ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks to the Media on Monday Ahead of Mississippi State

By Wildcats Today Staff
Wildcats Today
Wildcats Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uJ8rk_0iTUgMpg00

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media on Monday afternoon at his seventh game-week press conference of the season.

The No. 22 Wildcats are looking to end a two-game skid on Saturday night, welcoming the red-hot Mississippi State Bulldogs to Kroger Field.

"Looking forward to getting back on the field, obviously after a tough, difficult loss like that, there's only one thing that fixes that, and that's getting back to work," Stoops said.

Stoops talked how he felt Kaiya Sheron played in his first career start at quarterback, what went wrong against the Gamecocks, how Mississippi State succeeds as a team and more.

The entire press conference can be viewed above.

Kentucky Football News

Mississippi State Opened as a Betting Favorite Over the Wildcats

Jacquez Jones is the Biggest Name Missing From the Week Seven Depth Chart

More on Kentucky's Injuries here

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here .

Comments / 1

Related
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Takes on Mississippi State for the Magnolia Cup

Ole Miss soccer returns to the pitch on Thursday as they play host to in-state rival Mississippi State. The first kick is set for 6 p.m. on SEC Network. Ole Miss (9-3-2, 3-3-0 SEC) looks to bounce back after coming came short in a 2-1 loss to Texas A&M on Sunday. The Rebels fell to .500 in conference play.
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Sports
Starkville, MS
College Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
Starkville, MS
Sports
City
Field, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
College Sports
City
Mississippi State, MS
City
Starkville, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky Injury News

On Tuesday afternoon, Kentucky head coach John Calipari announced that Oscar Tshiebwe suffered a knee injury that will require surgery. "Bad news is I kept him out of practice Sat. with knee stuff," Calipari said. "He refused to sit out Pro Day and balled out. I made him sit out Mon. and get examined as a precaution. He’s going to have a minor 15-minute procedure to clean some things up. Not a big deal, but no dancing at Madness!"
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Stoops
Wildcats Today

Look: Kentucky Basketball Reveals New Away Uniforms

Kentucky men's basketball has released its brand new away uniforms for the 2022-23 season. The drop comes a little over a month after the team released its home uniform for the season. The blue uniforms match the home whites, including the trim, stripes, gold logo...and yes, no checkerboard.  ...
LEXINGTON, KY
madisoncountyjournal.com

Flora native flies antique plane over MSU game

Flora native Karl Holcomb said getting to fly an antique AT6 Texan World War II trainer plane over Mississippi State University’s Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday was fun, challenging and patriotic. Holcomb flew his plane alongside three other pilots, Eric Hollingsworth of Brandon, Frank Kimmel of Greenwood, and Daniel...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Goings on with Grant: Planet Fitness locating in old Gordmans site in Starkville

Get ready to pump some iron, folks. Planet Fitness is coming to Starkville in the old Gordmans building at 844 Hwy 12. W. Gordmans came to the Starkville location in March 2020 but announced the store would close in December after its parent company, Stage Stores Inc., filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
STARKVILLE, MS
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky

Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Sports Illustrated
Commercial Dispatch

Four blocks of third street named for legendary boxer

“I saw some films of him,” said Oliver Miller, standing on the sidewalk in front of the Tennessee Williams Welcome Center on Wednesday afternoon. “He was on time. He knew how to fight.”. Miller, along with about 20 other onlookers, was on hand to watch the unveiling of...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Former Columbus mayor, George Wade, has died

LOUISIANA (WCBI) – A former Columbus mayor has passed away. George Wade served as mayor of Columbus from 1997 until 2001. He was a businessman who owned and operated a feed and seed in the city. Wade was also a retired insurance and financial representative. Wade was 90 years...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Enhanced carry in school? Area districts say no for now

School districts in Mississippi now have the power to form their own policies as to whether citizens with enhanced concealed carry permits can have guns while on campus. But, at least for now, districts in the Golden Triangle have no plans to loosen their policies. The Mississippi State Board of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
wtva.com

Trial underway in Houston for 2020 murder

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The jury was selected on Monday in the trial of Jarquavis Doss in Chickasaw County. He’s on trial for the murder of Rob Cox who was shot and killed on Oct. 26, 2020, in Houston. Authorities said the murder was the result of an attempted...
HOUSTON, MS
Wildcats Today

Wildcats Today

Lexington, KY
505
Followers
392
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

WildcatsToday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Kentucky Wildcats.

 https://www.si.com/college/kentucky

Comments / 0

Community Policy