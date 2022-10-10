Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks to the Media on Monday Ahead of Mississippi State

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media on Monday afternoon at his seventh game-week press conference of the season.

The No. 22 Wildcats are looking to end a two-game skid on Saturday night, welcoming the red-hot Mississippi State Bulldogs to Kroger Field.

"Looking forward to getting back on the field, obviously after a tough, difficult loss like that, there's only one thing that fixes that, and that's getting back to work," Stoops said.

Stoops talked how he felt Kaiya Sheron played in his first career start at quarterback, what went wrong against the Gamecocks, how Mississippi State succeeds as a team and more.

The entire press conference can be viewed above.

