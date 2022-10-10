Read full article on original website
kalb.com
Could Alexandria residents receive a credit while struggling to pay high utility bills?
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In the midst of many Alexandria residents struggling to pay high utility bill costs, the Alexandria City Council has once again scheduled to discuss the ongoing matter, this time asking direct questions to the administration for solutions. For the next city council meeting scheduled for Oct....
KPLC TV
Repairs coming to Carpenters Bridge in Allen Parish
Kinder, LA (KPLC) - Carpenters Bridge in Allen Parish only serves around 100 people a day, but it’s closed now, waiting for the state to replace it. Carpenters Bridge can be found going over the Ouiska Chitto creek in Kinder. Many might recognize the area, since this is where many canoe companies exit the creek.
kalb.com
Rapides Parish Police Jury unanimously votes to ban Kratom
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Monday, Oct 10, the Rapides Parish Police Jury unanimously voted to pass two ordinances that ban the sale and possession of the herbal supplement kratom. Kratom is an herbal supplement derived from an evergreen tree native to Southeast Asia. It can be bought over...
klax-tv.com
SOWELA President and Leesville Mayor Commemorate Acquisition of Lamar Salter Campus in Leesville with Special Key Ceremony
(Lake Charles, Louisiana) – SOWELA Technical Community College officials and Leesville’s public leaders held an official key ceremony today to commemorate SOWELA’s recent acquisition of the Lamar Salter campus in Leesville, Louisiana. SOWELA’s latest campus acquisition went into effect on July 1, but today’s key ceremony commemorated...
westcentralsbest.com
Leesville Man Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile
Vernon Parish, La – In October 2022, Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) conducted an investigation into the computer aided solicitation of a juvenile. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the suspect was communicating with a juvenile by sharing explicit images. As...
Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches homeless: Organization provides meals for those in need
The Natchitoches Coalition on Homelessness arranges support services for residents suffering from homelessness, hunger and other symptoms of poverty. The Coalition’s most visible event offers hot meals to the homeless and others suffering from food insecurity. Their current Share-A-Meal events take place from 4-6 p.m. on the last Thursday of each month. “We serve everyone throughout the city wanting a meal, and we welcome volunteers as well as donors,” says City Councilmember-at-large Betty Sawyer-Smith.
KPLC TV
Former Leesville City Marshal’s Office employee accused of malfeasance in office
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - A former employee of the Leesville City Marshal’s Office has been accused of misappropriating funds while employed there. In March 2022, LCMO contacted Louisiana State Police, making the accusation against Gary Scott, 47. After some investigation into the matter, LSP obtained an arrest warrant for...
kalb.com
Opelousas man arrested for drug possession in Creola
CREOLA, La. (KALB) - A man from Opelousas was arrested for possessing illegal narcotics during a traffic stop in Creola. The Creola Police Department said Prescott Dargin, 26, was pulled over near Highway 167 near Oak Lane on Oct. 7. CPD said they smelled the odor of marijuana during the stop. They also learned that Dargin had active warrants for his arrest out of St. Landry and Rapides Parish.
westcentralsbest.com
Former Leesville City Marshal Employee Arrested
Vernon Parish, La – In March 2022, the Leesville City Marshal’s Office (LCMO) contacted the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) regarding a criminal complaint on a former employee. According to LCMO, a former employee identified as 47-year-old Gary Scott allegedly misappropriated funds while employed by the Marshal’s Office.
westcentralsbest.com
Violent Crime in Alexandria is Not Being Released to the Public
Alexandria, La - Details regarding several recent shootings within the City of Alexandria have not been shared with the public, leaving residents in the dark when it comes to crime. Multiple shootings have taken place in Alexandria in the past weeks, and most of them have not been made public...
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Searching for Hat Owner
Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of this baseball cap. VSPO said they received a report of a catalytic converter theft from a vehicle inside of the Vernon Parish Police Jury Yard in Rosepine on October 13. Deputies found the baseball...
kalb.com
BPSO investigating multiple forced-entry burglaries
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of multiple daytime forced-entry burglaries in the East Beauregard community on October 13. BPSO said two Black males were witnessed inside a victim’s residence, committing a burglary. The suspects are believed to be traveling in an...
westcentralsbest.com
NPSO Makes Large Drug Arrest
Robeline, La - A suspicious vehicle complaint has led to the arrest of a Natchitoches Parish man on felony drug and weapon charges according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright. The investigation began on Friday evening, October 8, 2022 at approximately 9:45pm, when deputies assigned to the NPSO Patrol Operations...
westcentralsbest.com
RADE Make Another Drug Bust In Alexandria
Alexandria, La - In the early weeks of September, the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit initiated a narcotics investigation based on anonymous tips received through social media that indicated there was possible illegal narcotics activity in the Legacy Heights housing apartments located on Loblolly Lane in Alexandria, LA. From their initial investigation, Agents were able to quickly identify the target location address as 2505 Loblolly Lane, Apartment 2B.
kalb.com
Runaway juvenile: Za’Nayla Rocheal Martin
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Za’Nayla Rocheal Martin. Za’Nayla is a 14-year-old Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 4′11″ tall and weighs 115 pounds. On Wednesday,...
westcentralsbest.com
Obituary for Robbie Faye Acton
Robbie Faye Acton passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Cremation was entrusted to Labby Memorial Funeral Home in Leesville, LA. Robbie will be laid to rest at the Central Louisiana Veteran Cemetery in Leesville. To read the full obituary click here.
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Arrest Report 10/06/2022-10/11/2022
Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces recent arrests made by VPSO. Joseph Albert Phillips, age 26, of Leesville, was arrested and charged with 9 counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile and one count of Second Degree Kidnapping. Bond was set at $120,000.00. Phillips remains in the VPSO jail.
westcentralsbest.com
Alexandria Police Officer Arrested for Domestic Abuse
Alexandria, La - Alexandria Police Chief Ronney Howard said an off-duty APD officer who was arrested last week for domestic abuse allegations is on administrative leave. According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, David Soderberg, 46, of Pineville was arrested last week after they received a report of a disturbance on October 3 on Rigolette Road. Witnesses reported hearing a verbal altercation next door, and Acadian Ambulance responded to tend to the victim. At the time, no arrests were made because the sheriff’s office said there were conflicting stories.
westcentralsbest.com
Natchitoches Parish Inmate Dies in Custody
Natchitoches, La - An inmate in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center died from injuries sustained from an apparent suicide attempt. First responders arrived at the detention center on October 8 around 1 p.m. in response to a medical emergency involving an inmate. Corrections bureau deputies performed CPR efforts until medical personnel arrived.
kjas.com
Hemphill resident injured in Sabine County crash
The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Hemphill resident was injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred in northeast Sabine County at about 7:00 Tuesday evening. According to DPS Sergeant David Hendry, 30-year-old Drew Ellen Woods was driving a 2001 Toyota SUV eastbound on Telephone Road in the Milam area, about 10 miles north of Hemphill. Hendry said the vehicle went off the road and collided with trees and then overturned.
