Trial date set for woman with Horry County ties in death of Gannon Stauch
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WBTW) — A trial date has been set for Letecia Stauch in the death of her stepson Gannon Stauch, according to CBS affiliate KKTV. KKTV reports the trial is scheduled to begin March 20, 2023. Stauch is accused of killing her stepson Gannon, who was reported missing on Jan. 27, 2020. A […]
18-year-old charged with attempted murder in Conway shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Tuesday and charged in connection with a September shooting in Conway, according to a police report and arrest warrants obtained by News13. Tyron Jacari Pressley, 18, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to police. Pressley is accused of […]
SC Highway Patrol searching for fatal hit and run suspect
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a hit and run collision that killed a pedestrian. The incident happened on Oct. 11 at approximately 9:49 pm. Investigators say the victim succumbed to their fatal injuries after an unknown vehicle struck them while traveling south on...
One Seriously Injured in Chadbourn Shooting
One victim was airlifted to New Hanover Regional after a shooting in Chadbourn Thursday afternoon. Chief Ken Elliot of the Chadbourn Police said the victim was shot around 4:25 p.m. in a vacant lot in the 500 block of South Wilkes Street. The victim was transported to Columbus Regional by private vehicle, then transferred to the Wilmington hospital.
Body found in Florence County identified by coroner; Homicide investigation underway
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies were on the scene after a body was found Saturday afternoon in the area of Victor White Road near the Timmonsville area of Florence County, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The body discovered has been identified as...
Sheriff’s office: Lumberton man killed during ‘domestic confrontation’
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information to help them investigate the death of a Lumberton man. Investigators were called around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday to the 3500 block of Collins Drive. They said 53-year-old David Strickland was killed during a “domestic...
14-year-old student arrested for alleged phone threat made to Keenan High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A 14-year-old Keenan High School student has been arrested after a phone threat was made to the school, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. On Oct 11, the administration at Keenan High received a phone call around 10:15 a.m. and the caller stated there...
Woman, 27, charged after Darlington County man stabbed to death
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 27-year-old woman has been charged after a man was stabbed to death Monday night in Darlington County, authorities said. Allison McMillan is in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and grand larceny in the death […]
Motorcycle driver killed in River Oaks-area crash identified: Coroner
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A person is dead after a motorcycle crash in the River Oaks area Thursday night around 5:15 p.m., according to Trooper Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The victim is identified as 72-year-old James Miller from Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry...
Man accused of killing Columbia couple, another woman faces a judge for first time
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The man accused of shooting and killing three of his family members in South Carolina, including two in Columbia, made his first court appearance Wednesday. Matthew Allen Dewitt, 25, went before a bond court judge at the Horry County Detention Center. The judge informed Dewitt that by law he couldn't set bond on the murder charge and told him he must remain in jail until a circuit court hearing can be held.
Man charged in stabbing at Myrtle Beach Community Kitchen
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been charged in connection with a stabbing at the Community Kitchen in Myrtle Beach, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Alex Antonio Carter, 33, of Conway, was arrested and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and […]
Police investigating another incident at Pee Dee Center in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating another criminal incident at the Pee Dee Center for Disabilities and Special Needs on National Cemetery Road in Florence. Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Dept. said this past weekend responded to the facility regarding a stolen vehicle. Brandt said the...
Charges listed for man accused of killing Atlantic Beach councilman, 2 family members
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The mayor of Atlantic Beach released a statement Tuesday morning following the shooting death of a councilman and two of his family members. James DeWitt, II, and Gloria DeWitt, both 52, were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds in Richland County. Natasha Stevens, 52, was found dead at a home on Highway 319 in Conway.
Coroner IDs body found in Timmonsville with ‘gunshot wounds’ and ‘thermal injuries’
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An autopsy showed that a man found dead on Saturday near Timmonsville suffered “multiple gunshot wounds, as well as thermal injuries to his body,” according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. The body was identified as Trey Lee Montrose, 23, of Florence, von Lutcken said. His body was found […]
2 killed in Chesterfield County crash: Coroner
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people have been killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Middendorf Road in Chesterfield County, according to Chesterfield County Coroner Kipp Kiser. The victims have been identified by Chesterfield County Coroner Kip Kiser as 28-year-old Calesha Janea Curlee of Hartsville and 18-year-old James Richard...
SC State student injured in off-campus shooting early Wednesday morning
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg law enforcement is investigating after an off-campus shooting led to a brief shelter-in-place at South Carolina State University Wednesday morning. According to spokesperson for the school, the incident took place on Buckley Street which is one of the streets near the university. One female SC...
One taken to hospital after 5-car crash on Highway 501 in Horry County
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – One person was taken to the hospital following a five-vehicle crash on Highway 501 near Myrtle Ridge Drive, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Horry County Fire Rescue asked drivers to avoid the area as all beachbound lanes were blocked Friday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to […]
Marion man not surprised son accused of killing University of Arizona professor
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion man told News13 he is not surprised that his son was accused of killing a University of Arizona professor in early October. Murad Dervish, 46 is accused of killing Dr. Thomas Meixner inside of a building on the campus of The University of Arizona on Oct. 5. He also […]
