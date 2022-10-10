ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Lions hoping healthy running game can help salvage season

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions are 1-4 with one of the worst defenses in the league and Jared Goff is too mistake-prone to save them. If coach Dan Campbell’s team — which has a bye this week — is going to salvage anything out of yet another poor start, it's going to be the running game that makes it happen.
DETROIT, MI
Citrus County Chronicle

Sputtering Steelers scrambling for an offensive spark

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Six years ago, near the end of a remarkable season in which he put together a University of Pittsburgh offense that broke school records and pulled off stunning — and high-scoring — upsets of Penn State and Clemson, Matt Canada wasn't exactly joking when he said his long-term goal was to make enough money to open a bar, preferably one with the beach nearby.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Citrus County Chronicle

Seahawks, Cardinals looking to keep pace in NFC West

SEATTLE (AP) — Considering where the rest of the teams stand in the NFC West five games into the season, Seattle coach Pete Carroll sounded almost appreciative that no one has run away with the division. That seems unlikely to continue. Which adds a little bit more importance to...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football
Citrus County Chronicle

Mariota, Falcons brace for test against 49ers' stiff defense

ATLANTA (AP) — There may be no better opportunity for Marcus Mariota to prove he can be more than a bridge at quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons than in this week's matchup with San Francisco and its top-rated defense. Mariota and the Falcons (2-3) face the 49ers (3-2), who...
ATLANTA, GA
Citrus County Chronicle

AP Source: Brady could be fined for apparent kick of Jarrett

The NFL has looked at Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett’s disputed roughing-the-passer penalty on Tampa Bay's Tom Brady to determine whether Brady attempted to kick Jarrett and if that warrants a fine, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP...
TAMPA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Analysis: Commanders ugly on and off the field

The dysfunctional Washington Commanders are ugly on and off the field. A day that began with a detailed report about Dan Snyder’s toxic ownership ended with a sloppy 12-7 victory over the Chicago Bears in front of a national television audience Thursday night.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Citrus County Chronicle

Rams want more creativity, elusiveness from running backs

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams don't have the least productive running game in the NFL just because of their injury-plagued offensive line. The defending Super Bowl champions also need much better play from their running backs, who are struggling right along with the men blocking for them.
NFL
Citrus County Chronicle

Brady an old face in a familiar place as Bucs visit Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tom Brady, by his own estimation, has faced the Pittsburgh Steelers “a lot.”. Just never quite like this. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy