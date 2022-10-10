ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, AR

THV11

New home-buying trend raises questions of scammers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The housing market in Central Arkansas has continued to be steady despite interest rate hikes and price drops. With that came a new trend of people getting calls from groups asking to buy their homes, even if it's not for sale. However, that has raised...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK 4 News

Whataburger breaks ground on Little Rock location

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A highly anticipated fast food favorite broke ground on its newest store in Little Rock Tuesday. A crowd was on hand as construction began for a Whataburger franchise started on the west side of Little Rock. The work is expected to be complete in 2023. The Chenal Parkway location is set […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
onlyinark.com

Hunting Gear Made in the Natural State

Every year, nearly 290,000 hunters step into Arkansas fields, forests and waterways to hunt whitetail deer, waterfowl, elk, bear, alligator and more. Hunting gear and accessories chosen by hunters can make or break a trip, making the difference in whether a hunter meets a bag limit or fills their freezer or not. When you shop for hunting gear, there are hundreds of choices available, but these Arkansas companies are devoted to improving your hunting experience with gear that’s high quality and affordable right here in the Natural State.
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Higher wildfire danger

TONIGHT: Clouds clear out late tonight. Little Rock hit 91°F Wednesday afternoon before a storm rolled through, dropping .01″ of rain. The record high for October 12 is 93°F. Temperatures will cool down more tonight with lows in the 50s. THURSDAY: Sunny and breezy tomorrow with drier...
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers

The City of Little Rock last week sent a cease-and-desist letter to the group sponsoring Arkansas’ recreational marijuana ballot initiative demanding the group take down an ad the city said depicted Little Rock police officers. Responsible Growth Arkansas in a response Friday declined to remove the ad and disagreed that it contained any insignia or […] The post Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

Kevin Gates concertgoers concerned about violence

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Thursday, many gather at the Simmons Bank Arena to see Multi-platinum rap artist, Kevin Gates in action.  “Kevin Gates, turn up!” “We love him. got my shirt on!” “That’s my husband.”  Excitement pours from fans who say they’ve waited awhile for this moment. One says she bought her tickets in […]
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KOLR10 News

4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 13, 2022, the US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. According to court documents, beginning in February 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the […]
EL DORADO, AR
THV11

Businesses react to downtown Little Rock shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a violent weekend in the city, evidence markers litter the area near 4th street in downtown Little Rock. Though they have served as a reminder of the violence, businesses in the area explained that though the violence has worried them, they certainly won't allow it to stop them.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Why is North Little Rock nicknamed 'Dogtown?'

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This city of North Little Rock's love for dogs is hard to miss when you walk through the historic Argenta District. But this term “Dogtown” was originally not a friendly term from those on the north side, especially in the mid-20th century.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR

