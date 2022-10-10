Read full article on original website
Facts About ‘Little Africa’, The Afro-Brazilian Community Where Every Enslaved African Is Free
Little Africa, the Afro-Brazilian community, is home to thousands of Africans, but it is a region where its Black heritage is under attack from local authorities. Some historians attribute it to colonial authorities’ efforts to push the Black history of the enslaved who have made Rio de Janeiro their home to the back burner.
Alleged Terrorism: Nigerian Court Discharges IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu
The Appeal Court sitting in Abuja has discharged the embattled leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu. Kanu is being prosecuted by the Federal Government at the Federal High Court in Abuja for 15 count charges bordering on treasonable felony, terrorism, and offences he allegedly committed in the course of his separatist campaigns.
Over 900,000 People Affected By Floods In South Sudan
Floods in South Sudan have affected nearly 909,000 people, more than double the number who were affected in September, according to an estimate released by the United Nations on Tuesday. The world’s youngest country, plagued by politico-ethnic violence and chronic instability since its independence from Sudan in 2011, South Sudan...
This Ghanaian Native Built UK’s First App-Powered Mobile Barbershop
Darren Tenkorang is the co-founder of TRIM-IT, an app that lets users request haircuts from the comfort of their own homes. Tenkorang was inspired to create the app after spending so much time in barbershops getting a haircut. “I got sick of waiting for an hour at the barber’s, especially...
EXPLAINER: What to expect from China's party congress
China's ruling Communist Party is holding its twice-a-decade national congress starting Sunday
Pakistan seeks rescheduling of $27 billion bilateral debt-finance minister
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Pakistan’s new finance minister, Ishaq Dar, told Reuters on Friday that he will seek rescheduling of some $27 billion worth of non-Paris Club debt largely owed to China, but will not pursue haircuts as part of any restructuring.
International Artists Transform London Park Into Open Air Gallery
London’s Regent’s Park has been transformed into an outdoor gallery, thanks to the return of the Frieze Sculpture Park. Visitors at London’s Regent’s Park can get lost in Peju Alatise’s ‘Sim and the Yellow Glass Birds’. The piece is about a 9 year-old...
Profiling Abdoulaye Diao, The Oil Tycoon Behind Senegal’s First National Private Bank
Abdoulaye Diao was born in Thies, which is located 70 kilometers east of Dakar. Abdoulaye’s father worked as a railway worker to support his family of eight children, including him. He was the only one of the eight children to attend school because he demonstrated brilliance at a young age.
The Story of Afro-Brazilian Who Sued a White Captain in 1832 for Denying his Family Access to Whites-Only Cabin
Emiliano Mundrucu’s class action in 1832 is regarded as one of the oldest legal battles in the United States aimed at challenging racial segregation. The captain of the ship denied his wife, Harriet, and their one-year-old daughter access to a ladies’ cabin despite the fact that the wife was ill. The remarkable story of an Afro-Brazilian who sued a White Captain in 1832 for denying his family access to a cabin reserved for whites only.
China Fines Kenya Ksh1.3B For Defaulting On Standard Gauge Railway Loans
Kenya has been fined Ksh1. 312 billion by the Chinese government for defaulting on payment of loans used to build the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) in the financial year ending June 2021. Documents released by Kenya’s National treasury revealed that the fine relates to the cost of default on interest...
