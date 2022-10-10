By Vince Dwriter: Fans of the sweet science are stalking boxers’ social media accounts and tuning in to all media reports as they are impatiently waiting for an official announcement for two mega fights. The biggest fight in boxing is the potential undisputed welterweight clash between WBA, WBC, and IBF champion Errol Spence Jr and WBO champion Terence Crawford, but coming in a close second is the prospective showdown between Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Ryan Garcia.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO