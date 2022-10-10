Read full article on original website
houstonpublicmedia.org
Republican Harris County commissioners extend their boycott, blocking action on taxes for a third meeting
Harris County may be inching closer to a solution of its tax and budget crisis, even though two GOP commissioners boycotted a meeting for a third time on Tuesday. County Judge Lina Hidalgo sees a proposal from Republican Commissioner Jack Cagle as grounds for optimism. It's been a week since Cagle first offered his alternative tax plan to raise $149 million in revenue — compared to the Democratic majority's proposal, which Cagle said would cost taxpayers $257 million.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Helping Neighbors In Liberty County
Montgomery County Helping Neighbors In Liberty County. A request for water was sent over from Liberty County due to a pump failure in Daisetta. At the direction of Judge Keough, thenEmergency Management team went to work loading up and delivering several pallets of water to the residents of Daisetta. The…
mocomotive.com
FOUR HARRIS COUNTY RESIDENTS ARRESTED BY MCSO FOR BURGLARY OF A MOTOR VEHICLE IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY
On October 11, 2022, at about 9:45 PM, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle call at a motel near the 24000 block of I-45 in Spring, Texas. A Deputy quickly arrived on the scene and provide…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/four-harris-county-residents-arrested-by-mcso-for-burglary-of-a-motor-vehicle/
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber Welcomes The Woodlands Area EDP and the Conroe EDC to Discuss Economic Impact of Hispanic Community
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber (MCHC) welcomes the community to their luncheon, The Impact of the Hispanic Community in Our Local Economies, on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm. The luncheon will take place in the Sam Houston Conference room on the 4th floor of Sam Houston State University-The Woodlands Center, located at 3380 College Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX. The presenting sponsor for the luncheon is OTG. Tickets to the luncheon can be purchased via Eventbrite.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County moves forward on $3.5M project to improve Research Forest at I-45
Montgomery County will finally dip into its almost $60 million “pass-through” toll fund, agreeing to use money from the now defunct state program to cover improvements at Interstate 45 and Research Forest Drive. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Montgomery-County-to-fund-intersection-17501876.php.
Woodlands Online& LLC
OPINION: Incorporation Squad Leaders to Step Down in The Woodlands Township Board 2022 Election Shakeup
THE WOODLANDS, TX - Incorporation Squad leaders Gordy Bunch and Bruce Rieser have not filed their names for the November 2022 Woodlands Township Board of Directors election ballot. They will be stepping down from their positions at the end of this term. Thus starts a shakeup of the Woodlands Township Board of Directors in the wake of its failed incorporation push.
mocomotive.com
HARRIS COUNTY PAROLEE ARRESTED BY MCSO FOR BURGLARY OF MOTOR VEHICLE HAS OVER A DOZEN ARRESTS FOR SAME CHARGE
On October 11, 2022, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested four in the Spring area for burglary of a motor vehicle. Of the four arrested was Lorenzo Deray Lewis. Lewis is well known to Harris County as he has just thirty-five prior …. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/harris-county-parolee-arrested-by-mcso-for-burglary-of-motor-vehicle-has-over-a-dozen-arrests-for-same-charge/
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston’s Solid Waste Management Department clarifies messaging about collection delays, says they’re ‘nothing new’
The director of Houston's Solid Waste Management Department said recent posts on its Facebook page mischaracterized its ability to collect yard waste this week and might have caused confusion among impacted city residents. An Oct. 7 post, along with a pair of subsequent posts early this week, said a staffing...
fox26houston.com
FOX 26 rates Hidalgo attack ad: 'Mostly B.S.'
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Front and center in the race to lead Harris County is a "messaging battle." Judge Lina Hidalgo, in her bid for re-election, has publicly and repeatedly accused challenger Alexandra Mealer of backing the ban on nearly all abortions passed into law by the Texas Legislature. "It’s...
Woodlands Online& LLC
2022 Tax Statements In The Mail
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX - Montgomery County 2022 tax statements are in the mail! Over 340,000 statements were mailed this week according to Montgomery County Tax Assessor-Collector Tammy McRae. The Montgomery County Tax Office is pleased to offer numerous payment options including: ? Online using Credit/Debit Card. • By Phone 1-800-351-7929.
mocomotive.com
MAN HUNT ENDS IN ARREST
Tuesday night just after 10:30 pm a Montgomery County Precinct 4 Deputy attempted to pull a Jeep over on FM 1485 at Gene Campbell. The driver accelerated and fled. A pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended just south of Jefferson Chemical and FM …. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/man-hunt-ends-in-arrest/
Woodlands Online& LLC
Houston Pharmacist sent to prison for fraudulent compounding cream scheme
HOUSTON, TX -- A Houston woman has been ordered to federal prison following her conviction of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Kyhati Undavia pleaded guilty Oct. 12, 2021. Today, U.S. District Judge Hanen ordered Undavia to serve 27 months in federal prison to...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 10/13/22
IN SHELTER – A373754. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 10/13/2022, 0 days. The follo…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-10-13-22/
FM 1097 widening in the Willis area to be complete in 2024
Two projects to widen FM 1097 in the Willis area are continuing to take shape, according to the latest Oct. 1 update from the Texas Department of Transportation. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Two projects to widen FM 1097 in the Willis area are continuing to take shape, according to the latest...
mocomotive.com
MISSING JUVENILE/RUNAWAY
Dolce Pickens was last seen at her home on Hayden Drive in Magnolia on October 6, 2022. It is believed she may be in the Houston area. If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Dolce, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s O…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/missing-juvenile-runaway/
Woodlands Online& LLC
Tomball Police Department seeks the public's help to Identify for Theft of Alcohol
TOMBALL, TX -- The Tomball Police Department is asking for assisting in identifying the 2 subjects in this case. Both subjects enter the location and selected 2 bottles of alcohol and left without paying. Contact Sgt. J. Smith at 281-290-1315 or email: jsmith@tomballtx.gov. Reward available to information leading to arrests.
Click2Houston.com
Sugar Land water bill going up by $3 for all residents in 2023; Here’s why
SUGAR LAND, Texas – Sugar Land residents’ water bill will increase by $3, starting in 2023, after the city’s approved budget includes a Stormwater Compliance Fee. The fee’s purpose is to pay for stormwater related activities, which are apartment of the state and federal environmental protection requirements, according to the release. The mandates require municipalities to enforce steps to reduce stormwater pollution.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Park hosts Veterans Day Event
The Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Commission (MCVMC) is hosting an event in recognition of Veterans Day Friday, Nov. 11th at 9:00 a.m. at the Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Park, located at 1776 Freedom Blvd in Conroe, Texas, adjacent to the Montgomery County Central Library and the Lone Star Monument and Historical Flag Park.
houstoniannews.com
Texas Department of Criminal Justice Opens New Hiring Office
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice held an event Saturday at the West Hill Mall to commemorate the opening of the new recruitment office. Inside the new offices were murals showing members of the faculty, televisions with promo videos, and cubicles for members to sit in. Gustavo Arana, the Talent...
Hwy. 105 construction timeline pushed back
The Hwy. 105 project was 25% complete as of an Oct. 1 update from TxDOT, the latest information available. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Department of Transportation’s project to improve Hwy. 105 from Montgomery to Conroe is anticipated to continue through the fourth quarter of 2023, a delay from the previously expected end date of the third quarter of 2023. TxDOT previously said the project's contractor was experiencing material supply shortages, which were affecting the timeline. The project spans from FM 2854 to I-45 and will add a raised median barrier as well as widening the roadway and updating traffic signals. The project was 25% complete as of an Oct. 1 update from TxDOT, the latest information available.
