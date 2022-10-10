Hammer Wielding Mini-Storage Robber Bites, Kicks Maryland Officers During Dramatic Arrest

The suspect allegedly robbed the victim while armed with a hammer Photo Credit: Image capture Aug. 2018 © 2022 Google/Image by Jan Steiner from Pixabay

An alleged hammer-wielding thief is in custody after biting and kicking police officers who were attempting to detain them following a report of a robbery in Glen Burnie, authorities say.

Kierra Walston, 26, was arrested after reportedly stealing a phone from a person at the Ritchie Mini Storage site on 20 Ertel Road aroudn 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9, according to Anne Arundel County police.

Walston was armed with a hammer and detained by an off-duty Veterans Affairs Police Officer until police arrived on the scene.

When police attempted to detain Walston, Walston kicked and bit the officers multiple times before being taken into custody and charged accordingly.

