Rev. Jesse Jackson, Civil Rights Leader and Former Presidential Candidate, XXXX at 81

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Jan. 6 Committee Votes to Subpoena Former President Donald Trump
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump. Members of the panel, which held what was expected to be its final hearing before the midterm elections Thursday, had previously said that they were still considering seeking an interview with Trump or former Vice President Mike Pence. Sources familiar with the committee's plans told NBC News of the subpoena earlier Thursday.
First Thing: Capitol attack panel votes to subpoena Trump
The committee said ex-president – ‘the central cause of January 6’ – led the effort to overturn the election. Plus, $1bn Kushner deal investigated
Police: Shooter kills 5, including officer, in N. Carolina
Police in North Carolina say that the suspect who killed five people in a shooting was a juvenile male
