Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Lions hoping healthy running game can help salvage season
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions are 1-4 with one of the worst defenses in the league and Jared Goff is too mistake-prone to save them. If coach Dan Campbell’s team — which has a bye this week — is going to salvage anything out of yet another poor start, it's going to be the running game that makes it happen.
Citrus County Chronicle
Sputtering Steelers scrambling for an offensive spark
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Six years ago, near the end of a remarkable season in which he put together a University of Pittsburgh offense that broke school records and pulled off stunning — and high-scoring — upsets of Penn State and Clemson, Matt Canada wasn't exactly joking when he said his long-term goal was to make enough money to open a bar, preferably one with the beach nearby.
Citrus County Chronicle
Seahawks, Cardinals looking to keep pace in NFC West
SEATTLE (AP) — Considering where the rest of the teams stand in the NFC West five games into the season, Seattle coach Pete Carroll sounded almost appreciative that no one has run away with the division. That seems unlikely to continue. Which adds a little bit more importance to...
Considering defensive struggles, might Miami miss Brian Flores? | Schad
When the Dolphins' defense turned a corner in the second half of last season, some wondered how much more involved Brian Flores was. Flores denied he had taken over play-calling and cited a continued "collaborative" effort among the entire defensive staff. ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Citrus County Chronicle
Mariota, Falcons brace for test against 49ers' stiff defense
ATLANTA (AP) — There may be no better opportunity for Marcus Mariota to prove he can be more than a bridge at quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons than in this week's matchup with San Francisco and its top-rated defense. Mariota and the Falcons (2-3) face the 49ers (3-2), who...
Citrus County Chronicle
Fields, Bears struggle in red zone in loss to Commanders
CHICAGO (AP) — It was Justin Fields. It was the offensive line. It was the receiving corps. The Chicago Bears struggled on offense again, and there was plenty of blame to go around.
Citrus County Chronicle
AP Source: Brady could be fined for apparent kick of Jarrett
The NFL has looked at Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett’s disputed roughing-the-passer penalty on Tampa Bay's Tom Brady to determine whether Brady attempted to kick Jarrett and if that warrants a fine, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP...
Citrus County Chronicle
Analysis: Commanders ugly on and off the field
The dysfunctional Washington Commanders are ugly on and off the field. A day that began with a detailed report about Dan Snyder’s toxic ownership ended with a sloppy 12-7 victory over the Chicago Bears in front of a national television audience Thursday night.
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Citrus County Chronicle
Rams want more creativity, elusiveness from running backs
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams don't have the least productive running game in the NFL just because of their injury-plagued offensive line. The defending Super Bowl champions also need much better play from their running backs, who are struggling right along with the men blocking for them.
NFL・
Citrus County Chronicle
Brady an old face in a familiar place as Bucs visit Steelers
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tom Brady, by his own estimation, has faced the Pittsburgh Steelers “a lot.”. Just never quite like this. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Comments / 0