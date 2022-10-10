Read full article on original website
South Jersey Woman Indicted After Lending Unlicensed Teen A Vehicle Before Fatal Crash: Report
A 51-year-old woman from Salem County has been indicted in connection with a fatal crash that killed a high school passenger, NJ Advance Media reports. Tisha M. Gargon, of Pittsgrove Township, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child in the fatal crash, the outlet said. She gave an...
Women From Egg Harbor City and Clementon, NJ, Admit Meth Trafficking
Two South Jersey women have admitted to trafficking methamphetamine and they now potentially face decades behind bars and millions of dollars in fines. 42-year-old Sherri Craig of Clementon and 27-year-old Shannon Foster of Egg Harbor City pleaded guilty in Camden federal court to one count of conspiring to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office.
N.J. woman indicted after she lent 16-year-old a car he crashed, killing a friend
A woman has been indicted on child endangerment charges after she allegedly lent a car to an unlicensed 16-year-old who crashed the vehicle in Salem County, killing his teen passenger. Tisha M. Gargon, 51, of Pittsgrove Township, was indicted this week on second- and third-degree counts of endangering the welfare...
Police recover handgun, high-capacity magazines during traffic stop on I-80 in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Denville police recovered a handgun and high-capacity magazines during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 Tuesday, according to police. On October 11, police stopped a vehicle on Interstate 80 eastbound after observing two equipment violations, police said. During the course of the traffic...
NJ’s ‘Yacht Rock Killer’ Charged in 4th Murder
A New Jersey serial killer already jailed for killing three women is facing new charges in a fourth murder. Police say they have linked Khalil Wheeler-Weaver to the death of 15-year-old Mawa Doumbia, whose body was found in an abandoned carriage house in Orange in April of 2019. Wheeler-Weaver had...
FBI’s Urgent Plea to NJ Residents: Watch Out For These Robbers
The FBI in New Jersey is asking for your help in tracking down a bank robber who pulled a midday stickup in Linden on Oct. 4 then fled on a bicycle. FBI Special Agent Robert DiRocco said at 12:33 PM on St. Georges Avenue in Linden, a male walked into Wells Fargo Bank, handed the teller a demand note and brandished a gun.
Surveillance Video Links Gloucester County, NJ Man to Hit-and-Run of Child
After an 11-year-old boy was hit by a car in Franklin Township over the weekend, police were able to track down the driver who fled the scene thanks to nearby surveillance cameras. The child was reportedly walking along Oak Avenue in Malaga (near Scotland Run and Malaga Open Space Area)...
Grand Jury Clears Ex-Officer In Police-Involved Shooting In Camden County: Prosecutor
A grand jury has voted not to file any charges against a former South Jersey police officer who shot an armed robbery suspect, authorities said. Jai Wood Jr., 24, of Collingswood, was shot in the buttocks by Officer Ryan Dubiel, of the Woodlynne Borough Police Department, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.
Authorities announce another arrest in connection with deadly H20i car rally
The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office announced another arrest in connection with a deadly H2Oi car rally at the Jersey Shore.
2 months, 2 dogs, 2 deaths: No answers about K9 who died in SUV
Two months after Gloucester County K-9 Ember and a dog belonging to Gloucester County fire marshal Shawn Layton died in a county vehicle, there are still no answers as to what led to their deaths. Layton did not report the deaths until the next day but even then it was...
Ocean County Woman Dies In Route 70 Head-On Crash
MANCHESTER – A Toms River woman was killed after her pickup truck crashed head-on into a box truck on Route 70 in the township. Manchester Township Police said 61-year-old Sandra Wade of Toms River was behind the wheel of her Nissan Frontier when her vehicle collided with a refrigerated box truck. She was pronounced at the scene.
Atlantic City wellness check led to two guns and a lot of pot, police say
Atlantic City police checking on a couple inside a parked car found two guns and more than 14½ pounds of marijuana. A resident flagged down Officers Aidan Richardson and Dion Liu just before 6 p.m. Monday for two people inside a parked car possibly having a medical emergency, according to the report.
Monmouth County Prosecutor’s seek additional information on Keyport man who raped woman at gunpoint
The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office is seeking additional information on any and all activity related to the case against a Keyport man who raped a woman at gunpoint at a Tinton Falls motel this summer. Kareem Lee, 31, of Keyport was arrested and charged with first-degree Armed Robbery, first-degree Aggravated...
Paterson, NJ, Police Shooting Leaves Carjacking Suspect Dead
PATERSON — An investigation has been launched after a Paterson cop shot and killed a man during a series of attempted carjackings, according to the Attorney General's Office. The accused carjacker was shot shortly before 4:30 PM on Monday, officials said. His identity has not yet been publicly released.
21-year-old Gloucester County, NJ, Native Found Dead in College Dorm
The Gloucester County community is in mourning following news of the death of a 21-year-old college student from the area. Andrew 'Drew' Ruelicke, of Harrison Township, was reportedly found dead in his Pennsylvania dormitory approximately 10 AM on October 8th, according to The Courier Post. Ruelicke, who graduated from Bishop...
19-year-old Manahawkin, NJ, Man Killed in Motorcycle-Van Crash
An accident involving a van and a motorcycle in Southern Ocean County has resulted in the death of a 19-year-old man. Stafford Township Police say the accident happened just before 2:45 PM Wednesday on Hilliard Boulevard near East Bay Avenue. Police say their investigation revealed the following:. A Dodge Ram...
Former NJ Track Star Found Shot to Death Inside Car on Trenton Street
TRENTON – A Ewing man found fatally shot in the driver’s seat of a parked car in Trenton Monday night was a former high school and college track star. Daveigh Brooks, 25, was pronounced dead at the car parked in the middle of Greeley Alley just off Route 206 near the Lawrence and Ewing Township borders around 9:25 p.m., according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. Officers from both Ewing and Trenton police responded to a Shot Spotter activation for multiple shots fired and found Brooks in the driver's seat of a Ford Fusion.
Man dies after being struck by two vehicles in N.J., police say
A man was struck by two vehicles and died Thursday morning in Mercer County, police said. The pedestrian was on East Park Avenue, near Berg Avenue, in Hamilton when he was hit by an eastbound vehicle shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to township police. The driver stopped and got out following the collision.
Federal Labor Officer Admits $14K Scam of NJ Contractors
An Essex County man who worked as a federal labor inspector has admitted to plotting with his brother to scam three construction companies out of about $14,000 in cash. Alvaro Idrovo, 46, of Bloomfield, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the U.S. and extortion while employed by the federal Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA.
Ewing man shot and killed in car in Trenton
Trenton, NJ- The Trenton Police Department is investigating after they found 25-year-old Daveigh Brooks, 25, of Ewing, shot dead in his car on Ellis Avenue at around 9:25 p.m. on Monday. According to police, officers responded to a shot spotter alert behind a home on the 300 block of Ellis Avenue. You in Township police officers who were nearby conducting a motor vehicle stop I heard the gunshots and responded to the area. When they arrived behind the home they located a black Ford Fusion parked in the middle of Greenley Alley. As they got closer to the vehicle, officers The post Ewing man shot and killed in car in Trenton appeared first on Shore News Network.
