attack panel votes to subpoena Trump
The committee said ex-president – ‘the central cause of January 6’ – led the effort to overturn the election. Plus, $1bn Kushner deal investigated
Watch Live: House Jan. 6 Committee Presents New Evidence That Trump's Plan to Overturn 2020 Election Was Premeditated
This is CNBC's live blog covering Thursday's hearing of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. [The stream is slated to start at 1 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see the player above at that time.]. The House select committee investigating the Jan....
Police: Shooter kills 5, including officer, in N. Carolina
Police in North Carolina say that the suspect who killed five people in a shooting was a juvenile male
Conservative Candace Owens speaks at Michigan State, drawing protestors
EAST LANSING — Candace Owens, a well-known conservative commentator, attacked the "trans agenda," "climate alarmism" and higher education while speaking on Michigan State University’s campus Thursday night, drawing hundreds of spectators and student protestors. Owens spoke as part of Turning Point USA’s Live Free tour, a series of events focused on bringing conservative figures to university campuses. ...
