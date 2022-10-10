ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

howafrica.com

Alleged Terrorism: Nigerian Court Discharges IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu

The Appeal Court sitting in Abuja has discharged the embattled leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu. Kanu is being prosecuted by the Federal Government at the Federal High Court in Abuja for 15 count charges bordering on treasonable felony, terrorism, and offences he allegedly committed in the course of his separatist campaigns.
CONGRESS & COURTS
howafrica.com

Over 900,000 People Affected By Floods In South Sudan

Floods in South Sudan have affected nearly 909,000 people, more than double the number who were affected in September, according to an estimate released by the United Nations on Tuesday. The world’s youngest country, plagued by politico-ethnic violence and chronic instability since its independence from Sudan in 2011, South Sudan...
ENVIRONMENT
howafrica.com

International Artists Transform London Park Into Open Air Gallery

London’s Regent’s Park has been transformed into an outdoor gallery, thanks to the return of the Frieze Sculpture Park. Visitors at London’s Regent’s Park can get lost in Peju Alatise’s ‘Sim and the Yellow Glass Birds’. The piece is about a 9 year-old...
VISUAL ART
howafrica.com

The Story of Afro-Brazilian Who Sued a White Captain in 1832 for Denying his Family Access to Whites-Only Cabin

Emiliano Mundrucu’s class action in 1832 is regarded as one of the oldest legal battles in the United States aimed at challenging racial segregation. The captain of the ship denied his wife, Harriet, and their one-year-old daughter access to a ladies’ cabin despite the fact that the wife was ill. The remarkable story of an Afro-Brazilian who sued a White Captain in 1832 for denying his family access to a cabin reserved for whites only.
SOCIETY
howafrica.com

China Fines Kenya Ksh1.3B For Defaulting On Standard Gauge Railway Loans

Kenya has been fined Ksh1. 312 billion by the Chinese government for defaulting on payment of loans used to build the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) in the financial year ending June 2021. Documents released by Kenya’s National treasury revealed that the fine relates to the cost of default on interest...
TRAFFIC

