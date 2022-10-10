Blackpool man turns up at takeaway after four-hour wait only to find it closed

The cost of living crisis is causing many people across the UK to tighten their belts. But that shouldn't mean we can't enjoy a delicious Christmas dinner this year. In an effort to spare our taste buds this festive season despite these financially difficult times, Good Housekeeping carried out a taste test aimed at finding out which supermarket is best for those on a budget this Christmas. An expert panel sampled 33 categories of food and drink covering everything from pigs in blankets to smoked salmon and roast potatoes.

