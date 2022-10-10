Read full article on original website
Celtics Make It Clear They Trust Marcus Smart At Point Guard
As it has been for the last two seasons, a popular preseason question that many have for the Celtics is whether or not Marcus Smart is the right point guard to guide Boston to a championship. That’s right, after a season in which he was named the NBA’s Defensive Player...
Celtics Make Pair Of Roster Moves With Preseason Nearing End
The Boston Celtics are busy trimming their roster ahead of their final preseason game Friday against the Toronto Raptors. On Wednesday, the Celtics reportedly made a couple of moves on the extreme outer edge of their roster by first waiving guard Brodric Thomas, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto. Boston also signed and waived Reginald Kissoonlal, per Spotrac’s Keith Smith. In all likelihood, Thomas and Kissoonlal will end up with Boston’s G League affiliate in Maine.
Patrick Beverley Roasts Draymond Green For Jordan Poole Fight
Would you believe me if I told you Draymond Green and Patrick Beverley are friendly?. Of course you would. Green and Beverley are known for being two of the NBA’s best pests, getting under their opponents skin with good defense and jawing back and forth with anyone that will play along. They’re cut from the same cloth, that’s why it isn’t all that surprising to hear the two have become friendly off the court — with Beverley serving as a guest on Green’s podcast just hours before the Warriors star punched teammate Jordan Poole at practice.
Celtics’ Sam Hauser Reveals Which NBA Players He Studies
While the NBA preseason allows established starting players to get back in their groove before the games officially count, Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser has utilized such contests to make his run at a role before opening night on Oct. 18. Hauser, originally acquired through a two-way contract agreement with...
Public Betting High On MVP Season For Pelicans’ Zion Williamson
Zion Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a Jones fracture in his right foot, but bettors are hoping for a big season from the Pelicans star. New Orleans looks to make some noise in the Western Conference with CJ McCollum on-board for a full year, along with Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valančiūnas to add to an interesting roster.
NFL Rumors: Dan Snyder ‘Has Dirt’ On Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones
Life is pretty good right now for Jerry Jones, whose Dallas Cowboys can secure first place in the NFC East with a primetime win in Philadelphia over the Eagles on Sunday. However, Dan Snyder apparently has the ability to bring Jones back down to earth with the snap of a finger.
Patrice Bergeron Delivers Message To Bruins After Season-Opening Win
Patrice Bergeron delivered on and off the ice Wednesday night as the Boston Bruins started their 2022-23 season with a bang. The captain scored Boston’s first goal of the new campaign — a power-play tally assisted by David Pastrnak and David Krejci in the first period — and set the tempo as the Bruins defeated the Washington Capitals 5-2 at Capital One Arena.
If This Report Is True, How Should Patriots Proceed With Mac Jones?
Mac Jones reportedly has a “decent chance” of playing for the Patriots this Sunday in Cleveland. That very much is up for debate, especially when you factor in what ESPN’s Mike Reiss said about Jones during a Tuesday appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” show.
Bruins Post Video Of Goalie Hug After Fans Get Angry At TNT
Bruins fans had a lot to be happy about after Boston’s season-opening 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night, but one moment had B’s supporters quite angry. The goalie hug between Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman became a fun tradition after each Bruins win. So after...
Dodgers Have To Regret Trading This Now-Superstar To Astros
The Los Angeles Dodgers are being constantly reminded this postseason of a player they never should have traded away. Now, all the Dodgers can do on the West Coast is sit back and watch Houston Astros superstar Yordan Álvarez terrorize the opposition and be a monumental difference-maker. Álvarez, who...
Mariners Decision Called Into Question Following Walk-Off Loss To Astros
There’s just something about the Seattle Mariners in October. Just days after experiencing the second-greatest playoff moment in franchise history, the Mariners came crashing back down to earth with a crushing loss to the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday. Leading 7-5 in the bottom of the...
Odell Beckham Jr. Tweets Suggest Wideout Won’t Return To Rams
After Odell Beckham Jr. helped the Rams win a Super Bowl last season, it was perceived as a foregone conclusion that the star wide receiver would return to Los Angeles for this season and beyond. However, OBJ’s Twitter activity on Wednesday indicates the reigning champions aren’t the frontrunner for his...
Wild Play Has Bears Come Up Mere Inches Short Of Beating Commanders
Al Pacino told everyone it’s a game of inches, and it played out that way in the waning seconds Thursday night for the Chicago Bears against the Washington Commanders at Solider Field. Trailing 12-7 with 30 seconds remaining in the game, the Bears faced fourth-and-goal from Washington’s four-yard line...
NBA 2022-23 Pacific Division Preview
Perhaps the most star-studded group in all of the Association, the Pacific Division faces far more questions than answers ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, with aging veterans and injury concerns at the forefront. That said, let’s look at what we might expect with the opening night (October 18) less than...
Why Al Horford Believes Celtics Are Ready For Upcoming Season
The Boston Celtics are days away from kicking off their follow-up campaign after finishing atop the Eastern Conference and 15-year veteran Al Horford has faith in the squad’s preparation before opening night. Horford, entering his age 36 season amid his fifth run with the Celtics, partook in the deepest...
Jakub Lauko’s Parents Almost Missed Rookie’s Impressive Bruins Debut
Jakub Lauko impressed in his NHL debut Thursday night for the Bruins, but his parents nearly missed it. The Boston forward didn’t appear on the scoresheet, but he did finish the 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals with three hits and drew two penalties. Lauko found out he’d be playing the season opener after Tuesday’s practice, so his parents didn’t have a whole lot of time to pack their bags and catch a flight to Washington D.C.
NBA Rumors: Celtics Not Planning On Adding To Coaching Staff
With the promotion of Joe Mazzulla to Celtics interim head coach in the wake of the Ime Udoka scandal, Boston still has one vacant position on its coaching staff. It was rumored the Celtics would look for an experienced coach — even one that might have been an NBA head coach before too — to aid the massive transition Mazzulla is undertaking. There were also reports the Celtics were interested in bringing back Brad Stevens’ top assistant in Jay Larranaga, and reached out to the Los Angeles Clippers to speak with him.
Josh McDaniels Addresses ‘Unfortunate’ Davante Adams Shoving Incident
Monday proved to be a very frustrating day at the office for Davante Adams. Purely from a personal performance standpoint, Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season did Adams well. The Raiders wide receiver hauled in three catches for 124 yards with a pair of touchdowns against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. But Adams’ big night came in a losing effort for Las Vegas, and the five-time Pro Bowl selection took his anger about the primetime defeat out on a media member working the divisional matchup.
Draymond Green Discusses Relationship With Jordan Poole After Fight
Draymond Green made it through practice Thursday in his return to the Golden State Warriors without throwing his fists at anyone. Green had been on a brief hiatus from basketball following his punch of teammate Jordan Poole, in which a leaked — and startling — video of the altercation got the four-time NBA champion in incredibly hot water and sent shockwaves around the league.
Commanders to Trade CB William Jackson III?
Cornerback William Jackson III’s days in Washington could be numbered. According to NFL.com, the Commanders may look to deal Jackson ahead of the November 1 trade deadline. In the second year of a three-year, $42 million contract inked last season, the 29-year-old was benched in Week 5 and did not travel with the team for Thursday’s matchup against the Chicago Bears.
