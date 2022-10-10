The romantic notion of traveling by train sustains a bit of a setback in Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express,” the next offering at the Sacramento Theatre Company.

The play, adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig, opens Wednesday, Oct. 12, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 30 at the STC venue (1419 H St.)

Christie’s well-known whodunit novel has been re-created on many occasions. Here’s how STC summarizes Ludwig’s variation:

“Our journey begins just after midnight where a snowdrift has stopped the famed Orient Express in its tracks. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment and the passengers must rely on the famous detective Hercule Poirot to solve the mystery. This tour-de-force ride features suspense and intrigue, a cast of colorful characters, and an Agatha Christie plot twist that is sure to delight any mystery fan!”

The cast features Chris Vettel as Hercule Poirot, Natasha Hause Helen Hubbard, Ian Hopps as Samuel Ratchett, William Schmidt as Hector MacQueen, and Janis Stevens as Princess Dragomiroff. Michael Laun directs.

Showtimes are at 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, and at 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets, which can be obtained online , are $43 general, less for seniors and students.

Following “Murder on the Orient Express,” STC will present “Isn’t It Romantic” Nov. 3–6, “Xanadu—In Concert” Nov. 11–13, “Emperor’s New Clothes” Nov. 17–20, and “A Christmas Carol” Dec. 1–24. For more information, visit the STC website .

The post Murder on the Orient Express at STC appeared first on Sacramento Magazine .