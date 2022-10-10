Read full article on original website
Mayweather slams Canelo for not fighting Benavidez
By Dan Ambrose: Floyd Mayweather Jr ripped into Canelo Alvarez today over his ducking of David Benavidez, his WBC 168-lb mandatory challenger. Mayweather doesn’t like Canelo’s weak excuse for not fighting the unbeaten Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs), saying he doesn’t want to fight any Mexican fighters. Mayweather...
Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia update, negotiations still ongoing says De La Hoya
By Sam Volz: Oscar De La Hoya says negotiations between Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and Ryan Garcia are still ongoing. When asked what it meant by Tank and Ryan both saying “Done” today on Twitter, De La Hoya cleared up the confusion, saying that they weren’t talking about the fight between them. They were referring to their recent confrontation at a nightclub.
Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia possibly done
By Dan Ambrose: Ryan Garcia and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis could be fighting each other next. Both of them posted the word “done” on Twitter today, which suggests that the fight between them has successfully been negotiated. Not surprisingly, Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) deleted his post,...
Usyk and Fury Lead 27 Other Unbeaten Champions!
By Ken Hissner: It seems to unify can be a problem with champions like in the Heavyweight division with WBA, WBO, and IBF champion Oleksandr Usyk at 20-0 of Ukraine and WBC champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Tyson at 32-0-1 of the UK with both talking about fighting others instead of unifying.
Vasyl Lomachenko says Gervonta Davis has “Never fought top fighters”
By Allan Fox: Vasyl Lomachenko criticized superstar Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis for having “never” faced “top fighters” in his career. Lomachenko says he’s never seen the former three-division world champion Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) up against a top fighter, and he’d like to see him start at this stage of his career.
Has The Gervonta Davis – Ryan Garcia Bout Reached The Point of No Return?
By Vince Dwriter: Fans of the sweet science are stalking boxers’ social media accounts and tuning in to all media reports as they are impatiently waiting for an official announcement for two mega fights. The biggest fight in boxing is the potential undisputed welterweight clash between WBA, WBC, and IBF champion Errol Spence Jr and WBO champion Terence Crawford, but coming in a close second is the prospective showdown between Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Ryan Garcia.
LIVE: Haney vs Kambosos 2 Final Press Conference
Haney-Kambosos 2 will be broadcast LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ Saturday from Rod Laver Arena (Melbourne, Australia) at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT. Watch today’s final press conference for the Undisputed Lightweight Championship of the world. featuring #georgekambosos and #devinhaney #haneykambosos2 – Next up for Top Rank Boxing, UNDISPUTED: Devin Haney-George Kambosos Jr. Rematch is ON! Undisputed Lightweight Champion Devin “The Dream” Haney to Defend Crown in Rematch Versus Former Champion “Ferocious” George Kambosos Jr. at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.
“I see Devin winning every round again” – Eddie Hearn on Haney vs. Kambosos II
By Craig Page: Devin Haney will win every round against George Kambosos Jr this Saturday in their rematch, predicts Eddie Hearn. He believes that undisputed lightweight champion Haney’s confidence is high, and he’s coming into the rematch with former unified 135-lb champion Kambosos (20-1, 10 KOs) with a great game plan.
George Kambosos will have problems with Devin says Bill Haney
By Adam Baskin: Bill Haney is predicting that George Kambosos Jr is going to have even more problems with undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney than he did last June when he lost in a one-sided fight in Melbourne, Australia. Bill says Haney (28-0, 15 KOs) has made improvement since beating...
Daniel Dubois vs. Kevin Lerena being finalized for Nov.26th in the UK
By Charles Brun: WBA ‘regular’ heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois and little-known #13 ranked Kevin Lerena are reportedly finalizing a deal to meet on November 26th in the UK. It’s a strange fight and arguably just as bad as Dubois’ previously mentioned opponent, 42-year-old Lucas ‘Big Daddy’ Browne, who...
Wilder ready for Helenius on Saturday night
By Robert Segal: Deontay Wilder is ready for battle against the always-tough Robert Helenius this Saturday night in their headliner on FOX Sports PPV. Wilder is entering a new phase of his career after two disappointing setbacks against Tyson Fury, and he says he wants the next three years to be fun.
Eddie Hearn picks Andy Ruiz to beat Deontay Wilder
By Craig Page: Eddie Hearn says he’s picking Andy Ruiz Jr to defeat Deontay Wilder next if the ‘Bronze Bomber’ successfully beats Robert Helenius this Saturday night in New York. Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) has mentioned wanting to face the former unified heavyweight champion Ruiz (35-2, 22...
Eddie Hearn on Conor Benn: “He’s got a big fight on his hands”
By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn says Conor Benn has a “Big fight on his hands” in needing to clear his name after his positive test for clomifene, causing his lucrative fight with Chris Eubank Jr to fall through last weekend. Hearn’s language of saying that Benn has “fight...
“It’s down to Conor Benn for the B-sample” – Kalle Sauerland
By Barry Holbrook: Chris Eubank Jr’s promoter Kalle Sauerland says it’s not down to him whether Conor Benn’s B-sample is requested to be tested. Kalle says it’s up to Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) to request his B-sample to be examined. It’s unclear whether the boxing public...
Deontay Wilder showing improved movement for Robert Helenius fight
By Chris Williams: Deontay Wilder showed a lot of movement during his media workout on Wednesday as he prepares for his fight against upset-minded Robert Helenius this Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo credit: Henry DeLeon/TGB Promotions) If the former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder (42-2-1,...
Deontay Wilder talks potential Oleksandr Usyk fight
By Craig Daly: Deontay Wilder is hopeful that he’ll get a title shot against IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk if he beats Robert Helenius this Saturday night. Usyk has wanted to battle Wilder if his undisputed fight with WBC champion Tyson Fury fails to happen in February or March.
Devin Haney: “I’m sending him [Kambosos] into retirement”
By Allan Fox: Devin Haney (28-0, 15 KOs) will be defending his undisputed lightweight championship against George Kambosos Jr (20-1, 10 KOs) on Saturday, sending him into retirement with a loss. Haney, 23, says he can’t wait to show the fans the improvements in his game from the first fight...
Anthony Dirrell Plans To Be The Aggressor When He Faces Caleb Plant
By Vince Dwriter: The October 15 Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius card features a co-main that involves a pair of former world champions, as former two-time super middleweight champion Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell will square off against former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, live on Fox Sports pay-per-view.
Anthony Joshua to have two quick fights to get his confidence back
By Barry Holbrook: Now that Tyson Fury is off the table for Anthony Joshua’s next fight, the plan is now for him to have “two quick fights” to build his confidence back up to get him ready to take on the big names once again, says Eddie Hearn.
Haney vs Kambosos II: Kambosos Jr Ready To Do His Talking Inside The Ring
By Vince Dwriter: Four months ago, WBC champion Devin Haney traveled to Melbourne, Australia, to face the then WBA, IBF, WBO champion George Kambosos Jr in a winner take all match that resulted in Haney leaving the ring as the undisputed lightweight champion, and Kambosos exiting the ring feeling a sense of disappointment.
