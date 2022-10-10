Read full article on original website
‘Historic Change’ Made To New York State License
A "historic change" was made to the New York State driver's license. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced a change to the New York State license. Empire State residents now have the option of not selecting a gender. New York residents who don't want to choose a gender can...
Distinct Tattoos and Photo May Help Police Find This Wanted Man
This week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week is a man who has three distinct tattoos that could help police track him down, according to Oneida County Sheriff's Investigator Sahid Karcic. Two bench warrants have been issued for 33-year-old James R. Archer, who was last known to...
Everyone In New York Is Talking About This Jackpot
If you have big dreams but are a little low on cash these days, would nearly $1 billion help? The possibilities are endless for someone who picks the correct numbers in the next two large jackpot drawings in New York State. Nobody got the Powerball draw correct on Wednesday and...
UPDATE: Beaver River School Superintendent Todd Green says there was "no ill will" after administrators received word of a trap shooting gun locked inside of students vehicle
NEW BREMEN- A North Country teenager is faced with a felony offense for possessing a weapon on school grounds in Lewis County, authorities say. The 17-year-old, who is from Castorland, NY, was not identified by the New York State Police. The teen is officially charged with one felony count of criminally possessing a weapon on school grounds.
New York State Woman in Hospital After Being Attacked With 70-inch TV
Domestic disputes can often turn ugly, as police say one woman from New York state needed stitches after being attacked recenlty. Law enforcement says that a 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with a number of offenses, including possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child. What...
Upstate New York Water Park Iconic Slides for Sale on Facebook
You ever dream of having a water park in your own backyard? Well, here is your chance! You can buy authentic water park water slides for only a few grand, and it's available on Facebook Marketplace, of all places. Water Slide World to be Demolished for Housing Project. Water Slide...
Life-Changing Money Available For New York State Residents
We could all use some life-changing money. All you need is a little bit of luck. Are you feeling lucky? Well, nearly $1 billion could be won in New York State over the next few days. Mega Millions Jackpot Closes In on $500 Million. No ticket matched all the six...
Land trust protects 1,400 acres in St. Lawrence County
Acquisition creates Grasse River Wilderness Preserve to boost wildlife corridor. The Northeast Wilderness Trust has purchased 1,400 acres in St. Lawrence County just outside the Adirondack Park to create the Grasse River Wilderness Preserve, protecting a key parcel in an international wildlife corridor. The property contains 1.5 miles of shoreline...
How Creepy! What Did the DEC Release into This Upstate NY River?
The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation recently released over 1,000 fish into the Genessee River towards Rochester, New York. At first glance you would think these "fish" were brown colored sharks. They also appear to have jagged backs, almost like a dinosaur. Maybe that's just to the untrained eye, but...
Reality Check Has "Seen Enough Tobacco" in New York State
Since 2020, U.S. cigarette smoking has dwindled to an all-time low of 12.5% according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Despite this remarkable milestone, e-cigarettes and vaping devices continue to infiltrate our youth and young adult populations nationwide. The use of flavors in tobacco products is an ongoing issue specifically pertaining to younger individuals. Reality Check, a youth-based program of New York State recognizes October 13th as “Seen Enough Tobacco Day”. The purpose of this day is to raise awareness of the tobacco industry’s irresponsibility by investing billions in tobacco marketing toward youth and minority populations in our communities.
Love’s truck stop work underway; site to include McDonald’s, Godfather’s Pizza
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - Construction is underway on a truck stop in the town of Pamelia that local officials say will pump a lot of money into the local economy. It’s been more than 4 years in the making, but preliminary work is finally being done on the Love’s Travel Stops location on Bradley Street off Interstate 81.
Scariest Road in New York is So Haunted Its Closed at Night
In Baldwinsville, New York, there is a 5-mile stretch of road cutting through the woods, that is said to be so haunted it's closed at night. Legends say evil groups come out at night to meet on Whiskey Hollow Road. The KKK and Satan worshippers are said to have claimed a mile-long stretch in the middle of the road where many racial killings and Satanic sacrifices are rumored to have taken place in the remote woods. Many of those victims were children, whose spirits still remain.
The Dates When New York State Can Expect First Snowfall
Are you ready for winter? It's coming and may start sooner than you think in New York State. Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post was the bearer of bad news about the upcoming winter. The Old Farmer’s Almanac recently released its 2022-2023 Winter Forcast and says to expect a lot of snow in the Empire State.
New York State’s Plan For Your Pickup Truck
There is nothing like a good truck. For some, a pickup is more than just a vehicle. It can be an office on wheels or a necessary tool for the job they have. No matter the reason that you love the truck you have, there is a plan in place that may not be the news you want to hear.
15 Tiny Towns With Big Stories in Upstate New York
The small towns of Upstate New York have quite a story to tell!. Here is a list of 15 small towns, villages, and hamlets spread out all across Upstate New York. Although very small, each of these 15 locations has something to brag about. Maybe a historical site, an event, a museum, a natural wonder, and so on. The smallest of these communities has only 330 residents. The largest has exactly 2,500 (all are 2010 census numbers).
New York State Residents Urged To Get Plow Contracts Ready
We all know what is coming when the fall arrives. The cooler air and the shorter days are here and for those of us who live near one of the Great Lakes, we know that snow could pile up any day now. Are you ready? Do you have your shovel...
St. Lawrence County man charged in connection with stolen vehicle
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Canton man is accused of possessing a stolen vehicle. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 36-year-old Aaron Levean was charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony. The arrest stems from a report of a vehicle stolen from Ray Burns and...
This tiny Finger Lakes, NY inn was named America's "Best Haunted Hotel"
In Tioga County, near the New York/Pennsylvania border, there lies an idyllic inn surrounded by lush gardens. The Fainting Goat Island Inn, which boasts views of the Susquehanna River, was built in the 1870s for those traveling the Erie/Lackawanna railroads.
2 accused of having 8 pounds of pot
OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - Two Hogansburg men are accused of possessing several pounds of marijuana. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 22-year-old Marcus Gray and 23-year-old Grayson Mcdonald had around eight pounds of cannabis when they were pulled over on State Route 37 in the town of Oswegatchie.
N.Y. announces $31.3M in water-infrastructure projects
Ticonderoga named among six statewide municipalities with $8.5M in new financing. ALBANY | Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced six municipalities will receive $31.3 million in financial assistance for critical water infrastructure improvements that are crucial to protecting public health and the environment. The Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors approved...
