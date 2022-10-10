ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

WHYY

#PrayForPhillyChallenge: How one beat creates connections

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. The hashtag #PrayForPhilly has been circling social media for some time, but now, with the #PrayForPhillyChallenge, it has a new meaning. A Philadelphia rapper is using social media and a music competition to connect young people to resources.
WHYY

Check, Please! Special Roundtable

Join us for a special conversation with titans of Philadelphia’s food scene, focused on the shifting tides in the restaurant industry and how people are moving forward and creating positive change. WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial...
WHYY

Pennsylvania Horticultural Society celebrates its first season growing and distributing produce to food insecure neighbors

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. In just a few months, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society has grown more than 6,000 pounds of produce — kale, squash, garlic, mustard greens, asparagus, potatoes, beets, tomatillos, and various herbs — at its Green Resource Center in Montgomery County. They’ve distributed most of it to area residents experiencing food insecurity.
WHYY

Amid rising seas, Atlantic City has no plans for retreat

Some cities around the world are pulling back from shorelines, as rising seas from climate change increase flooding. But so far, retreat appears out of the question for Atlantic City, New Jersey. The breezy getaway town is on the water on a barrier, which was once reachable only by boat...
WHYY

‘We need to be represented:’ Philly group is encouraging Black men to run

Black Men Run Philly - Making space for Black health (Marcus Biddle and Anthony Beltran Rivera) from newsroom on Vimeo. George Morse woke up on a brisk, sunny Saturday morning to meet his friends and fellow runners at the intersection of 33rd and Diamond Street for a 5 mile distance run. Morse has been an avid runner since his younger days at John Bartram High School in Southwest Philadelphia, but this morning’s run was special.
WHYY

Philly teens’ summer curfew could soon be permanent

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. In an effort to help keep teens in Philadelphia safe, City Council is moving ahead with a bill to extend the summertime curfew permanently. Council’s...
WHYY

The Regional Roundup – October 10, 2022

Last week, a judge blocked Mayor Kenney from enforcing his ban on guns at recreation centers and playgrounds in Philadelphia, only a few days after the executive order was signed following the fatal shooting of a Parks and Rec employee. Saint Joseph’s University political science professor Susan Liebell (@SusanLiebell) will discuss the lawsuit that immediately overturned the ban, why Philly can’t enforce its own gun laws and if the mayor’s hands are simply tied.
WHYY

Philly’s eviction diversion program poised for 18-month extension

City Council has extended the life of Philadelphia’s Eviction Diversion Program, a pandemic-inspired alternative to landlord-tenant court that’s been credited with keeping thousands of residents in their homes over the last two years. Under legislation passed Thursday, the free program will remain in place through June 2024. It...
WHYY

Upper Darby libraries will stop charging fines on overdue materials

The Upper Darby Township & Sellers Memorial Public Library is now fine-free. It joins several other libraries in Delaware County and the Free Library of Philadelphia in a shift towards barrier-free services. Overdue library materials will no longer accrue fines. Upper Darby residents with existing overdue fines on their library...
WHYY

Health care workers at Temple University Hospital vote to authorize a strike if contract negotiations sour

Registered nurses, pharmacy technicians, dieticians, and other health care workers at Philadelphia’s largest general acute care hospital have set themselves up for a possible strike if union contract negotiations fail. A majority of the 2,250 unionized employees at Temple University Hospital voted Wednesday to authorize 10-day strike notices at...
