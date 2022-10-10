ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Two Child Death Cases Under Investigation

MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Manitowoc Police are investigating the death of two children. According to state records, the cases are separate. The first death happened on Oct. 1 and involved a 13-month-old boy. The suspected incident description is listed as death/alleged maltreatment. The second death happened on Oct. 6...
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Police seize over $1,000 in fake money, warn of circulation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are warning of counterfeit cash being passed around the city. The fake money will often be marked with the terms “replica” or “motion picture money.” Recently, officers have been finding fake bills that appear to have the “replica” scratched off.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Appleton Police Chief talks about crime and safety concerns

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police Chief Todd Thomas joined Local 5 in the studio for Thursday morning’s community update. On the show, Chief Thomas discussed a recent Marquette Law School poll on crime and safety concerns, and he talks about how these issues are important to many people.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fond du Lac man found with fentanyl after chase, police say

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A man is facing charges related to the powerful opioid fentanyl after a chase in Fond du Lac Monday. Police say they arrested a 29-year-old Fond du Lac man on charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver – Fentanyl, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Resisting, and several outstanding warrants. The suspect’s name was not released.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man’s fentanyl death leads to reckless homicide charge

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Near the end of July, Green Bay police were called to a home on South Point Road where a 38-year-old man was found cold to the touch, lying on the couch facing the TV. The man’s wife said didn’t have any medical conditions except that he didn’t sleep well and took antidepressants and sleeping aids.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Nestor Daniel Lopez, 22, Green Bay, possession of THC (2nd+ offense) on 3/19/22, Guilty due to no contest plea, Court sentences defendant to thirty (30) days Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, court deems the sentence time served. Court imposes costs of $518 to be paid by 12-06-2022 or 10 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

10th Street Bridge Incident Report Released

The Manitowoc Police Department released the incident report for an unusual incident on the 10th Street Bridge on October 4th. Just before 10:00 that morning, an officer was dispatched to the bridge for the report of a disabled vehicle on the span while it was being lifted. When he arrived,...
MANITOWOC, WI
wiproud.com

Officials investigating two children’s deaths in Wisconsin

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials are investigating the death of two children in Manitowoc County. According to the Department of Children and Families (DCF), the first case was on October 1, when a 1-year-old died from alleged maltreatment. The second incident reported by the DCF was on October...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 north near Oshkosh after a crash

THURSDAY 10/13/22 – 12:22 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that blocked two lanes on I-41 north near Oshkosh. Officials say that all lanes are now clear, however, the right shoulder is still blocked. No other information has been provided. Original...
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Infants Dead in Manitowoc County, Officials are Investigating

Law enforcement in Manitowoc County is investigating a pair of infant deaths that appear to be unrelated to each other. Details of the investigation are very scarce, but we do know that the death of a one-year-old boy on October 1st was reported to the Department of Children and Families’ Division of Safety and Permanence two days later.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin homeowner wakes up to sounds in house, deputies find & arrest man for trespassing

RICHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Hubertus was taken into custody after allegedly entering a stranger’s house just before 4:30 a.m. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, on October 10 around 4:30 a.m., there was a report of trespassing at a residence. The person who contacted the authorities said he woke up to the sounds of ‘feet shuffling on the floor’.
RICHFIELD, WI
WJFW-TV

One killed in a fatal crash on I-39 Monday

PORTAGE COUNTY (WJFW) - One person died in a one-vehicle crash in Portage Co. Monday morning. The crash happened on I-39 northbound at mile marker 164 just before 10:30 a.m. According to a press release from the Portage County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle drifted into the median, over corrected causing the vehicle to cross both lanes of north-bound traffic, where it entered the east ditch and rolled several times.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Manitowoc County convicted meth dealers sentenced to federal prison

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three men charged in a Manitowoc County meth investigation have been sentenced to federal prison. Alejandro Brantley, Charles Zitzer, and Baltazar Segura-Lopez were convicted after a Manitowoc Metro Drug Unit investigation into distribution of methamphetamine. On Sept. 15, Segura-Lopez was sentenced to eight years in...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
whby.com

Woman falls from overpass in apparent suicide attempt

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A woman is injured after falling from an overpass in Fond du Lac. An officer found the 19-year-old hanging by her arms off the Johnson Street bridge around midnight on Sunday. The officer tried to prevent her from falling, but she fell and landed...
FOND DU LAC, WI

