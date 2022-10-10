ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA City Council president resigns leadership post following leaked recording of racist remarks

By By Jeremy B. White
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SRHdt_0iTUgSso00

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez resigned her leadership post on Monday morning over a recording in which Martinez made racist comments and discussed using redistricting to reshape power in the city.

“I take responsibility for what I said and there are no excuses for those comments. I'm so sorry,” Martinez said in a lengthy resignation statement. “Going forward, reconciliation will be my priority. I have already reached out to many of my Black colleagues and other Black leaders to express my regret in order for us to heal.”

While Martinez is resigning as president, she has not said she would give up her seat on the council despite intensifying pressure for her to do so, along with two other city council members and a prominent labor leader caught on the tape.

The audio rocked California’s political sphere over the weekend, spurring disgust and calls for Martinez to relinquish power, along with Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León and Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera.

Multiple sitting members of the 15-person city council have said the people on the tape should exit office. Leaders of a powerful labor union, SEIU California, called on all of them to step aside on Monday, as did the California Federation of Teachers.

Martinez and de León can be heard on the tape disparaging the young Black son of a fellow white councilmember. De León likens the child to an accessory and Martinez suggests he deserves a “beatdown” and refers to him in Spanish as a “little monkey.” The audio appeared to have been surreptitiously recorded more than a year ago.

The tape also illuminates the raw exercise of power, as Martinez and others discuss using the redistricting process to punish political rivals and empower allies. They talk about diluting renters’ power in one district, making it harder for the incumbent to win re-election, and about allocating economic “assets” like an airport.

With ballots hitting voters’ mailboxes ahead of the November election, the tape swiftly rippled through a fiercely contested mayoral race whose winner will need to work with the council. Businessman Rick Caruso said all three council members needed to resign. Rep. Karen Bass on Sunday called the remarks “appalling, anti-Black racism.”

“All those in the room must be held accountable, and I’ve spent the day speaking with Black and Latino leaders about how to ensure this doesn’t divide our city,” Bass said in a statement.

Comments / 11

John Haeflinger
3d ago

This shows us the hypocrisy and arrogance of the city officials, they all should resign. "Right now" 😡

Reply
9
Barbara King Sanchez
3d ago

Lol - lot more racism amongst minorities than anyone tells. It is what it is

Reply(1)
9
OSOK
3d ago

maybe she could do Jessie Jackson's laundry for a couple weeks or something 🤣🤣🤣#🖕 the left

Reply
5
Related
CBS LA

Protests continue outside of City Hall in wake of City Council scandal

While Nury Martinez resigned Thursday from the Los Angeles City Council after an audio recording of racist remarks was leaked, Councilmembers Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo have not yet resigned Thursday, leading protesters to continue to show outrage. Protestors continued their ongoing demonstrations in front of Los Angeles City Hall on Wednesday in the wake of the scandal that rocked LA City Council over the weekend. Leaked audio revealed council President Nury Martinez, Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo, as well as LA County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera involved in a conversation back in Oct. 2021, where several...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Martinez, CA
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
CBS LA

Garcetti, mayoral candidates respond to leaked racist comments from LA City Council members

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has responded to the leaked conversation from several City Council members, exposing a series of extremely racially insensitive sentiments on a recorded phone call in Oct. 2021. President Nury Martinez, council members Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León are all heard during the conversation, as well as L.A. County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera."Bigotry, violence, and division too often live in unseen and unheard places, but have severe consequences on the lives of our fellow Angelenos when they are not confronted and left to infect our public and private lives. Stepping down from the council...
LOS ANGELES, CA
sanfernandosun.com

With Nury Martinez’ Resignation – The Fallout Begins

Since news broke of leaked tapes, Councilwoman Nury Martinez has been locked in her home. Her house has had protestors yelling for her to resign with security standing by. Edin Enamorado is one of those who protested outside of her Sun Valley home. He’s known for organizing protests outside the homes of those who’ve attacked street vendors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gil Cedillo
Person
Karen Bass
KTLA

Labor union president resigns following leaked recording of racist conversation: Reports

Ron Herrera, President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, and one of four people heard on leaked audio recordings during a 2021 meeting in which several high-ranking political leaders participated in mocking colleagues and making racist comments about a councilman’s son, has resigned from his position as the union’s president. The Los Angeles […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La City Council#Los Angeles City Council#Los Angeles City Hall#Labor Union#Racial Injustice#Politics Local#Racism#Racial Issues#Seiu California
CBS LA

Councilman Mike Bonin tearfully addresses enraged crowd at LA City Council meeting

Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin addressed a large crowd gathered inside of Los Angeles City Council chambers on Tuesday, emotionally calling for the resignation of his counterparts who targeted his Black adopted son in a series of racist comments leaked to the public over the weekend. The meeting, scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., was blocked from beginning on schedule as hundreds of protestors gathered both inside and outside of LA City Hall to express their outrage over the scandal. On Sunday, The Los Angeles Times released audio recording of Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo...
LOS ANGELES, CA
POLITICO

Rethinking redistricting in LA

THE BUZZ: And here you thought we didn’t have to discuss redistricting for another decade. While the abhorrent racism featured on leaked tapes of three Los Angeles City Council members has generated the most outrage — and led Nury Martinez to succumb to public pressure and resign yesterday — the impetus for and theme of the conversation was using district lines to enlarge their power and undermine foes. It was a distillation of politics to its essence: who gets what for the next ten years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
CBS LA

Leaked audio from LA Councilmembers also revealed redistricting strategies

A leaked audio recording Sunday that led Los Angeles Council President Nury Martinez to resign from her post of a conversation between three members of the Los Angeles City Council and a top county labor official also included revealing discussions around last year's process of redrawing council district boundaries.Martinez resigned Monday after public outcry over racist comments.Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday condemned the racially charged comments "Words matter, and racist language can do real harm," Newsom said in a statement. "I'm encouraged that those involved in this have apologized and begun to take responsibility for their actions."These comments have no place in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Karen Bass caught misrepresenting the truth about her USC application

Karen Bass is digging herself a deeper hole after releasing a document which she alleged was her application for a graduate at the USC school for social work that is attached to an ongoing federal probe of Los Angeles Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas. The document wasn’t signed and wasn’t for a graduate degree. Did she not think folks were gonna investigate it?
LOS ANGELES, CA
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
267K+
Followers
16K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy