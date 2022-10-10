Read full article on original website
Farmland in Iowa continues to set more and more records. Just this week, we saw another state record be broken with farmland over in Plymouth County. On Monday, 55 acres were auctioned off by Brock Auction Company for a total of $26,250 per acre. This means the total bill for the buyers ended up at $1.44 million.
