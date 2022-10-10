Emiliano Mundrucu’s class action in 1832 is regarded as one of the oldest legal battles in the United States aimed at challenging racial segregation. The captain of the ship denied his wife, Harriet, and their one-year-old daughter access to a ladies’ cabin despite the fact that the wife was ill. The remarkable story of an Afro-Brazilian who sued a White Captain in 1832 for denying his family access to a cabin reserved for whites only.

SOCIETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO