ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia average gas price up five cents from last week

By jbusch, MDJ, JK Murphy
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wYJph_0iTUiEGw00
Fulton County resident Kim Secia fills her car with gas at QuikTrip on Ernest Barrett Parkway in Marietta on her way to Blue Ridge in this MDJ file photo from June 2022. MDJ

Georgia gas prices jumped five cents from last week, while the price in Cobb County sits slightly above the state average.

The average price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Georgia is now $3.22, though that price is down six cents from a month ago. The average price now is 17 cents more than the same time last year.

“Gas prices across the South, East Coast, and the Northeast continued to climb after the announcement that OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) planned to cut oil production,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA spokesperson. “Traditionally during the fall and winter driving seasons gas demand declines. If this holds true drivers may see a price drop in the weeks ahead.”

The average gas price in Georgia remains well below that of the country, with the national average at $3.91, an increase of 12 cents since last week.

According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased nationally from 8.83 million barrels a day to 9.47 million barrels a day last week, and total domestic gasoline stocks decreased significantly by 4.7 million barrels to 207.5 million barrels. High gasoline demand, amid tight supply, has led to higher pump prices nationwide.

Atlanta’s average of $3.27 per gallon is the most expensive market in Georgia, while the $3.10 per gallon average in Rome is the state’s cheapest gas market right now.

Comments / 4

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Pink Energy goes dark in Georgia and across US

AUBURN, Ga. - You can turn out the lights for one of the biggest providers of rooftop solar power in Georgia. After thousands of consumer complaints — and investigations across the country including the FOX 5 I-Team — Pink Energy has gone out of business. But a statement...
GEORGIA STATE
wfxl.com

Southwest Georgia can expect severe weather

There is now a marginal risk of severe weather (level 1 of 5) expected in the South Georgia area, mainly north of a Destin to Valdosta line. According to a Facebook post from the National Weather Service, a couple strong to briefly severe storms are possible this afternoon and evening with gusty winds and hail.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marietta, GA
City
Blue Ridge, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Rome, GA
Cobb County, GA
Traffic
County
Cobb County, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

What is your favourite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia or you wish to travel there soon and you are looking for new restaurants to visit, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that are known for serving delicious food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Ga. agency pulls GI Bill funding for church that was raided

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A state agency removed GI Bill eligibility from churches that were at the center of FBI raids over the summer, including at a location in Augusta. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere.
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Price Drop#Quiktrip#Mdj Georgia
fox5atlanta.com

Warnock-Walker debate: How to watch Georgia Senate candidates

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The race for U.S. Senate in Georgia continues to heat up. Republican Herschel Walker and Democrat Raphael Warnock will square off for the first and only time Friday night in Savannah. The debate will be broadcast on Nexstar stations in Savannah, Columbus and Augusta as well as on FOX 5 Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

One six-figure winner out of Georgia in Powerball drawing

ATLANTA — One person in Georgia pulled in a six-figure winning with Monday night's Powerball drawing as the jackpot remains unclaimed. The winning numbers were 3, 6, 11, 17 and 22, with the red Powerball number 11. No one matched all those to get the jackpot - which will...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WSB Radio

Cold front on the move this week, rain in the forecast for Metro Atlanta

Rain has been missing from the forecast for the past 3+ weeks, but it finally returns on Wednesday as a cold front sweeps through the Southeast. Ahead of the cold front, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will develop over North Georgia, including Metro Atlanta. These rain showers will potentially develop after 12pm Wednesday and continue through Midnight Thursday, with the heaviest rain likely Wednesday evening.
ATLANTA, GA
Marietta Daily Journal

Marietta Daily Journal

3K+
Followers
800
Post
352K+
Views
ABOUT

Cobb County Georgia's source for local news, sports and features since 1866.

 https://www.mdjonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy