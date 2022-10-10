Police Blotter: Lying in parking lot, then driving leads to arrest

The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.

All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.

For specific details or concerns about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.

Lincoln City Police

September 28

6:31 a.m.

Officers responded to a traffic crash at the 4400 block of SW Highway 101. A single vehicle collided with a wall in the non-injury crash. Report taken.

10:21 a.m.

Report of a burglary at the 6100 block of SE Highway 101.

A storage unit was broken into. Tools and a utility trailer stolen. Report taken.

3:55 p.m.

Report of a woman lying in the parking lot who got into a vehicle. Police conducted a traffic stop and the woman was arrested for DUII and transported to the city police department, transported to residence, cited and released for DUII.

September 29

4:45 p.m.

Multiple callers reported disturbance in the 2500 bloc of NE 31st Street. A female was taken into custody.

7:32 p.m.

Police responded to a traffic crash in the 500 block of SW Highway 101. Report taken. A subject was transported to the city police department and picked up by a family member. Officer advised he would be put in for a retest.

September 30

2:39 p.m.

Report of a vehicle driving around the parking lot erratically, hitting a shopping cart in the 4100 block of NW Logan Road. Vehicle located at Road’s End State Park. A suspect was taken into custody and transported to the county jail. The suspect also had a misdemeanor Warrant out of Marion County.

October 1

A report of a subject breaking the back window of a vehicle in the 2300 block of NE Highway 101. Two subjects were arrested cited and released.

October 2

No police report available

October 3

7:38 a.m.

Caller reports a shoplift and would like to press theft and trespass charges. Report taken. Suspect cited and released for Theft 3.

9:01 a.m.

Report of an unresponsive male in parking lot in the 800 of SW 50th Street. DA and medical examiner released the body to Pacific View.

October 4

7:51 a.m.

911 call from LC Outlets about a subject with gun. Staff notified by resident in the area. A subject was taken into custody and transported to the city jail. Gun described as a BB gun.