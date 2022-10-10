Read full article on original website
Fast Casual
Voodoo donuts opening 4th Colorado store
Voodoo Doughnut is launching its 15th store in Boulder, Colorado, marking the state's fourth location. The Portland, Oregon-based store is hiring 75 employees from the local community and will offer competitive wages, affordable health care and liberal PTO in an environment where no name tag or uniform is required, according to a company press release.
Top rated places for desserts in Denver metro, cities across Colorado
Friday is National Dessert Day. If you’re looking for a place to grab a sweet treat, look no further. The Problem Solvers scoured Google reviews and found the top rated dessert places in the metro area with at least 4.5 stars and 500 or more reviews.
Did you know? 18 interesting facts about Colorado
1. Denver lays claim to the invention of the cheeseburger - The trademark for the name Cheeseburger was awarded on March 5, 1935 to Louis Ballast. His Humpty Dumpty restaurant at 2776 North Speer Blvd. is pictured. It’s now a Key Bank. Photo Courtesy of Rocky Mountain News. 2. Colorado is the only state in history to turn down the Olympics - In 1976 the Winter Olympics were planned to be held in Denver. Voters chose not to host the Olympics because of the cost,...
Colorado city among places with steepest decline in home prices
Colorado home prices have been a key point of discussion in recent years with the latest question being whether or not they'll fall from record highs. A recent report from Realtor.com analyzed year-over-year home price changes, as well as how much prices have changed since June. Based on median list price, the rate that Denver home prices have fallen in recent months is one of the fastest among the nation's 100 largest cities.
This Colorado City Is Among The Worst Places For Drivers
WalletHub got curious and found the best and worst places in the country for drivers
What a King Soopers, Safeway merger could mean for shoppers
The parent companies of King Soopers and Safeway are considering a merger, where the two chains would become one. But what could that mean for shoppers?
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO cities
(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in 10 dispensaries in five Colorado cities including Denver. The Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) issued a health and safety advisory Wednesday after identifying potentially unsafe levels of yeast and mold in medical marijuana flower produced by Beyond Broadway, which does business as LivWell Enlightened Health.
Two Colorado cities among top 10 in home value increase
A new study shows that home prices in the Denver metro area have increased by an average of $94 per day during the last decade.The study from Point 2 Homes found that Boulder got pricier even faster, gaining an average of $107 dollars in value every day since 2011.Both Denver and Boulder ranked in the top 10 in the country for daily home value gains, with Boulder ranking seventh and Denver ranking 10th.In order, that list of daily home value increases is as follows: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa ClaraSan Francisco-Oakland-HaywardAnaheim-Santa Ana-IrvineLos Angeles-Long Beach-GlendaleNaples-Immokalee-Marco IslandSan Diego-CarlsbadBoulderSeattle-Tacoma-BellevueUrban HonoluluDenver-Aurora-LakewoodDenver's average home value in 2011 was $231,400 and $607,100 in 2021. In Boulder, it went from $353,100 to $782,700.Fort Collins also placed on the list with an average home value in 2011 of $249,480, which went up to $514,300 in 2021, at an increase of $66 per day. Colorado Springs went from $187,200 to $432,900, at $61 per day.
4 Great Seafood Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Colorado that are highly praised by both travellers and local people for their tasty food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, as well as for their exceptional service.
Dating app meetup ends in assault, robbery
A man described a harrowing experience he said happened during a meetup from a dating app. Rogelio Mares reports. A man described a harrowing experience he said happened during a meetup from a dating app. Rogelio Mares reports. Video captures suspect allegedly shooting man near …. Video from Lakewood police...
Opinion: Unusual places where the homeless sleep in Denver
Before I experienced homelessness due to untreated mental illness in 2019, I never gave a second thought as to where people experiencing homelessness sleep at night. In Denver, some sleep in the woods down by the Platte River. I went there a lot because it felt safer than the city streets. But I used to worry about critters snuggling up against me. On two occasions I saw a porcupine down there.
Denver police force to grow next year
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock’s proposed $1.66 billion budget aims, among other goals, to expand the size of Denver’s authorized police force and throw money into recruitment. DJ Summers reports. Denver police force to grow next year. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock’s proposed $1.66 billion budget aims, among other goals,...
Denver’s Schomp Family’s Lavish Mansion is For Sale
A piece of Denver history is available for purchase - but it comes with a hefty price tag. The Schomp Mansion, known for its ties to the long-standing Colorado automotive group, has hit the real estate market, giving someone new the chance to live in this luxurious residence. Step Inside...
Repeat break-ins hit popular Boulder restaurant
Thousands of dollars worth of food has been stolen from a restaurant in Boulder. Vicente Arenas reports. Thousands of dollars worth of food has been stolen from a restaurant in Boulder. Vicente Arenas reports. Warm Friday with high fire danger. Friday will be abnormally warm with temperatures in the mid-70s...
Arapahoe County Home Show
Are you looking for some inspiration to help kick-start your home improvement projects? If so, you have to check out the The Arapahoe County Home Show. It kicks off tomorrow and runs through Sunday 10 am to 5 pm. GDC Host Spencer Thomas, spoke with digital marketing director, Sol Lee, to learn more about what the show has to offer.
Carjacking, police chase causes major traffic backup
Aurora Police arrested a carjacking suspect, who led them on a pursuit and a short foot chase Thursday morning. Joshua Short reports. Carjacking, police chase causes major traffic backup. Aurora Police arrested a carjacking suspect, who led them on a pursuit and a short foot chase Thursday morning. Joshua Short...
2 Colorado Cities Among 2023's Top Places To Live In The U.S.
Money Magazine published its list of the best places to live in the country for 2022-2023.
400-pound bear found in Durango yard
A massive bear was reported to Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers after the bear had made itself cozy under the deck of a Durango home. Alex Rose reports. A massive bear was reported to Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers after the bear had made itself cozy under the deck of a Durango home. Alex Rose reports.
King Soopers, Safeway owners may merge: reports
Kroger, the parent company of King Soopers, and Albertsons, the parent company of Safeway, may soon join together as one large grocery store organization. Kroger, the parent company of King Soopers, and Albertsons, the parent company of Safeway, may soon join together as one large grocery store organization. Warm Friday...
Link between Cheyenne and Northern Colorado among public transit proposals in Mountain West
There’s been talk of expanding public transportation options around the Mountain West, and some of those ideas are starting to be set in motion. Transportation officials in Colorado and Wyoming are collaborating on a mass transit feasibility study as they consider adding a new bus route between Cheyenne, Wyo., and the northern Front Range in Colorado. About 7,000 vehicle trips begin and end in those areas every day.
