Georgia average gas price up five cents from last week

Fulton County resident Kim Secia fills her car with gas at QuikTrip on Ernest Barrett Parkway in Marietta on her way to Blue Ridge in this MDJ file photo from June 2022. MDJ

Georgia gas prices jumped five cents from last week, while the price in Cobb County sits slightly above the state average.

The average price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Georgia is now $3.22, though that price is down six cents from a month ago. The average price now is 17 cents more than the same time last year.

“Gas prices across the South, East Coast, and the Northeast continued to climb after the announcement that OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) planned to cut oil production,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA spokesperson. “Traditionally during the fall and winter driving seasons gas demand declines. If this holds true drivers may see a price drop in the weeks ahead.”

The average gas price in Georgia remains well below that of the country, with the national average at $3.91, an increase of 12 cents since last week.

According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased nationally from 8.83 million barrels a day to 9.47 million barrels a day last week, and total domestic gasoline stocks decreased significantly by 4.7 million barrels to 207.5 million barrels. High gasoline demand, amid tight supply, has led to higher pump prices nationwide.

Atlanta’s average of $3.27 per gallon is the most expensive market in Georgia, while the $3.10 per gallon average in Rome is the state’s cheapest gas market right now.