ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Rev. Jesse Jackson, Civil Rights Leader and Former Presidential Candidate, XXXX at 81

By Annika Kim Constantino,CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Jan. 6 Committee Votes to Subpoena Former President Donald Trump

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump. Members of the panel, which held what was expected to be its final hearing before the midterm elections Thursday, had previously said that they were still considering seeking an interview with Trump or former Vice President Mike Pence. Sources familiar with the committee's plans told NBC News of the subpoena earlier Thursday.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy