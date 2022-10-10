ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Texas A&M commits Texas football can flip this fall

As Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian tries to round out this cycle on a high note, work is still being done by this staff on the trail to build up the 2023 recruiting class ahead of signing day. Texas has a solid 2023 recruiting class built up since the summer.
Longhorns Daily News: Texas commit Arch Manning will reportedly be in Austin this weekend for another unofficial visit

2023 quarterback Arch Manning, a Texas Longhorns commit, is making his way to Austin again this weekend, according to OrangeBloods. Manning will be on an unofficial visit. Austin American-Statesman: Golden: On heels of epic shutout, Texas defense taking center stage. Austin American-Statesman: Texas’ Dylan Disu is healthy, eager to make...
Longhorn football commits in action, Oct. 13-15

On the same weekend that the Texas Longhorns shut out their archrival Oklahoma 49-0 in Dallas, the program’s current high school recruits went 17-2. As will happen, there was a bit of “good news, bad news” in the goings on of the Longhorns’ commits in the week since this column’s last post.
Burnt Orange Nation

Reacts Survey: Best Texas win over Oklahoma...ever?!

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Has it gotten old yet? No? Good. The Longhorns are coming off their largest win...
kut.org

What is the third most spoken language in Austin?

After English, the second most widely spoken language in Austin is, unsurprisingly, Spanish. The third most spoken language is a bit more difficult to determine. The City of Austin says “other Indo-European languages” are the next most common. But KUT listener Mary Milan wanted to know: What really...
B93

The Largest Homecoming Mum Ever? Texas School Shows Off Their Giant Creation

They say everything is bigger in Texas and for those of you not originally from here, that is a fact. We like to do things bigger here. Our trucks are big, our personalities are larger than life, our food portions, can't compete and even our mums are larger than life. Wait, what is a 'mum?' I tend to forget that not everyone knows or has even seen one.
beckersasc.com

19,664-square-foot ASC to open in Texas

A 19,664-square-foot ASC is being constructed inside the Ascension Seton Georgetown (Texas) medical office building, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Construction on the Surgery Center of Georgetown ASC is set to finish in May 2023 and will cost around $10.5 million. The project will be privately...
thetexastasty.com

12+ Best Gyms in Austin for you to get in Shape

Austin, Texas is a very exciting city to be living in. It is very active and filled with gyms, yoga studios, etc. There are so many options to choose from that fulfill different needs. Whether you are a gym freak, or a newbie Austin has so many places to choose from! We have named Castle Hill Fitness, Equinox, and Austin Simply Fit the top 3 best gyms in Austin. Here we have listed the 13 best gyms in Austin, Texas.
