ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
papercitymag.com

Houston’s Long-Awaited Theatre District Food Hall Is Finally Opening — Your Lyric Market Guide

Poised by the Lyric Garage which hosts an array of art installations, you'll find the new Houston food hall dubbed Lyric Market. After many fits and starts, the long-awaited Lyric Market food hall is set to open this Thursday, October 13 in Houston’s Theatre District downtown. The food hall was created in conjunction with Hospitality HQ, a consulting and management group.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Swanky New Montrose Tattoo Studio Changes the Way You’ll Look at Body Ink — The Wonders of Ephemeral

Ephemeral specializing in tattoos that disappear within a year or so has opened its first Texas outpost in Montrose. (Photo by Cesar Rubio c/o Ephemeral Tattoo) I have long had the fantasy of having a Chanel camellia tattooed on my derriere, but never had the nerve to make the leap. Plus, the image of a stereotypical scroungy tattoo parlor was more than a bit off putting. Well, no more “scroungy tattoo parlor” excuses. And no longer any worries of an ex-lover’s name inked across your upper arm lasting forever.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Houston, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
State
Alabama State
Local
Texas Restaurants
Houston, TX
Restaurants
papercitymag.com

New Italian Restaurant Brings the Tastes of Rome to Houston — Numero28 Arrives With Major Pasta and Patio Power

The outdoor patio at the new Numero28 in Highland Village. (Photo by Becca Wright) For years the Italian-born restauranteur Bernardo Nolfo traveled the globe opening sleek outlets of the glamorous Milan-based restaurant Bice for its owners, the Ruggeri family. He often traversing to far-flung locales in Europe to Asia and spent time in Houston for what turned into Bice’s short-lived stay in The Galleria shopping center.
HOUSTON, TX
flicksandfood.com

Interesting Viet-Cajun Eatery Adds Two New Sections to Their Menu

Interesting Viet-Cajun Restaurant Introduces Must-Try New Menu Items. Interesting Viet-Cajun Restaurant, Crawfish Cafe, has added two new delicious sections to their menu. Crawfish Cafe, a Texas-based Viet-cajun seafood restaurant with three locations in Houston, and one in San Antonio is introducing two new delicious sections to their menu, including several po’ boy options, and enhancing their classic garlic noodle dish to include several exciting new protein toppings.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Yakitori#Street Food#Food Drink#New Uchiko Outpost#Montrose#Japanese
Black Enterprise

HBCU Graduate Opens Houston’s First Black-Owned Hibachi Food Truck

Shortly after college graduation in 2021, the pair banded together to bring the first of its kind to one of the most ethnically diverse cities. Typically cooked on a large, open grill, the popular cuisine consists of a wide variety of foods, including vegetables, chicken, steak, shrimp, scallops, and even desserts. Hibachi restaurants are popular in major cities in the United States, but Robinson and Taylor are upgrading the food truck experience with its late-night hours, homemade frozen Italian ice-style treats, and more.
HOUSTON, TX
houstoncitybook.com

Fash Bash at River Oaks District Toasts Glam New Boutique's Arrival

YET ANOTHER FABULOUS boutique has bowed at River Oaks District, and some of the city's most stylish gal pals hosted a fash bash to celebrate. Australian fashion house Zimmermann threw open the doors to its second Texas boutique and first in Houston. Melissa Strong, Megan Cushing, Angela Daniels and Laura Zehl invited friends to toast the occasion and shop Zimmermann's Fall 2022 "Stargazer" collection; a portion of sales from the evening was donated to Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Family Alliance.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Sandwich

Aptly named given their location, B&B Butchers & Restaurant on Washington Avenue is pretty much everything you want from a sandwich born out of a butcher shop. Sure, B&B Butchers and Restaurant is a fine steakhouse in addition to the retail market, but "The Butcher Shop," as it is nicknamed is not just for acquiring an aged ribeye. The Washington Avenue location is absolutely stuffed full of meats from the shop: roast beef, turkey and ham. The portions are, needless to say, generous. That is all wrapped around a hunk of Swiss cheese with standard accompaniments: lettuce, tomato, spicy mustard. There is even a lovely, light and delicate baguette that holds it altogether. But the meat is the star of this dish as it absolutely should be.
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

Whataburger's New Burger: Details Leak Ahead Of Houston Launch

The Lone Star State's favorite burger chain just dropped a new breakfast item and a new shake flavor, but they've got at least one more new menu item up their sleeve and it sounds perfect for fall. The Whataburger Chili Cheese Burger is coming. In fact, it's already out at certain Central Texas locations.
HOUSTON, TX
Phys.org

Researchers find 'significant rates' of sinking ground in Houston suburbs

An analysis of thousands of water and oil wells in the Houston metro area has uncovered significant rates of subsidence, or gradual sinking of the ground, in some of the region's fast-growing suburbs that have not been previously reported. Shuhab Khan, professor of geology at the University of Houston, led...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Toys”R”Us is back in Houston – Opening events to attend

HOUSTON (KIAH) Toys”R”Us is returning to Houston and will debut in west Houston. On October 15, Macy’s Memorial City will debut the flagship in-store Toys“R”Us shop as part of the partnership with WHP Global to bring the Toys“R”Us brand to every Macy’s store in America just in time for the holiday season.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Agent Magazine

Famed “Darth Vader” house on the market again in Houston

One of the most famous houses in Texas has returned to the market for the lofty price of $3.7 million. Nicknamed the “Darth Vader House” for its fortress-like exterior, this huge fully renovated single-family home is listed by The Nicole Handy Team of Braden Real Estate Group. The...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says

Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
THE WOODLANDS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy