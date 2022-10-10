Read full article on original website
Hastings man caught in alleged catalytic converter burglary, on Blanding Boulevard deputies sayZoey FieldsHastings, FL
New coffee shop holds grand opening in Orange ParkJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Orange Park residents sue town over stormwater runoffJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Baptist Medical Center Clay expected to bring 700 new jobs to Clay CountyDebra FineFleming Island, FL
2 fathers shoot each other’s daughters in Florida road rage incident, sheriff says
Two girls were shot over the weekend when their fathers opened fire at each other during a road rage incident in Nassau County, Florida, authorities said.
Officials: Florida woman arrested for allegedly giving toddler fentanyl candy
INTERLACHEN, Fla. — A Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly giving a toddler fentanyl candy, officials say. According to a news release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, a 2-year-old’s grandparents noticed the child became lethargic Monday evening. The grandparents believe it happened after the child allegedly got candy from Jessica Martinez.
JSO: Man killed in unknown shooting in Moncrief area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported undetermined death in the Moncrief area at Doeboy Street and Anderson Road. JSO reports that around 4:00 p.m. officers arrived at the 6600 block of Doeboy Street to find a person lying on the sidewalk. The person...
JSO: Young man in hospital, suspect outstanding after shooting at unknown location
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting occurred Tuesday night. STORY: Former executive director of nonprofit arrested for fraud and grand theft in Baker County. At approximately 9:30 p.m., officers said they were dispatched to 4600 Atlantic Boulevard and found a man in...
Mother of suspected killer of 2 boys takes the stand
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — After Mark Wilson’s mother went to deputies to tell them that her son committed these crimes, she wore a wire to record her son’s confession to the killing of the two boys. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Testimony continued Wednesday in...
‘We want the death penalty’: Jury finds Palatka man guilty of killing his girlfriend’s nephews
PAKATKA, Fla. — Jury deliberation in the murder trial against Mark Wilson Junior took a little over two hours on Thursday. The three-day trial resulted in a guilty verdict on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed burglary. “Almost like something was lifted off your chest,”...
Man charged in Jacksonville cold case rape from 1989, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story) A man has been charged with sexual battery in a cold case rape dating back to 1989, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Raney Richardson Sr, 68, was charged with sexual battery after an incident that...
News4Jax.com
Man found dead of gunshot wound on sidewalk of Jacksonville neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to a scene Wednesday afternoon on Doeboy Street after a call about someone who was lying on a sidewalk. According to Sgt. Mike Russell, with the Sheriff’s Office’s homicide unit, police responded to the neighborhood at 4 p.m. They found the body of a man in his late 20s who had been shot at least once.
News4Jax.com
Residents of Mandarin apartment complex questioning notice referencing inspections with JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some people living at a Mandarin apartment complex are questioning a notice that they recently received. Management left notes on doors telling some residents of the Pickwick Flats Apartments that they would be inspecting units along with Jacksonville sheriff’s officers on Wednesday. There were no search warrants or any other notifications.
Suspect arrested for 2017 murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office made an arrest on Tuesday for a murder that happened in 2017. JSO and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a reported shooting on 10000 block of Shelby Creek Road South on Aug. 1, 2017. An adult male was found and appeared to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
JSO K-9 helps locate murder suspect in shooting death on Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Thursday, Oct. 6 at around 9 p.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the area near 10800 Harts Rd. after calls came in of a person shot. Once officers arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body.
News4Jax.com
Footage shows moments after road rage shooting that wounded 2 girls
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Newly-obtained videos show the moments after authorities said two children were shot during a road rage incident over the weekend in Nassau County. One of the videos was cellphone footage that a viewer sent News4JAX. In the video, which appears to have been taken shortly after the incident, there are several people standing outside of multiple vehicles after a 5-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl were shot. Those vehicles include a Nassau County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle, as well as a black Dodge Ram and a gray Nissan Murano — both of which Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said were involved in the incident.
JSO: Homicide investigation ends deadly
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 4 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the scene of a person who had been shot. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. JSO believes the victim may have been shot at one location,...
News4Jax.com
Mother of man accused of killing Putnam County boys testifies in trial
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Disclaimer: Some may find the details included in this story to be graphic in nature. Discretion is advised. Testimony continued Wednesday in the trial of a man accused of killing two young brothers in 2020 in Putnam County. Mark Wilson Jr. was indicted on two...
WCJB
‘It’s very sad’: Neighbors outraged after a Putnam County mother exposes her toddler to fentanyl
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Jessica Martinez, of 39, was arrested after giving candy to her two-year old toddler that she said, was covered with fentanyl. The child’s grandparents said the toddler became lethargic after eating the candy. “The child was passing out, in and out of consciousness, in the...
Hastings man caught in alleged catalytic converter burglary, on Blanding Boulevard deputies say
A man from Hastings, Florida, was arrested Tuesday along Blanding Boulevard in attempted catalytic converter theft.Getty Images. A man from Hastings, Florida was arrested in Orange Park Tuesday on two charges of burglary, one charge of loitering and one charge of possessing burglary tools.
Couple facing eviction after Jacksonville Housing Authority pulls assistance
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's an organization designed to help people find affordable places to live. For nearly 30 years the Jacksonville Housing Authority has helped fill the need for public housing. However, after one couple thought they were being helped, their lifeline was pulled away. Now time is running...
Green Cove Springs man claims he shot at other vehicles due to road rage, sheriff says
Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook says a Saturday night arrest was the result of a road rage incident. Timothy Floyd, 57, of Green Cove Springs was arrested Saturday for two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one count of shooting or throwing a missile into a vehicle on Friday, Oct. 7 at approximately 8:30 p.m.
News4Jax.com
Man stumbles across apparent inert hand grenade, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who on Monday was collecting scrap metal stumbled across what’s believed to be an inert hand grenade that he discovered near the side of a road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Beltz, with the Sheriff’s Office, said officers were called...
Uncollected ankle-monitoring fees continue to pile up at JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is now the sole provider of ankle-monitoring services in Duval County, and new records obtained by Action News Jax show the agency may be leaving your tax dollars on the table. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Action News Jax...
