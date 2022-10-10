ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
59-year-old man charged with attempted murder after firing shots at Philadelphia police officers

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

59-year-old man charged with attempted murder after firing shots at Philadelphia police officers 00:30

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 59-year-old man has been charged after shooting at multiple Philadelphia police officers last Friday . The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office charged Keith Blount with five counts of attempted murder and other related offenses in the incident.

Officials say Blount allegedly jumped out of a car before firing at officers unprovoked near the 3300 block of North 10th Street on Oct. 7. He was eventually shot by police, suffering a graze wound to the head.

He was transported to an area hospital and is expected to recover.

No officers or bystanders were injured in the shooting.

Sources say Blount is linked to a deadly shooting that happened Friday afternoon outside a FedEx Facility near Philadelphia International Airport. Sources also tell CBS3 that the shooting outside the FedEx facility in Tinicum Township was a fight between workers, and the suspect waited for the victim in the parking lot.

A 51-year-old man was shot in the face and killed

The deadly shooting outside the FedEx facility is being investigated by Tinicum Township Police and the Delaware County District Attorney's Office.

An investigation is also underway in Philadelphia.

Comments / 5

Christopher Hill
3d ago

Why is it attempted murder for cops but citizens it's aggravated assault with a deadly weapon 🤔🤔🤔

Reply(3)
6
 

