Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
Cyclist killed in Montrose during 'Pride Ride' after a vehicle struck him, then ran him over as the driver sped offhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston teen uses Twitter to raise over $2.3 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Abbott and O’Rourke Were Campaigning in the Same City - This is What They SaidTom HandyTexas State
Related
Click2Houston.com
Cali chicken concept making Texas Debut in Houston Heights | View mouth-watering menu items here🍗😋
HOUSTON – Daddy’s Chicken Shack, a California-based fast casual fried chicken sandwich concept, will open its second location location at 1223 W. 11th St. in the Heights on Thursday. At the helm of Daddy’s Chicken Shack are founding chef and Houston native, Pace Webb, and her husband, Chris...
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Long-Awaited Theatre District Food Hall Is Finally Opening — Your Lyric Market Guide
Poised by the Lyric Garage which hosts an array of art installations, you'll find the new Houston food hall dubbed Lyric Market. After many fits and starts, the long-awaited Lyric Market food hall is set to open this Thursday, October 13 in Houston’s Theatre District downtown. The food hall was created in conjunction with Hospitality HQ, a consulting and management group.
papercitymag.com
Swanky New Montrose Tattoo Studio Changes the Way You’ll Look at Body Ink — The Wonders of Ephemeral
Ephemeral specializing in tattoos that disappear within a year or so has opened its first Texas outpost in Montrose. (Photo by Cesar Rubio c/o Ephemeral Tattoo) I have long had the fantasy of having a Chanel camellia tattooed on my derriere, but never had the nerve to make the leap. Plus, the image of a stereotypical scroungy tattoo parlor was more than a bit off putting. Well, no more “scroungy tattoo parlor” excuses. And no longer any worries of an ex-lover’s name inked across your upper arm lasting forever.
4 Texas restaurants ranked in top 25 best in America in 2022: report
When it comes to eating lunch or any meal for that matter, you could make a sandwich at home, or heat up a frozen section meal, but there's nothing quite like heading out to eat some top-notch restaurant-quality food.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
papercitymag.com
New Italian Restaurant Brings the Tastes of Rome to Houston — Numero28 Arrives With Major Pasta and Patio Power
The outdoor patio at the new Numero28 in Highland Village. (Photo by Becca Wright) For years the Italian-born restauranteur Bernardo Nolfo traveled the globe opening sleek outlets of the glamorous Milan-based restaurant Bice for its owners, the Ruggeri family. He often traversing to far-flung locales in Europe to Asia and spent time in Houston for what turned into Bice’s short-lived stay in The Galleria shopping center.
Only one Houston brewery wins medal at the Great American Beer Festival
New Magnolia Brewing takes home silver medal at the important national beer competition.
Surfing paradise lagoon rides into Houston promising ocean-perfect waves, beach fun, and more
Skip the trip to Hawaii. A world-class surf destination is coming to Generation Park, promising ocean-perfect waves, beach fun, and more.
flicksandfood.com
Interesting Viet-Cajun Eatery Adds Two New Sections to Their Menu
Interesting Viet-Cajun Restaurant Introduces Must-Try New Menu Items. Interesting Viet-Cajun Restaurant, Crawfish Cafe, has added two new delicious sections to their menu. Crawfish Cafe, a Texas-based Viet-cajun seafood restaurant with three locations in Houston, and one in San Antonio is introducing two new delicious sections to their menu, including several po’ boy options, and enhancing their classic garlic noodle dish to include several exciting new protein toppings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
HBCU Graduate Opens Houston’s First Black-Owned Hibachi Food Truck
Shortly after college graduation in 2021, the pair banded together to bring the first of its kind to one of the most ethnically diverse cities. Typically cooked on a large, open grill, the popular cuisine consists of a wide variety of foods, including vegetables, chicken, steak, shrimp, scallops, and even desserts. Hibachi restaurants are popular in major cities in the United States, but Robinson and Taylor are upgrading the food truck experience with its late-night hours, homemade frozen Italian ice-style treats, and more.
Kenny & Ziggy's brings a taste of New York to Houston!
Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen is a classic deli in the heart of Houston's Uptown.
houstoncitybook.com
Fash Bash at River Oaks District Toasts Glam New Boutique's Arrival
YET ANOTHER FABULOUS boutique has bowed at River Oaks District, and some of the city's most stylish gal pals hosted a fash bash to celebrate. Australian fashion house Zimmermann threw open the doors to its second Texas boutique and first in Houston. Melissa Strong, Megan Cushing, Angela Daniels and Laura Zehl invited friends to toast the occasion and shop Zimmermann's Fall 2022 "Stargazer" collection; a portion of sales from the evening was donated to Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Family Alliance.
houstoncitybook.com
Specters, Spirits — and Chic Design? Take a Look Inside this Funeral Parlor for Some Unexpected Inspo
NEAR BEAUMONT, THERE is a small town called Nederland, home to Broussard's Mortuary, a 133-year-old funeral parlor with a fifth-generation owner — and, as of recently, surprisingly chic interiors. The Broussard family tapped well known Houston designer Gin Braverman — the force behind some of the most recognizable hospitality...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
It happened here: See spots in Houston where notorious crimes occurred, remembering the darkness that endures
HOUSTON – Houston has its share of modern-day crimes that we’ll always remember, but if you reach back into so-called simpler times, the same bizarre cruelty surfaces, from a child torturer in the Heights to a serial killer dumping women onto a desolate League City field. It tragically really happened here.
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Sandwich
Aptly named given their location, B&B Butchers & Restaurant on Washington Avenue is pretty much everything you want from a sandwich born out of a butcher shop. Sure, B&B Butchers and Restaurant is a fine steakhouse in addition to the retail market, but "The Butcher Shop," as it is nicknamed is not just for acquiring an aged ribeye. The Washington Avenue location is absolutely stuffed full of meats from the shop: roast beef, turkey and ham. The portions are, needless to say, generous. That is all wrapped around a hunk of Swiss cheese with standard accompaniments: lettuce, tomato, spicy mustard. There is even a lovely, light and delicate baguette that holds it altogether. But the meat is the star of this dish as it absolutely should be.
iheart.com
Whataburger's New Burger: Details Leak Ahead Of Houston Launch
The Lone Star State's favorite burger chain just dropped a new breakfast item and a new shake flavor, but they've got at least one more new menu item up their sleeve and it sounds perfect for fall. The Whataburger Chili Cheese Burger is coming. In fact, it's already out at certain Central Texas locations.
Texas city home to the country’s best pizza restaurant, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s pizza, a big pie with sauce, it’s got the cheese (it’s got the cheese) we can’t imagine a more beautiful thing. Now, you may be confused about what’s happening, really quick, go back and re-read that first sentence in sing-song form.
Phys.org
Researchers find 'significant rates' of sinking ground in Houston suburbs
An analysis of thousands of water and oil wells in the Houston metro area has uncovered significant rates of subsidence, or gradual sinking of the ground, in some of the region's fast-growing suburbs that have not been previously reported. Shuhab Khan, professor of geology at the University of Houston, led...
cw39.com
Toys”R”Us is back in Houston – Opening events to attend
HOUSTON (KIAH) Toys”R”Us is returning to Houston and will debut in west Houston. On October 15, Macy’s Memorial City will debut the flagship in-store Toys“R”Us shop as part of the partnership with WHP Global to bring the Toys“R”Us brand to every Macy’s store in America just in time for the holiday season.
Houston Agent Magazine
Famed “Darth Vader” house on the market again in Houston
One of the most famous houses in Texas has returned to the market for the lofty price of $3.7 million. Nicknamed the “Darth Vader House” for its fortress-like exterior, this huge fully renovated single-family home is listed by The Nicole Handy Team of Braden Real Estate Group. The...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says
Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
Comments / 0