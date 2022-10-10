Read full article on original website
Alabama man pleads guilty in son’s death; grandmother speaks out
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — After nearly four years behind bars, Rolando Castillo Jr. has been given a 20-year sentence after confessing in a Houston County courtroom Tuesday morning he murdered his three-month-old son Desmond Karl Castillo. Karen Nolen, the grandmother of Desmond Castillo believes the sentencing for her grandson is a little lenient for the […]
Victim in attempted strangulation case reportedly helped her attacker flee Idaho
A woman who was the reported victim in an attempted strangulation case has been charged with accessory to harboring a person who committed a felony after she reportedly helped him leave Idaho. Joanna Hodges, 38, reportedly met with Justin Wayne Gould, 28, on Aug. 19 when he was released from the Bonneville County Jail on furlough for a medical appointment. The probable cause affidavit states Hodges and Gould then drove to Tooele, Utah, in violation of the terms of the furlough and a no-contact order...
q95fm.net
Eastern Kentucky Man Charged with Drug Trafficking after Traffic Stop led Police to Discover Meth and Cocaine in Car
One man out of Eastern Kentucky is facing several charges after police discovered a significant amount of drugs inside his vehicle during a traffic stop, including a large quantity of meth. Kentucky State Police stopped a car last Thursday night on the Hal Rogers Parkway in Leslie County, after a...
wpde.com
Willie Spence, American Idol runner-up, killed in car crash
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Willie Spence, 23, died from injuries sustained in a car crash in Tennessee on Tuesday afternoon, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. Spence, from Riviera Beach, was known for his American Idol audition where he sang "Diamonds" by Rihanna. Spence came in second on the 19th season of the show in 2021.
After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action
After five drug arrests in a little more than a year, an Iowa lawyer is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license. Wesley Alan Johnson, who was admitted to the Iowa bar in 2008, has practiced in Boone County, primarily in the areas of family law, juvenile law, criminal law and guardianships and […] The post After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Five motorcyclists involved in I-44 crash in west St. Louis County, traffic stalled
Traffic is stalled on Interstate 44 in West St. Louis County due to a crash involving at least one bus.
Mother gets $1.2M in St. Louis County settlement over inmate death￼
A mother whose son died less than an hour after he was transported from a Missouri jail to a state prison has won a $1.2 million settlement in a case that helped lead to suspensions, firings and reforms.
wpde.com
Bats found outside Pee Dee nursing home; residents moved
MULLINS, S.C. (WPDE) — The MUSC Health Mullins Nursing Center care team recently found bats outside of the facility and residents are being moved to MUSC Health Marion Medical Center as a precaution, according to MUSC Marketing Manager John Russell. Russell said at this time, they do not believe...
Shots fired after attempted burglary in south St. Louis County Sunday morning
Shocking video from a South County homeowner about an attempted robbery at his home that ended with shots fired Sunday morning.
wpde.com
Longtime SC sports reporter dies after being hit on sideline during football game
A longtime South Carolina sports reporter has died after a sideline collision with players during a recent high school football game. Eddie Litaker, who spent decades covering sports in the Midlands and Pee Dee regions, passed away Sunday at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence. Litaker, 56, suffered a broken...
Missing Idaho boy and girl found safe more than week after disappearance
UPDATE The Missing Juveniles & Adults in Idaho group is reporting that Autumn and William have been found safe in Payette. Caldwell police are also reporting that the missing teens have been located. ORIGINAL STORY Police are searching for two Idaho teens who have not been seen in over a week and are believed to...
Illinois woman charged with drug crimes
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County State’s Attorney announced on Thursday that a woman has been charged with a pair of felonies related to possession and delivery of methamphetamine. April Bigler is charged with possession and intent to deliver meth, a Class 1 felony, and possession of meth with a prior conviction from […]
nbcrightnow.com
1 dead, several hurt in explosion at Oregon retirement home
1 dead, several hurt in explosion at Oregon retirement home. One person was killed and several were hurt in an explosion at a retirement home in St. Helens, Oregon. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports authorities were called around midnight Wednesday to the Columbia Hills Retirement Center complex, where six of the 31 units were on fire. Columbia River Fire & Rescue says six people were pulled from the building and one did not survive. The identity of the person wasn't immediately released. Several residents were taken to Portland-area hospitals. A firefighter and a police officer suffered minor injuries. The cause of the explosion is under investigation. The Red Cross and an assisted living community are helping displaced residents find housing.
eastidahonews.com
Owner finds ‘unmentionable things’ done to cow before it was killed
RICHFIELD — An investigation is underway in central Idaho after a cow was killed and mutilated. The incident happened on property north of Richfield, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. Deputies began investigating after receiving a “disturbing report” about the mutilation of the animal.
wpde.com
S.C. Gov. McMaster signs executive order coordinating electric vehicle roll-out
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed Executive Order 2022-31, coordinating the future roll-out of the state's electric vehicle infrastructure. South Carolina Electric Vehicle Executive Order 2022-31 by ABC15 News on Scribd. With the order, the state prioritizes recruiting electric vehicle-related businesses to South Carolina and...
wpde.com
Regional Southeast Shakeout Drill for earthquake preparedness next Thursday
A new earthquake preparedness resource for South Carolina and the Great Southeast ShakeOut earthquake drill is scheduled for Thursday, October 20th at 10:20 a.m. Governor Henry McMaster has proclaimed Earthquake Preparedness Week for 2022 to be observed October 16-20 in South Carolina. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division encourages everyone...
wpde.com
Cunningham to speak Thursday on plan to legalize marijuana in SC
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham is expected to discuss his plan to legalize marijuana in South Carolina during a press conference Thursday. The plan include legalizing marijuana for medical and recreational use. The press conference begins at 11 a.m. It's being held at...
wpde.com
Dillon Co. native awarded Nobel Economics Prize
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Ben Bernanke, former Federal Reserve chair and South Carolina native, was awarded the Nobel Economics Prize Monday, Oct. 10 for his research regarding banks and financial crises. According to a release, he led the Fed through the worst financial crisis in generations starting in 2006,...
wpde.com
Most popular Halloween candy in South Carolina? Map shows each state's favorite sweets
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween candy spending should hit a whopping $3.1 Billion this year. CandyStore.com, an online candy retailer specializing in wholesale and bulk orders, has once again attempted to determine the “most popular” Halloween candies by state, based largely on historical sales data from 15 years’ worth of Halloweens.
California sheriff's office relieves 47 deputies of police duties for 'unsatisfactory' on psych evals: report
Nearly 50 deputies in one California sheriff's agency have been relieved of their police duties following "unsatisfactory" ratings on psychological examinations dating back to 2016, weeks after a deputy who previously failed a psychological exam shot and killed a married couple. In a Sept. 23 letter, Alameda County Sheriff Gregory...
