Local developer buys Pinellas Park mall for $85M
Belleair Development Group, which owns multiple local plazas and shopping centers, has now acquired The Shoppes at Park Plaza in an $85 million deal. The 352,670-square-foot plaza at 7200 US Highway 19 N. in Pinellas Park is anchored by Target and the Regal Park Place movie theater; the purchase doesn’t include Target or the Chili’s restaurant.
Thanksgiving Grazing Boards and Goods from Tampa Bay Markets
Grazing boards – a cold snack but very hot right now. What’s not to love about a delightful and themed combo of meats, cheeses, fruits, veggies and other delicious treats. Whether you’re looking to DIY or have one made for you, Tampa Bay is full of great options for your Thanksgiving grazing board.
25 Exciting Things to do for Free in Saint Petersburg FL | RachelsFindings
Saint Petersburg, Florida is known for its wide selection of beaches, restaurants, nightlife, shops, and museums. For those of us who call this city home, we may not want to spend like a tourist every weekend, haha! Throughout my first year of living here I started discovering the best free activities in St. Pete, *spoiler*, there are so many options that I’m still working on visiting all the spots on this list!
Sunset Beach at Tarpon Springs offers free concerts
This is a recap of a delightful experience we had at a beach near Tarpon Springs, Florida a few years back. We had been selling our wares at shows and markets and took advantage of a break for some R&R. We had left the Sponge Docks shopping and attractions area...
Tampa Bay area officials prepare for potential future storms after Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Emergency officials in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties said they learned lessons from Hurricane Ian and are already preparing for any potential future storms. Emergency operations centers in those counties are still partially activated as they have crews in southwest Florida helping with aftermath efforts. They're...
Local kids first to see 969-lb pumpkin in Hillsborough County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A huge pumpkin can be found at a farmer’s market in the Lake Magdalene neighborhood of Hillsborough County. Bearss Grove, a family-run farm stand, is showing off a 969-pound pumpkin from Michigan. They had to use heavy equipment to put it in place. A group of children from Steps to Maturity, […]
Growing hole in backyard concerns renter in Largo
A Largo renter who discovered a hole in her backyard after Hurricane Ian has major concerns as the hole grows, and reached out to WFLA for help.
Ian's aftermath: Official report on deaths and damages across Tampa Bay and southwest Florida
Flooding in Florida continue to leave communities underwater in the wake of Hurricane Ian, and the historic flooding could last months, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). With models showing an eastern Gulf of Mexico storm as early as a week before, Ian grew in strength as it exited...
Car bursts into flames in Publix parking lot in Brandon
A car burst into flames in a Publix parking lot on Thursday afternoon.
Gator tale: Nearly 8-foot alligator surprises residents on Florida beach
It was an unusual sight, but not impossible -- a nearly 8-foot alligator surprised bathers at a west-central Florida beach on Saturday. The distressed reptile wandered onto the beach at Anna Maria Island west of Bradenton on Saturday, the Bradenton Herald reported. It measured 7 feet, 9 inches long, and...
What to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian in Pinellas, Pasco counties
For those looking for where to bring sandbags after Hurricane Ian, county officials with Pinellas and Pasco are advising residents to take the following measures. Officials with Pinellas County provided the recommendations below on what to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian:. Pinellas County encourages residents and businesses to reuse...
Developer buys Sarasota site for $9M, plans 180-unit apartment complex
An Alabama apartment developer has bought an 8.5-acre parcel in Sarasota approved for a five-story, 180-unit multifamily complex. Arlington Properties, the buyer, paid $9 million for the property at 3045 Broadway Ave., just off of University Parkway near U.S. 301. The property, according to JLL, which represented the seller and...
Pet Brings Peace to Tampa Hospice patient
A pet played a pivotal role for a local Tampa, FL woman on hospice. The 96-year-old patient suffered from advanced dementia and was nearing the end of her life while Hurricane Ian powered near the Tampa area. AccentCare nurses took care of Elvira as she waited for her daughter and beloved dog to get to the hospital inpatient hospice center. The local hospital was on lockdown because of the looming storm, so no visitors were allowed yet. After Hurricane Ian passed over, the patient’s dog, Luci, and her daughter, Heidi, were able to enter the hospital.
Tampa's first Filipino 'sari-sari' counter, Lucky Tigre, soft opens this weekend
Bring your titas and titos.
Silver Alert: St. Pete woman suffering from memory loss found, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said it located a missing St. Petersburg woman who suffers from memory loss. A Silver Alert was issued Thursday morning for the 86-year-old woman who was later found safe. Deputies said she was reunited with her family.
'This is our forever home': Pinellas County school bus driver receives keys to new home
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Like many people in Tampa Bay, Tomeka Taylor battled rising rents while searching for affordable housing. "We were pretty much homeless when we moved," Taylor, who is also a Pinellas County school bus driver, said. Last year, Taylor and her two boys moved out of a...
Anna Maria Island gets its name back
ANNA MARIA ISLAND – The new sign is up, and visitors can once again rest assured that they are headed to the island they intended to visit. A sign telling motorists they were 5 miles from “Anna Marie Is” was recently installed on Manatee Avenue near 75th Street after an accident destroyed the original sign.
Tree falls across Brandon road, crashes on top of 2 cars
An oak tree fell across a Brandon road and crashed on top of two cars on Thursday afternoon, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
10 Affordable Anna Maria Island Vacation Homes Near The Beach
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. If you’re ready to visit yet another gorgeous beach destination, you have got to check out Anna Maria Island — a gorgeous barrier island along the Gulf of Mexico to the west and Intracoastal Waterway to the east. And despite what many might think, a spot such as this can be your next vacation destination at a reasonable price! To that end, we’ve gathered 10 amazing Vrbo vacation rentals that all have an average price of $250 or less per night.
Busch Gardens announces high-flying new attraction for 2023
TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens will take guests to new heights beginning next year with the tallest and fastest ride of its kind. Serengeti Flyer will feature twin dueling arms that progressively sway back and forth, reaching 58 mph and 135 feet high at its peak, Busch Gardens announced Tuesday.
