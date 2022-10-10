Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin home prices are falling faster than any other city in the U.SAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Austin home prices dropping more than any U.S. cityKalen HouckAustin, TX
California Governor Pays for Abortion Ads in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
Related
3 Texas A&M commits Texas football can flip this fall
As Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian tries to round out this cycle on a high note, work is still being done by this staff on the trail to build up the 2023 recruiting class ahead of signing day. Texas has a solid 2023 recruiting class built up since the summer.
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Texas commit Arch Manning will reportedly be in Austin this weekend for another unofficial visit
2023 quarterback Arch Manning, a Texas Longhorns commit, is making his way to Austin again this weekend, according to OrangeBloods. Manning will be on an unofficial visit. Austin American-Statesman: Golden: On heels of epic shutout, Texas defense taking center stage. Austin American-Statesman: Texas’ Dylan Disu is healthy, eager to make...
Longhorns' Spot in Big 12 Preseason Poll Revealed
The Texas Longhorns are seen as one of the top teams in the Big 12 ahead of the 2022-23 season.
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorn football commits in action, Oct. 13-15
On the same weekend that the Texas Longhorns shut out their archrival Oklahoma 49-0 in Dallas, the program’s current high school recruits went 17-2. As will happen, there was a bit of “good news, bad news” in the goings on of the Longhorns’ commits in the week since this column’s last post.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burnt Orange Nation
Reacts Survey: Best Texas win over Oklahoma...ever?!
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Has it gotten old yet? No? Good. The Longhorns are coming off their largest win...
4 Texas restaurants ranked in top 25 best in America in 2022: report
When it comes to eating lunch or any meal for that matter, you could make a sandwich at home, or heat up a frozen section meal, but there's nothing quite like heading out to eat some top-notch restaurant-quality food.
6 Texas universities ranked among best national universities in the country: report
When it comes to colleges in America there are a few that no one is arguing about being the best, Princeton, MIT, and Harvard among others; but what are the best universities outside of those at the tip-top?
kut.org
What is the third most spoken language in Austin?
After English, the second most widely spoken language in Austin is, unsurprisingly, Spanish. The third most spoken language is a bit more difficult to determine. The City of Austin says “other Indo-European languages” are the next most common. But KUT listener Mary Milan wanted to know: What really...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Road tripping? These restaurants serve the best Texas-style BBQ
When road-tripping, you're going to need to know where to stop to get the best barbecue in America.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Texas
Mashed compiled a list of each state's best pizza place.
The Largest Homecoming Mum Ever? Texas School Shows Off Their Giant Creation
They say everything is bigger in Texas and for those of you not originally from here, that is a fact. We like to do things bigger here. Our trucks are big, our personalities are larger than life, our food portions, can't compete and even our mums are larger than life. Wait, what is a 'mum?' I tend to forget that not everyone knows or has even seen one.
Several Texas Breweries Recognized Among The Best In America
Several Texas breweries won medals at the Great American Beer Festival.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
RIP weird: ‘Cemetery of Old Austin’ goes up in central Austin yard
The "Cemetery of Old Austin" popped up at a house near St. Johns Avenue and Arroyo Seco. It has tombstones featuring old landmarks, like Katz's Deli and Flipnotics Coffee, and names lost to history books and nostalgic social media threads.
Hot and humid leading up to strong cold front
Hot and humid leading up to our next cold front expected to arrive late Sunday. Rain and cooler temperatures will follow early next week. --Kristen Currie
beckersasc.com
19,664-square-foot ASC to open in Texas
A 19,664-square-foot ASC is being constructed inside the Ascension Seton Georgetown (Texas) medical office building, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Construction on the Surgery Center of Georgetown ASC is set to finish in May 2023 and will cost around $10.5 million. The project will be privately...
15-foot homecoming mum: Round Rock floral design students unveil giant creation
They say "everything is bigger in Texas" — that's including a homecoming mum that students at a Round Rock high school put together.
Circuit of the Americas gears up for Formula 1 race by adjusting shuttle plans
This year, COTA has doubled the number of shuttles compared to previous years, meaning there will be more than 600 buses transporting F1 attendees to and from the race.
Stuck in a not-so-perfect storm: Some buyers of new homes are dropping out of contracts
One local realty company said folks who bought at the top of Austin's housing market earlier this year or even earlier now find themselves trapped in confusing contracts with their builders.
thetexastasty.com
12+ Best Gyms in Austin for you to get in Shape
Austin, Texas is a very exciting city to be living in. It is very active and filled with gyms, yoga studios, etc. There are so many options to choose from that fulfill different needs. Whether you are a gym freak, or a newbie Austin has so many places to choose from! We have named Castle Hill Fitness, Equinox, and Austin Simply Fit the top 3 best gyms in Austin. Here we have listed the 13 best gyms in Austin, Texas.
Marble Falls farm features 4-acre maze in the shape of Texas
Everything really is bigger in Texas.
FanSided
291K+
Followers
550K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0