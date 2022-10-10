Read full article on original website
3 Women From Green Goblin Gang Charged With Second Degree RobberyAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Said They Should Stop Sending Buses to New YorkTom HandyNew York City, NY
This New York Trail Was Recently Named One of the Scariest Hikes in the United StatesTravel MavenNew York City, NY
I-295 NB Double Lane Closure FridayMorristown MinuteMercer County, NJ
Recruits, local coaches react to Rutgers firing Sean Gleeson, promoting Nunzio Campanile
Four days removed from what Rutgers coach Greg Schiano hopes will serve as a kickstart to his offense when he moved tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile to interim offensive coordinator, special assistant Joe Susan to interim tight ends coach — which he coached previously — and offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson out the door, fans are still adjusting to the moves.
Rutgers basketball fans will like bold prediction by Big Ten insider
College basketball season is right around the corner. And it’s looking like it could be a good year for the Scarlet Knights. In fact, Big Ten insider Andy Katz predicts Rutgers will set itself up well for the postseason. BUY RUTGERS BASKETBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Via...
Rutgers Football Scores Big Points in Toms River
It seems like there is so much bad going on in the world let me tell about something good. I’m sure many of you by now have heard about the RWJBarnabas Health Field of Dreams, a unique inclusive recreational complex created for the special needs community. Located on North Bay Avenue near the police station in Toms River it was founded by Christian and Mary Kane and inspired by their now 11-year old son Gavin and features a multi-purpose athletic field, playground area, miniature golf course, basketball and bocce courts and so much more. Most importantly it was designed for the special needs community and is set up to accommodate them.
Long Branch High School Football Game Moved, Will Be Played Without Spectators
Long Branch High School's football game versus Neptune originally scheduled for Friday night has been postponed to Saturday at 10 a.m. and will be played without spectators. The Asbury Park Press was the first to report of the game being moved after obtaining a letter to the school community written by Long Branch Superintendent of Schools Francisco E. Rodriguez.
Tinton Falls, October 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Tinton Falls. The Red Bank Regional High School soccer team will have a game with Monmouth Regional High School on October 13, 2022, 12:45:00.
Overtime Elite pros coming to N.J. to face top prep players
New Jersey will host the preps vs. the pros this weekend on the high school basketball level. Some of the top high schools stars from New Jersey and New York will play against teams from the Overtime Elite league at Roselle Catholic High School on Friday and Saturday.
New Brunswick, October 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Perth Amboy High School soccer team will have a game with New Brunswick High School on October 13, 2022, 15:00:00.
Bill introduced that officially defines Central Jersey as region in N.J.
HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. -- We're possibly a step closer to resolving one of the oldest debates -- is Central Jersey real?A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would formally define Central Jersey as Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties.But, as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday, it aims to do much more than that.READ MORE: Click here to read the billIf you live in New Jersey, you know there are many items up for debate. Pork roll or Taylor ham? Hoagie or sub? Pump your gas or have it pumped for you?But perhaps one of the oldest debates is whether Central...
New Jersey’s Rank When It Comes To Lottery Luck
Everybody dreams of the day they find out the amazing news. You just hit it big with the New Jersey lottery. Most of us have our dream home already picked out if we win the lottery. As a matter of fact, I once got angry when I drove by my dream lottery home and there was a brand new for sale sign on the lawn. How dare they sell my home?
Long Branch HS homecoming game rescheduled amid multiple shootings in town
The Long Branch School District has decided to make some changes to its after-school schedule following multiple shootings in the town and in nearby West Long Branch on Monday.
Crumbl Cookies Opening in North Brunswick, NJ on Friday
I've got some really sweet news for you. The cookie shop that blew up in popularity because of Tik Tok, Crumbl Cookies, finally has a grand opening date in North Brunswick and it's this week. Yup, you can finally get your hands on Crumbl Cookies this Friday, October 14th, in...
Does Central Jersey Exist? Answer May Soon Officially Be ‘YES’
With all the state's problems - and I think you'll agree there are many, I wonder why our state legislature is choosing now to tackle the question of, "Does South Jersey exist?" If you ask ten people in New Jersey, "Does Central New Jersey exist?", you'll probably get ten very...
Mayor Ras J. Baraka: Challenges can be overcome, we will get it done | Opinion
The will to get it done. This was the unofficial slogan of my city’s lead-line replacement program, which drew the attention of governments across the country, national environmental groups, and clean water activists. During the celebration of our project completion, Vice President Kamala Harris visited our city and called...
New flights from Newark, NJ Airport to Europe coming in 2023
NEWARK — Buoyed by full planes across the Atlantic this summer, United Airlines is planning another increase in its summer service from the United States to Europe next year. United said Wednesday that it will resume seasonal flights from Newark Liberty International Airport to Stockholm, which it dropped in...
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont Public Schools is hiring!
Fremont Public Schools invites you to join Tiger Nation!. Fremont Public Schools, one of Fremont’s Largest employers invites you to join TIGER NATION! FPS is now hiring classroom teachers, bus drivers, paraprofessionals, maintenance workers, after-school activity leaders, substitutes in all areas, and many more!
Are You A Winner? Powerball Lottery Players Take Home $50K In Mercer, Middlesex Counties
Are you a winner? Two New Jersey Lottery tickets worth $50,000 each were sold in Mercer and Middlesex Counties. Tickets matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball for the Wednesday, Oct. 12 drawing were sold at Countryside Food Mart on Lawrenceville-Pennington Rd. in Lawrenceville and Pit Stop Food Store on Englishtown Rd. in Old Bridge, lottery officials said.
theobserver.com
Route 7 ramp to Newark Avenue and 1&9 opening — finally — Saturday, Oct. 15
The Route 7 eastbound ramp to Newark Avenue and Routes 1&9 Truck in Jersey City will open this weekend, the NJDOT says. The new ramp is scheduled to be opened in the early morning on Saturday, Oct. 15 and will restore access from the Route 7/Wittpenn Bridge eastbound to Newark Avenue and Routes 1&9 Truck in Jersey City. Traffic on the Route 7/Wittpenn Bridge will not be affected as the ramp is being opened. There will be lane closures and periodic short duration traffic stops Friday night into Saturday morning on Routes 1&9 Truck between Route 7 and Broadway for final striping and to allow for traffic signals adjustment at the Newark Avenue Intersection.
Gov. Phil Murphy announces plans to transform Metropark Station
WOODBRIDGE, N.J. -- Gov. Phil Murphy has been touting transportation upgrades and the development of new residential and office buildings next to rail stations across New Jersey. Wednesday he announced a transformation of one of the busiest train stations in the state. As CBS2's Christine Sloan reports, from trains to bus stops, the Metropark Station in Woodbridge has been a popular transportation hub for commuters traveling to both Manhattan and other cities along the northeast corridor. "This is easier than to pick up someone in Newark or Trenton, so we love the Metropark Station," said New Providence resident Ann Lesnewich. But over the years there's...
Pizza Marketplace
Artichoke Basille's Pizza to open in New Brunswick, New Jersey in 2023
Artichoke Basille's Pizza will open a location in New Brunswick, New Jersey, in early 2023, according to a press release. The store will be located at 104 Easton Avenue. Artichoke Basille's New-York style pizzeria will open the doors to Rutgers students and New Jersey residents as part of a 2018 statewide deal with franchisees Premal and Leela Shanghvi.
New Jersey Globe
Murphy declines to say whether he’ll get involved in Trenton mayoral race
Asked today whether he intends to make an endorsement in this year’s Trenton mayoral race, Gov. Phil Murphy had no comment, saying only that he hoped Trenton’s leaders make the city the best it can be. “No news to make in Trenton on the race, other than that...
