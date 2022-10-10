Midstate World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Kemp Sterner, a World War II veteran and tank commander, was surrounded by friends and loved ones to celebrate a milestone birthday on Sunday.

Sterner was thankful to those who showed up to celebrate and looks forward to next year. He says just keep moving and you, too, can live a long life.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

abc27 Evening Newsletter

Photojournalist Nick Dampman shared a piece of Sterner’s big day. Watch the story in the player above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.