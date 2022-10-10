Read full article on original website
Lincoln Premium Poultry captures state award
Lincoln Premium Poultry (LPP) and Aulick Industries have been named Nebraska Manufacturers of the Year. Aulick received the award for small-sized manufacturers, while LPP received the award for large manufacturers. The award recognizes Nebraska manufacturers that implement innovative ways to conduct business using products, processes, technologies and other strategies. The...
Multiple-county pursuit ends in Lincoln
Two men in their 20s were arrested after a multiple-county pursuit near Lincoln Monday night. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol said they have arrested 22-year-old Than Tun and 21-year-old Kyaw Wah, both of Omaha, after a pursuit that crossed three counties. Around 9:30 p.m., an NSP trooper said they...
Fremont Public Schools is hiring!
Fremont Public Schools invites you to join Tiger Nation!. Fremont Public Schools, one of Fremont’s Largest employers invites you to join TIGER NATION! FPS is now hiring classroom teachers, bus drivers, paraprofessionals, maintenance workers, after-school activity leaders, substitutes in all areas, and many more!
Parts of Fremont SRA to close for for tree removal, trimming
Segments of the Fremont State Recreation Area, including some campsites, will be closed starting Sunday for hazardous tree removal and tree trimming. Between Sunday night and Oct. 23, the southwest entrance to the park will be closed, as will the gate at the west entrance and some access roads. Campsites...
Man faces DUI charge following accident
Fremont police investigated a personal injury accident at Broad and Cloverly streets shortly after midnight on Sunday. An investigation was conducted resulting in the arrest of Jose A. Medina Mendoza, 21, of Fremont for driving while under the influence.
Board of education conducts October meeting
Fremont Public Schools conducted its monthly board of education meeting on Monday night. Matt Smith from BVH Architects updated the Board on the progress of projects from the successful bond issue. Kevin Eairleywine, executive director of elementary education and human resources, gave an update on the summer school programming from...
Fremont man arrested for false reporting
A Fremont man was arrested Wednesday afternoon following a traffic stop. At 1:09 p.m., police stopped a vehicle at Ridge Road Drive and Ninth Street. As a result of the stop, Jose J. Colon, 45, was arrested for false reporting.
