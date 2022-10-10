ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Midstate World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

By Nick Dampman, Avery Van Etten
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iJA9y_0iTUeHLd00

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Kemp Sterner, a World War II veteran and tank commander, was surrounded by friends and loved ones to celebrate a milestone birthday on Sunday.

Sterner was thankful to those who showed up to celebrate and looks forward to next year. He says just keep moving and you, too, can live a long life.

Photojournalist Nick Dampman shared a piece of Sterner’s big day. Watch the story in the player above.

