The Natchitoches Coalition on Homelessness arranges support services for residents suffering from homelessness, hunger and other symptoms of poverty. The Coalition’s most visible event offers hot meals to the homeless and others suffering from food insecurity. Their current Share-A-Meal events take place from 4-6 p.m. on the last Thursday of each month. “We serve everyone throughout the city wanting a meal, and we welcome volunteers as well as donors,” says City Councilmember-at-large Betty Sawyer-Smith.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO