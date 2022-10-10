ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland's Court of Special Appeals denied a motion Wednesday to temporarily halt the process of clearing Adnan Syed of murder charges. Steve Kelly, an attorney for the family of Hae Min Lee, sought to stay the proceedings and was later joined by the Attorney General's Office. Both the Lee family and the state are seeking to appeal the decision that vacated Syed's conviction.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO