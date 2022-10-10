ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Two South Jersey women have admitted to trafficking methamphetamine and they now potentially face decades behind bars and millions of dollars in fines. 42-year-old Sherri Craig of Clementon and 27-year-old Shannon Foster of Egg Harbor City pleaded guilty in Camden federal court to one count of conspiring to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office.
Gloucester County, NJ
