New Brunswick, NJ

NJ.com

Recruits, local coaches react to Rutgers firing Sean Gleeson, promoting Nunzio Campanile

Four days removed from what Rutgers coach Greg Schiano hopes will serve as a kickstart to his offense when he moved tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile to interim offensive coordinator, special assistant Joe Susan to interim tight ends coach — which he coached previously — and offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson out the door, fans are still adjusting to the moves.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Rutgers Football Scores Big Points in Toms River

It seems like there is so much bad going on in the world let me tell about something good. I’m sure many of you by now have heard about the RWJBarnabas Health Field of Dreams, a unique inclusive recreational complex created for the special needs community. Located on North Bay Avenue near the police station in Toms River it was founded by Christian and Mary Kane and inspired by their now 11-year old son Gavin and features a multi-purpose athletic field, playground area, miniature golf course, basketball and bocce courts and so much more. Most importantly it was designed for the special needs community and is set up to accommodate them.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Brunswick, October 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Perth Amboy High School soccer team will have a game with New Brunswick High School on October 13, 2022, 15:00:00.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
CBS New York

Bill introduced that officially defines Central Jersey as region in N.J.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. -- We're possibly a step closer to resolving one of the oldest debates -- is Central Jersey real?A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would formally define Central Jersey as Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties.But, as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday, it aims to do much more than that.READ MORE: Click here to read the billIf you live in New Jersey, you know there are many items up for debate. Pork roll or Taylor ham? Hoagie or sub? Pump your gas or have it pumped for you?But perhaps one of the oldest debates is whether Central...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

New Jersey’s Rank When It Comes To Lottery Luck

Everybody dreams of the day they find out the amazing news. You just hit it big with the New Jersey lottery. Most of us have our dream home already picked out if we win the lottery. As a matter of fact, I once got angry when I drove by my dream lottery home and there was a brand new for sale sign on the lawn. How dare they sell my home?
LOTTERY
thebestmix1055.com

Fremont Public Schools is hiring!

Fremont Public Schools invites you to join Tiger Nation!. Fremont Public Schools, one of Fremont’s Largest employers invites you to join TIGER NATION! FPS is now hiring classroom teachers, bus drivers, paraprofessionals, maintenance workers, after-school activity leaders, substitutes in all areas, and many more!
FREMONT, NE
Daily Voice

Are You A Winner? Powerball Lottery Players Take Home $50K In Mercer, Middlesex Counties

Are you a winner? Two New Jersey Lottery tickets worth $50,000 each were sold in Mercer and Middlesex Counties. Tickets matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball for the Wednesday, Oct. 12 drawing were sold at Countryside Food Mart on Lawrenceville-Pennington Rd. in Lawrenceville and Pit Stop Food Store on Englishtown Rd. in Old Bridge, lottery officials said.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, CT
theobserver.com

Route 7 ramp to Newark Avenue and 1&9 opening — finally — Saturday, Oct. 15

The Route 7 eastbound ramp to Newark Avenue and Routes 1&9 Truck in Jersey City will open this weekend, the NJDOT says. The new ramp is scheduled to be opened in the early morning on Saturday, Oct. 15 and will restore access from the Route 7/Wittpenn Bridge eastbound to Newark Avenue and Routes 1&9 Truck in Jersey City. Traffic on the Route 7/Wittpenn Bridge will not be affected as the ramp is being opened. There will be lane closures and periodic short duration traffic stops Friday night into Saturday morning on Routes 1&9 Truck between Route 7 and Broadway for final striping and to allow for traffic signals adjustment at the Newark Avenue Intersection.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

Gov. Phil Murphy announces plans to transform Metropark Station

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. -- Gov. Phil Murphy has been touting transportation upgrades and the development of new residential and office buildings next to rail stations across New Jersey. Wednesday he announced a transformation of one of the busiest train stations in the state. As CBS2's Christine Sloan reports, from trains to bus stops, the Metropark Station in Woodbridge has been a popular transportation hub for commuters traveling to both Manhattan and other cities along the northeast corridor. "This is easier than to pick up someone in Newark or Trenton, so we love the Metropark Station," said New Providence resident Ann Lesnewich. But over the years there's...
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Pizza Marketplace

Artichoke Basille's Pizza to open in New Brunswick, New Jersey in 2023

Artichoke Basille's Pizza will open a location in New Brunswick, New Jersey, in early 2023, according to a press release. The store will be located at 104 Easton Avenue. Artichoke Basille's New-York style pizzeria will open the doors to Rutgers students and New Jersey residents as part of a 2018 statewide deal with franchisees Premal and Leela Shanghvi.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ

