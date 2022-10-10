THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber (MCHC) welcomes the community to their luncheon, The Impact of the Hispanic Community in Our Local Economies, on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm. The luncheon will take place in the Sam Houston Conference room on the 4th floor of Sam Houston State University-The Woodlands Center, located at 3380 College Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX. The presenting sponsor for the luncheon is OTG. Tickets to the luncheon can be purchased via Eventbrite.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO