ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

UPDATE: Grandmother and 19-month-old granddaughter dead in Hilton Avenue shooting

By Nicole Sanders
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MZ0Ho_0iTUh02E00

Editor’s Note: The child’s age has been adjusted to 19 months old. It was originally reported as 18 months old by the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office.

UPDATE 10/11/22 10:56 a.m.: An arrest has been made .

UPDATE 10/10/22 3:15 p.m.: A 64-year-old woman and a 19-month-old child died in today’s shooting on Hilton Avenue, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

A grandmother and granddaughter were found dead just after 2:00 p.m., on Oct. 10, at a residence in the 2600 block of Hilton Avenue.

Buddy Bryan tells News 3 that Ursula Dietz, 64, was pronounced dead at 2:10 p.m. on the scene.

Elenor Dietz, a 19-month-old child, was also pronounced dead.

This is a developing case. WRBL will continue to update this article with new information.

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 2600 block of Hilton Avenue.

A News 3 reporter says crime scene tape is blocking off the area. Several cars with the Columbus Police Department are present in the area.

LaGrange Police investigating deadly shooting of bystander, one suspect arrested, others involved

A Coroner’s car was at the scene.

Stay with WRBL News 3 as we keep you updated on this developing case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVM

Victim from recent Columbus apartment fire speaks

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman who was able to make a daring escape from a recent apartment fire in Columbus speaks. The fire left one man dead and another person seriously injured. Around 4 a.m. on Oct. 12, Columbus firefighters responded to an apartment fire at the Trails at...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Six people wounded in Lanett shooting, investigation underway

LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) – Flashing blue lights alert drivers to a criminal investigation underway in Lanett. Investigators say six people were shot Thursday night near a home off 49th Avenue SW and Veterans Memorial Parkway. Lanett Police Chief, Richard Casner tells WRBL around 10 PM police responded to a shooting near Greenwood Baptist Church in […]
LANETT, AL
WRBL News 3

Opelika Police seeking to identify two suspects in Ulta theft

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — Opelika Police are attempting to identify two theft suspects who allegedly stole multiple perfume bottles from the Ulta at 2690 Enterprise Drive. Opelika Police began investigating a third degree theft of property on Oct. 11. Ulta Surveillance video shows two adults with a juvenile entering the store at around 3 p.m. […]
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Friends of victim in double homicide on Hilton Ave in Columbus speak

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I was shocked. I had actually had plans to drop by there,” said Erin Foruhmon. Erin Foruhmon is talking about how she felt when she found out 64-year-old Ursula Dietz and her 19-month-old granddaughter were shot and killed at Ursula’s home on Hilton Avenue in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Muscogee County, GA
Muscogee County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WTVM

Suspect in March arson charged with murder, say Columbus police

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The suspect in a Columbus March arson has been charged with murder, says the Columbus Police Department. According to officials, on March 4, Richard Jernigan, Jr. was arrested for a fire on 14th Avenue. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters found a body that was later identified as Valburn Almonord, son of Val Almonord, Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District’s Democratic candidate.
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Lagrange Police#Coroner#Wrbl News#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTVM

Auburn standoff suspect dies in Lee County Jail, says coroner

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway at the Lee County Jail. Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton confirmed on October 12, at approximately 7:00 p.m., Randy Navarre was discovered unresponsive in his cell. Officials say the inmate used a sheet and hung it from the ceiling. Navarre...
LEE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

1 dead, 1 injured, 23 families displaced in Columbus apartment fire

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One Columbus man dies after an early morning apartment fire at the Trails at Flat Rock Road on Oct. 12. “It had the entire sky lit up in orange, that’s all you could see was orange glow and the smoke billowing. It was a really big fire,” said Chad Peacock, resident of the Stone Creek neighborhood across the street.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy