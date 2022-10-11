Read full article on original website
houstoniamag.com
Still Standing: An Inside Look Into Galveston’s Historic Homes
These houses date back to the 1800s and offer a glimpse into the island’s affluent past. Before Galveston became known as a beach town filled with tourists and souvenir shops, it was an island where immigrants from around the world planted their roots. There were no snow cone stands parked on the Seawall or bicyclists riding down the sidewalk; instead, the island was the site of Civil War battles and for a time was recognized as one of the wealthiest cities in the country.
cruiseindustrynews.com
New Royal Caribbean Galveston Cruise Terminal to Be Zero-Energy Facility
Royal Caribbean Group's new Galveston terminal, which is opening Nov. 9, will be the first cruise terminal to generate 100% of its needed energy through on-site solar panels. This makes the terminal, which will be used by the company's Royal Caribbean International brand, the first LEED Zero Energy facility in the world, according to a press statement.
fox26houston.com
Haunted houses in Houston: Where to get the best Halloween scare
HOUSTON - Spooky season means pumpkins, haunts, and all types of horrors. However, it also means going out and giving yourself a good scare at a haunted house. Haunted houses can have ghosts and ghouls alike. They also have zombies, chainsaws, killer clowns, and things beyond your imagination. THINGS TO...
Eater
Houston’s Largest Japanese Festival Returns in November With More Than 30 Food Vendors
Houston’s Tokyo Night Festival, one of the country’s largest celebrations of Japanese culture and community, will return to the city this November, with a two-day showcase of more than 30 food and drink vendors that will serve up their interpretations of Japanese cuisine. Featured restaurants and food and...
papercitymag.com
Swanky New Montrose Tattoo Studio Changes the Way You’ll Look at Body Ink — The Wonders of Ephemeral
Ephemeral specializing in tattoos that disappear within a year or so has opened its first Texas outpost in Montrose. (Photo by Cesar Rubio c/o Ephemeral Tattoo) I have long had the fantasy of having a Chanel camellia tattooed on my derriere, but never had the nerve to make the leap. Plus, the image of a stereotypical scroungy tattoo parlor was more than a bit off putting. Well, no more “scroungy tattoo parlor” excuses. And no longer any worries of an ex-lover’s name inked across your upper arm lasting forever.
Click2Houston.com
50 Cent named Grand Marshal of 73rd annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade
HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the details of the 73rd annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday. The parade’s 2022 Grand Marshal Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson along with Mayor Turner, honored guest 2021 Grand Marshal, Dr. Peter Hotez, and H-E-B will lead the parade on the iconic Tom Turkey float.
Eater
9 Things to Know About Kirby Ice House in the Woodlands, Home to Texas’s Longest Bar
Houston drinking institution Kirby Ice House opened its third outpost in the Woodlands on September 27, and this regional watering hole is seemingly looking to break some records. Located at 1700 Lake Robbins Drive, the establishment features a bar that spans 141 feet — beating out the length of its sister location in the Memorial/Spring Branch area by nearly 20 feet and thus taking the title of the longest bar in Texas, per a release.
Click2Houston.com
Toys ‘R’ Us returns with 8 Houston-area locations; Where to find the beloved childhood chain 🦒
HOUSTON – We are living in the age of reboots and remakes – anything can get a second chance and stores are included! Toys ‘R’ Us is now open in 25 Macy’s stores across Texas, eight of which can be found in the Houston area.
fox26houston.com
Things to do in Houston this weekend, October 14 - 16: Events, festivals, concerts & more
HOUSTON - Head out into Houston and beyond this weekend for fall festivals, Halloween fun, live music and more. Here's a look at just some of the things to do in the Houston area this weekend!. Conroe Catfish Cajun Festival. The Conroe Cajun Catfish Festival is back for its 33rd...
Iconic Houston plant sale blooms with 80 years of the best bulbs for the greenest thumbs
Got plans this weekend? Check out the Bulb & Plant Mart and bring some life back to your garden.
iheart.com
Whataburger's New Burger: Details Leak Ahead Of Houston Launch
The Lone Star State's favorite burger chain just dropped a new breakfast item and a new shake flavor, but they've got at least one more new menu item up their sleeve and it sounds perfect for fall. The Whataburger Chili Cheese Burger is coming. In fact, it's already out at certain Central Texas locations.
papercitymag.com
New Italian Restaurant Brings the Tastes of Rome to Houston — Numero28 Arrives With Major Pasta and Patio Power
The outdoor patio at the new Numero28 in Highland Village. (Photo by Becca Wright) For years the Italian-born restauranteur Bernardo Nolfo traveled the globe opening sleek outlets of the glamorous Milan-based restaurant Bice for its owners, the Ruggeri family. He often traversing to far-flung locales in Europe to Asia and spent time in Houston for what turned into Bice’s short-lived stay in The Galleria shopping center.
Click2Houston.com
It happened here: See spots in Houston where notorious crimes occurred, remembering the darkness that endures
HOUSTON – Houston has its share of modern-day crimes that we’ll always remember, but if you reach back into so-called simpler times, the same bizarre cruelty surfaces, from a child torturer in the Heights to a serial killer dumping women onto a desolate League City field. It tragically really happened here.
The City of Dickinson is in the process of becoming a Film Friendly City!
· The City of Dickinson is in the process of becoming a Film Friendly City!. For the final piece of our application process, we need to submit "location photos"!. The Texas Film Commission maintains a free database of statewide locations that are available for use in films, television shows, commercials, music videos, and digital media projects.
The Daily South
Little Dog Rescued After 3 Weeks Outside A Dollar General In Houston
A sweet little dog named Robbie is on his way to his forever home after weeks spent waiting for someone to notice him outside a Houston Dollar General. Kristin Erwin told The Dodo that she had a feeling Robbie needed help the minute she spotted him beneath a plastic chair near the store entrance last month.
cw39.com
Houston 10-day forecast: jacket weather next week
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s warm weather hangs around through this weekend, but a major temperature drop is coming next week, including possible 40s in the mornings!. It’s that time of year when cold air starts moving south from Canada, and winds need to line up just right to bring that air south through Texas. A powerful area of low pressure in the Midwest should do the trick, forcing cool and dry air southward behind it in the form of a cold front arriving in Houston on Monday.
The Scary Abandoned Houston Astrodome In TX Is Worth a Sneak Peek
There are some people who wonder about what an abandoned Astrodome would turn out like. If you're wondering what Houston Astrodome looks like after being abandoned all these years and stop what you're doing. So instead you taking the wrap for letting your curiosity get the best of you, just...
Houston's most anticipated bakery finally opens after two-year wait
Eadough rolled out its top-notch pastries at soft opening in East Downtown this weekend.
Click2Houston.com
A closer look at fashion brand, Frances Valentine
HOUSTON – If you’re looking to add a few signature pieces to your wardrobe, we know just the place - Frances Valentine in the River Oaks District. Houston Life’s Courtney Zavala recently sat down with fashion powerhouse, Elyce Arons. She was the other half of Kate Spade’s...
Click2Houston.com
Blue Bell fans, it’s back! See the very merry ice cream flavor returning to stores today 🍦🎄
HOUSTON – Texas-based Blue Bell announced the return of a verry merry ice cream flavor, Christmas Cookies. Blue Bell described the holiday flavor this way on social media: “This very merry flavor combines your favorite holiday cookies – chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar –in a tasty sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout.”
