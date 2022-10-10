Read full article on original website
San Francisco 49ers Are Releasing Veteran Running Back This Tuesday
The San Francisco 49ers are making a significant roster cut this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC West franchise is releasing veteran back Marlon Mack. Mack, who found brief success as the lead back in Indianapolis during 2018 and 2019, had a brief stint in Houston this season before ...
NBC Sports
Protestor who stormed field last Monday night reportedly suffered concussion
Last Monday night, a trespasser looking for free publicity stormed the field at Levi’s Stadium, in violation of applicable state and/or local laws. He thereafter filed a police report after taking a big hit from Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner. The hit subdued the trespasser. Via SI.com, the trespasser allegedly...
NBC Sports
Troy Aikman regrets 'take the dresses off' comment on MNF
Troy Aikman said he regrets the controversial “take the dresses off” comment he made during ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast of the Las Vegas Raiders versus Kansas City Chiefs game. “My comments were dumb, just shouldn’t have made them,” Aikman said on 96.7 The Ticket in Dallas Thursday,...
NBC Sports
Man shoved by Davante Adams was a Monday Night Football freelancer
As Raiders receiver Davante Adams waits to hear what the league will do about his post-game shove of an employee who made the mistake of crossing paths with Adams at a time when he was: (1) very frustrated; and (2) walking toward the locker room, more details are emerging. The...
NBC Sports
NFL power rankings: Eagles get weirdly disrespected after W
This week: 2 (-1) "The Eagles keep answering the bell in different ways. Win a shootout? Check. Blow a team off the field? Check. Rally from multiple scores down? Check. Win a close one in a hostile environment? Got that, too. Sunday's 20-17 triumph at Arizona came with a dollop of good fortune: Kyler Murray's premature slide short of the first-down marker set up an ugly miss by a temporary kicker to close the game. But you tend to get these kinds of breaks when things are going good. 'Every win isn't easy,' Jalen Hurts said. 'Personally, I have mixed emotions about the game itself, but we found a way.' The Eagles are 5-0 for just the third time in franchise history."
NBC Sports
Steve Wilks: Firing defensive coordinator was my decision, Al Holcomb will call plays now
Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks acted quickly to fire two of Matt Rhule’s top lieutenants on Monday, and Wilks said today that he wanted to see the team go in a different direction. Wilks said he alone made the decision to fire defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant...
NBC Sports
Mike Tomlin on Kenny Pickett: I’ve seen nothing but a rapid ascent and expect that to continue
The Steelers got rolled by the Bills in quarterback Kenny Pickett‘s first start, with the quarterback completing 34-of-52 passes for 327 yards with an interception. In some ways, Pickett may have given the Steelers a lift offensively. But the team still scored only a field goal in the 38-3 drubbing at Buffalo.
Davante Adams may avoid suspension for now due to charges in Kansas City
Davante Adams shoved a photographer to the ground on Monday night. Precedent suggests legal charges could result in a delayed suspension. Though the incident was just a few seconds of footage, there is a lot to know about the Davante Adams incident. If you missed it, here’s a quick summary of everything you need to know.
NBC Sports
Report: Poole thought Draymond suspension wasn't necessary
It appears that Jordan Poole took the high road after his altercation in practice with Draymond Green last week. On Wednesday's edition of "NBA Today," NBA reporter Marc Spears clarified how Poole and the rest of his teammates felt about Draymond Green following the altercation. "Poole and Draymond spoke in...
NBC Sports
Jaguars sign Corey Peters, John Miller to the active roster
The Jaguars have added a couple of veteran players to their active roster. The team announced that they have signed defensive tackle Corey Peters and guard John Miller. They take the spots of offensive lineman Ben Bartch and linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson after they were placed on injured reserve. Peters signed...
NBC Sports
Report: Seahawks will sign Bruce Irvin to their practice squad
The Seahawks are reuniting with linebacker Bruce Irvin. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Irvin is signing with the Seahawks’ practice squad. The Seahawks drafted Irvin with the 15th overall choice in 2012. He spent four seasons in Seattle before leaving for the Raiders in 2016. Irvin returned...
NBC Sports
Week 6 picks: Bills-Chiefs, Cowboys-Eagles and more
COMMANDERS (1-4) at BEARS (2-3) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime. It's going to be pretty hard for Commanders-Bears to be worse than Broncos_Colts, which was last Thursday's primetime matchup. I can't guarantee it'll be that much better of a contest, though. Expect a low-scoring affair to begin the Week 6 slate.
NBC Sports
What NFL teams have a bye in Week 6?
The NFL regular season can be grueling for its players. And the only reprieve from the week-in-week-out grind that is playing professional football is the annual bye week – something NFL schedule makers implemented to maximize each team’s rest and recovery. While fans of the fantasy game might lament the missed points opportunity, this time allows players a much needed break.
NBC Sports
Giants place D.J. Davidson on injured reserve
Giants rookie defensive lineman D.J. Davidson tore an anterior cruciate ligament in his knee on Sunday in London. He is out for the season. The Giants placed Davidson on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced. Davidson, a fifth-round selection out of Arizona State, played 43 defensive snaps in the defensive...
NBC Sports
Encouraging injury news for Eagles to start Cowboys week
The Eagles got some very encouraging injury news Wednesday at the start of Dallas week. All their key injured players – left tackle Jordan Mailata, center Jason Kelce, slot corner Avonte Maddox, kicker Jake Elliott, left guard Landon Dickerson and right guard Isaac Seumalo – are listed as “limited participation” on the team’s official injury report.
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers add kicker to practice squad after Gould injury
The 49ers are preparing for the fact that kicker Robbie Gould might miss Sunday's Week 6 game against the Atlanta Falcons. In the wake of Gould's knee injury, which the 39-year-old sustained making a tackle last Sunday in the 49ers' 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers, San Francisco is signing kicker Sam Sloman to their practice squad, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, citing a source.
NBC Sports
49ers overreactions: Trade for cornerback with Moseley out?
The 49ers are coming off their best showing of the season, a 37-15 domination of the Carolina Panthers in Week 5. The game proved to be the tipping point for Panthers owner David Tepper, who brought head coach Matt Rhule’s forgettable tenure to an end. Although the 49ers lead...
NBC Sports
NFL Week 6 picks ATS: Patriots, Chiefs, Cowboys cover
Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season is loaded with some absolutely awesome matchups, including a couple potential playoff previews. The Sunday night game on NBC is an NFC rivalry game between the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) and Philadelphia Eagles. The best matchup of the afternoon window is a showdown featuring two of the league's best quarterbacks in Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.
NBC Sports
Buccaneers sign Genard Avery to active roster
The Buccaneers opened up a spot on their 53-man roster on Monday by cutting linebacker Kenny Young and they filled it by signing another one off the practice squad Tuesday. Genard Avery will be moving up to the main roster this week. The veteran was also promoted for the season opener and played 16 special teams snaps in the win over the Cowboys.
NBC Sports
Thursday Night Football: Bears come up short as Commanders win 12-7
The Bears were thisclose to pulling out a come-from-behind victory. Instead, the Commanders held on for a 12-7 victory. The Bears gained 392 yards. They scored seven points. They went 0-for-3 in the red zone. In the first half, Jonathan Allen intercepted a tipped Justin Fields pass after the Bears reached the Washington 5; and Khalil Herbert was stopped at the line of scrimmage by Cole Holcomb and Montez Sweat on fourth-and-goal at the 1.
