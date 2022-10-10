Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another location in ArkansasKristen WaltersJacksonville, AR
Two Childhood Friends Vanished One Day Apart And DNA Confirms Leg Found In River Belongs To OneThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorth Little Rock, AR
Vanished Across Arkansas. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her FatherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
Missing Arkansas Man Is First Of Three Sons Beloved Mother Has LostThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorth Little Rock, AR
Related
Arkansas restaurant lowers price despite rising inflation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Inflation has all of us doing a double take at prices wherever we go— and that includes restaurants. Three Fold Noodles in Little Rock has taken steps to ease some of the pain at the cash register. Like almost every restaurant in the pandemic,...
This Arkansas City Is One Of The 10 Most Deadly In The United States
There has been a lot of talk about crime recently in the news. Texarkana gets a bad rap for being a dangerous city, but this Arkansas city is one of the 10 most deadly cities in the United States. So the information I am going to share on each city...
New home-buying trend raises questions of scammers
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The housing market in Central Arkansas has continued to be steady despite interest rate hikes and price drops. With that came a new trend of people getting calls from groups asking to buy their homes, even if it's not for sale. However, that has raised...
Ride the wind: Arkansas State Fair has new attractions for 2022
What better way to celebrate these crisp early days of fall than by going fast while being thrilled?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawsuit filed against parent company of Shorter College Garden Apartments
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's been just over a week since a fire ripped through an apartment building at the Shorter College Garden Apartments in North Little Rock— but the anger and frustration of the tenants are still fresh. "I think just being here made me angry...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Southwest Arkansas under extreme wildfire danger
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – After increasingly dry weather the past month, drought conditions have continued to worsen. Currently, much of central Arkansas is under a severe drought, with extreme drought covering Little Rock and the surrounding area. This has led to increased wildfire danger. The entire state has been...
Concerns over Arkansas gas prices return
Last week, The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced they will be cutting production.
Police looking to ID person in connection with deadly Little Rock shooting
Police in Little Rock are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who detectives say may be connected to a Wednesday shooting that left one dead.
RELATED PEOPLE
Arkansas Dust Devil Gets A Little Too Close For Comfort
THV11 in Little Rock posted this Arkansas Dust Devil on their YouTube page. Turned out to be a bit of a close call. Dust Devils are not usually very dangerous, but sometimes they can get out of control in both strength and size. As usual, it's not the wind itself...
Whataburger breaks ground on Little Rock location
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A highly anticipated fast food favorite broke ground on its newest store in Little Rock Tuesday. A crowd was on hand as construction began for a Whataburger franchise started on the west side of Little Rock. The work is expected to be complete in 2023. The Chenal Parkway location is set […]
onlyinark.com
Hunting Gear Made in the Natural State
Every year, nearly 290,000 hunters step into Arkansas fields, forests and waterways to hunt whitetail deer, waterfowl, elk, bear, alligator and more. Hunting gear and accessories chosen by hunters can make or break a trip, making the difference in whether a hunter meets a bag limit or fills their freezer or not. When you shop for hunting gear, there are hundreds of choices available, but these Arkansas companies are devoted to improving your hunting experience with gear that’s high quality and affordable right here in the Natural State.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Higher wildfire danger
TONIGHT: Clouds clear out late tonight. Little Rock hit 91°F Wednesday afternoon before a storm rolled through, dropping .01″ of rain. The record high for October 12 is 93°F. Temperatures will cool down more tonight with lows in the 50s. THURSDAY: Sunny and breezy tomorrow with drier...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers
The City of Little Rock last week sent a cease-and-desist letter to the group sponsoring Arkansas’ recreational marijuana ballot initiative demanding the group take down an ad the city said depicted Little Rock police officers. Responsible Growth Arkansas in a response Friday declined to remove the ad and disagreed that it contained any insignia or […] The post Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Kevin Gates concertgoers concerned about violence
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Thursday, many gather at the Simmons Bank Arena to see Multi-platinum rap artist, Kevin Gates in action. “Kevin Gates, turn up!” “We love him. got my shirt on!” “That’s my husband.” Excitement pours from fans who say they’ve waited awhile for this moment. One says she bought her tickets in […]
Woman in Little Rock home shot by stray bullet
Police were called late Sunday night after a woman said she was shot when a bullet came through her south Little Rock apartment window.
North Little Rock police K-9 Rakkie found
North Little Rock police said that they are in search of a missing K-9 officer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX16 tours the Haunted Hotel of Arkansas
To get in the Halloween spirit, we’re taking a tour of one of Little Rock’s scariest haunted houses.
4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 13, 2022, the US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. According to court documents, beginning in February 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the […]
Businesses react to downtown Little Rock shooting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a violent weekend in the city, evidence markers litter the area near 4th street in downtown Little Rock. Though they have served as a reminder of the violence, businesses in the area explained that though the violence has worried them, they certainly won't allow it to stop them.
Why is North Little Rock nicknamed 'Dogtown?'
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This city of North Little Rock's love for dogs is hard to miss when you walk through the historic Argenta District. But this term “Dogtown” was originally not a friendly term from those on the north side, especially in the mid-20th century.
Comments / 0