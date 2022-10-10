Live Bletchley fire updates as road closed and people asked to keep doors and windows shut - recap

Read full article on original website
Tracey Wood missing: Body found in river after search for woman not seen for five days
A woman’s body has been found in a river in Carlisle in the search for Tracey Wood who has not been seen for five days. Officers said they located the body after 1pm on Sunday in the River Eden, Carlisle. Carlisle local Tracey Wood, 47, was last seen on 5 October.Police said her family is being supported by officers following the discovery.A spokesperson for Cumbria Constabulary said: “Police can confirm that a woman’s body has been found in the River Eden, near to Bitts Park, Carlisle.“Officers located the body shortly after 1pm today (9 October),” the statement continued. “The family...
Man, 24, is banned from the roads after being caught on dashcam footage grabbing a can of beer from a stag do minibus while doing 70mph on the M6
A driver has lost his licence after he was caught on camera grabbing a can of beer from a stag do minibus while doing 70mph on the motorway. Paul Holmes, 24, reached out his window to grab the can after he began chatting to the group when he pulled up alongside their party minibus between Junctions 16 and 17 of the M6.
BBC
Heysham explosion: Fatal blast caused by 'neighbour from hell'
A man who cut a gas pipe to sell for scrap, causing a blast in which a two-year-old boy died, was a "neighbour from hell", a court has heard. Darren Greenham, 45, used an angle grinder to cut the pipe at his home on Mallowdale Avenue in Heysham, Lancashire, in May 2021.
Murderer facing eviction set fire to his block of flats ‘intending to kill as many neighbours as possible’
A double murderer facing eviction set fire to his block of flats with the intent of killing as many neighbours as possible, a court heard.Hakeem Kigundu, 32, started a fire that spread causing major damage to the building and trapping residents inside - killing two.Richard Burgess, 46, and Neil Morris, 45, both died in the devastating blaze that ripped through Rowe Court in Reading.Others were left with significant injuries as they attempted to flee for safety while “countless” others lost their homes.Kigundu pleaded guilty in September to two counts of murder, two counts of grievous bodily harm and one count...
Leah Croucher cops admit they never searched home where remains were found – and only knocked on door and left leaflets
COPS searching for Leah Croucher today admitted they never searched the house where human remains were discovered during their hunt for the missing teen. Instead, officers from Thames Valley Police "knocked and dropped leaflets through the letterbox" during their search for the missing 19-year-old in 2019. The admission comes as...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Leah Croucher investigation sparks tributes to 'sweet angel' as human remains found at Milton Keynes property
Flowers have been left near a Milton Keynes house that remains cordoned off after police discovered human remains at the site. Officers were called to the address on Loxbeare Drive, Furzton, on Monday, October 10 and expect to remain at the scene for some time. Formal identification of the remains...
Beach hut goes on sale for £440,000 – and it has no loo
A Dorset beach hut on Mudeford Beach has gone on sale for £440,000, more than the average price for a four-bedroom home in the county.The seafront cabin is located in Christchurch Harbour, Dorset. While it is advertised as being able to sleep up to eight people, it has no access to mains electricity or toilet.It can fit five small single mattresses in the mezzanine level and is equipped with sofas that can convert into extra beds.The hut is also fitted with a fully equipped kitchen and there is some storage underneath. 600-watt solar panels on the roof provide some...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Dashcam sees teen horse rider in crash with 40mph lorry that didn't slow down
A teen horse rider was 'millimetres from death' after hitting the side of a lorry when the driver hurtled past at 40mph and spooked the animal - but didn't even bother stopping. Grace Crofts, 15, was riding her horse Bella with step-sister Ellie Jarosiewicz, 17, when a wagon zoomed past.
Burglar 'was caught on CCTV carrying out reconnaissance missions before he battered 86-year-old charity worker and left her ex-mayor husband, 88, tied up in a pool of his own blood as he tortured them trying to find £30,000 cash'
A burglar accused of torturing an elderly woman to death and leaving her husband fighting for his life carried out 'reconnaissance missions' of their home of 60 years before launching his 'merciless attack'. Vasile Culea, 34, allegedly subjected Freda Walker, 86, and her husband Kenneth, 88, to a 'brutal, sustained...
BBC
East Sussex cliff tops to be fenced off after dry summer
Two sections of clifftop in Sussex have been fenced off as a safety precaution following the hot, dry summer. A total of 1,100m (3,609ft) in two sections has been sealed off with 1m (3ft) high fences. It follows concerns about sudden rock falls and tourists getting close to the cliff...
BBC
Sunderland 'bomb threat': Man arrested after City Hall evacuated
A man has been arrested following a "bomb threat" in Sunderland which saw the City Hall evacuated and surrounding roads closed. Police and other emergency crews were at the scene which was cordoned off while investigations were held. Northumbria Police was called at 08:25 BST due to a report of...
BBC
West Midlands Ambulance crews left stuck outside hospitals
Ambulance crews sometimes spend an entire shift without responding to a 999 call due to delays in handing over patients, a paramedic has said. Pressure on the NHS means they can be stuck outside A&Es for hours, Tracy Jones, who works for West Midlands Ambulance Service in Shropshire, said. Paramedics...
BBC
Scunthorpe: Woman, 91, faced four-hour wait outside hospital, says son
A man said his 91-year-old mother waited more than four hours in an ambulance outside Scunthorpe Hospital. Richard Traviss described the situation as a "nightmare" and said he feared it would get worse in winter. He said he waited outside A&E in the ambulance with his mother who was "calling...
