Horry County, SC

WBTW News13

18-year-old charged with attempted murder in Conway shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Tuesday and charged in connection with a September shooting in Conway, according to a police report and arrest warrants obtained by News13. Tyron Jacari Pressley, 18, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to police. Pressley is accused of […]
CONWAY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SC Highway Patrol searching for fatal hit and run suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a hit and run collision that killed a pedestrian. The incident happened on Oct. 11 at approximately 9:49 pm. Investigators say the victim succumbed to their fatal injuries after an unknown vehicle struck them while traveling south on...
COLUMBIA, SC
columbuscountynews.com

One Seriously Injured in Chadbourn Shooting

One victim was airlifted to New Hanover Regional after a shooting in Chadbourn Thursday afternoon. Chief Ken Elliot of the Chadbourn Police said the victim was shot around 4:25 p.m. in a vacant lot in the 500 block of South Wilkes Street. The victim was transported to Columbus Regional by private vehicle, then transferred to the Wilmington hospital.
CHADBOURN, NC
wpde.com

14-year-old student arrested for alleged phone threat made to Keenan High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A 14-year-old Keenan High School student has been arrested after a phone threat was made to the school, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. On Oct 11, the administration at Keenan High received a phone call around 10:15 a.m. and the caller stated there...
News19 WLTX

Man accused of killing Columbia couple, another woman faces a judge for first time

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The man accused of shooting and killing three of his family members in South Carolina, including two in Columbia, made his first court appearance Wednesday. Matthew Allen Dewitt, 25, went before a bond court judge at the Horry County Detention Center. The judge informed Dewitt that by law he couldn't set bond on the murder charge and told him he must remain in jail until a circuit court hearing can be held.
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Man charged in stabbing at Myrtle Beach Community Kitchen

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been charged in connection with a stabbing at the Community Kitchen in Myrtle Beach, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Alex Antonio Carter, 33, of Conway, was arrested and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
NewsBreak
wpde.com

Police investigating another incident at Pee Dee Center in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating another criminal incident at the Pee Dee Center for Disabilities and Special Needs on National Cemetery Road in Florence. Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Dept. said this past weekend responded to the facility regarding a stolen vehicle. Brandt said the...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

2 killed in Chesterfield County crash: Coroner

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people have been killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Middendorf Road in Chesterfield County, according to Chesterfield County Coroner Kipp Kiser. The victims have been identified by Chesterfield County Coroner Kip Kiser as 28-year-old Calesha Janea Curlee of Hartsville and 18-year-old James Richard...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Lumberton man killed in family confrontation, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies are investigating after a Lumberton man was killed Tuesday in a domestic incident with a family member, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and homicide investigators were on scene in the 3500 block of Collins Drive in the Lumberton area, Wilkins said. David Strickland, 53, […]
LUMBERTON, NC

