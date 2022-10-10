ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UpNorthLive.com

Court denies motion to temporarily halt process of clearing Adnan Syed of murder charge

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland's Court of Special Appeals denied a motion Wednesday to temporarily halt the process of clearing Adnan Syed of murder charges. Steve Kelly, an attorney for the family of Hae Min Lee, sought to stay the proceedings and was later joined by the Attorney General's Office. Both the Lee family and the state are seeking to appeal the decision that vacated Syed's conviction.
BALTIMORE, MD
UpNorthLive.com

Ceremony honors firefighters who died in the line of fire

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WJLA) — The National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend honored 148 fallen firefighters on the 2022 Roll of Honor in Emmitsburg, Maryland during the weekend. Every October, the foundation sponsors the official national tribute to all firefighters across the country who died in the line of duty during...
EMMITSBURG, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy