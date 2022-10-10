ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

just me
3d ago

well Ron let's see a campaign ad from a cancer patient who's dying because you won't expand Medicaid in Florida and they can no longer work, and waiting to be approved for disability and Medicaid in Florida takes about 2 years.

Godis Good
3d ago

and he is better than any compassionate human being? we all do it!! slept in a hospice for 6 days while my sister was dying of cancer. POLITICAL CAMPAIGN STUNT!! he probably was coordinating migrants flights while waiting.

mficke0713
3d ago

Hmmm — diagnosed in October and cured in December— out dancing on New Years Eve maskless. When did he have time to do all this help — he was out every day in 1-3 cities holding “press conferences” aka campaigning on the Florida taxpayers dime, and disappeared for two weeks, when rumor had it that he might have had Covid. He wouldn’t say if he had a booster because it was personal and yet discussed her supposed illness— all for sympathy votes. I know a lot of people who have had cancer, especially breast cancer and none of them were cured in 2 months and unfortunately some did not survive.

