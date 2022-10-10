ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apollo Beach, FL

Comments / 0

Related
stpetecatalyst.com

Local developer buys Pinellas Park mall for $85M

Belleair Development Group, which owns multiple local plazas and shopping centers, has now acquired The Shoppes at Park Plaza in an $85 million deal. The 352,670-square-foot plaza at 7200 US Highway 19 N. in Pinellas Park is anchored by Target and the Regal Park Place movie theater; the purchase doesn’t include Target or the Chili’s restaurant.
PINELLAS PARK, FL
cohaitungchi.com

25 Exciting Things to do for Free in Saint Petersburg FL | RachelsFindings

Saint Petersburg, Florida is known for its wide selection of beaches, restaurants, nightlife, shops, and museums. For those of us who call this city home, we may not want to spend like a tourist every weekend, haha! Throughout my first year of living here I started discovering the best free activities in St. Pete, *spoiler*, there are so many options that I’m still working on visiting all the spots on this list!
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
roadtirement.com

Sunset Beach at Tarpon Springs offers free concerts

This is a recap of a delightful experience we had at a beach near Tarpon Springs, Florida a few years back. We had been selling our wares at shows and markets and took advantage of a break for some R&R. We had left the Sponge Docks shopping and attractions area...
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Valrico, FL
Apollo Beach, FL
Business
City
Apollo Beach, FL
City
Riverview, FL
City
Lakeland, FL
Riverview, FL
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keo Motsepe
Bay News 9

What to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian in Pinellas, Pasco counties

For those looking for where to bring sandbags after Hurricane Ian, county officials with Pinellas and Pasco are advising residents to take the following measures. Officials with Pinellas County provided the recommendations below on what to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian:. Pinellas County encourages residents and businesses to reuse...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Developer buys Sarasota site for $9M, plans 180-unit apartment complex

An Alabama apartment developer has bought an 8.5-acre parcel in Sarasota approved for a five-story, 180-unit multifamily complex. Arlington Properties, the buyer, paid $9 million for the property at 3045 Broadway Ave., just off of University Parkway near U.S. 301. The property, according to JLL, which represented the seller and...
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Yoga#Business Industry#Linus Business#Chirotherapy#Karma Yoga Fitness
Media TV

Pet Brings Peace to Tampa Hospice patient

A pet played a pivotal role for a local Tampa, FL woman on hospice. The 96-year-old patient suffered from advanced dementia and was nearing the end of her life while Hurricane Ian powered near the Tampa area. AccentCare nurses took care of Elvira as she waited for her daughter and beloved dog to get to the hospital inpatient hospice center. The local hospital was on lockdown because of the looming storm, so no visitors were allowed yet. After Hurricane Ian passed over, the patient’s dog, Luci, and her daughter, Heidi, were able to enter the hospital.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Yoga
amisun.com

Anna Maria Island gets its name back

ANNA MARIA ISLAND – The new sign is up, and visitors can once again rest assured that they are headed to the island they intended to visit. A sign telling motorists they were 5 miles from “Anna Marie Is” was recently installed on Manatee Avenue near 75th Street after an accident destroyed the original sign.
ANNA MARIA, FL
travelawaits.com

10 Affordable Anna Maria Island Vacation Homes Near The Beach

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. If you’re ready to visit yet another gorgeous beach destination, you have got to check out Anna Maria Island — a gorgeous barrier island along the Gulf of Mexico to the west and Intracoastal Waterway to the east. And despite what many might think, a spot such as this can be your next vacation destination at a reasonable price! To that end, we’ve gathered 10 amazing Vrbo vacation rentals that all have an average price of $250 or less per night.
ANNA MARIA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy