Read full article on original website
Related
It started as a pandemic passion project. Now, 2 brothers are opening up a gourmet dog kitchen in Bucks County
The newest gourmet kitchen in Bucks County is serving up a meaty menu: pepperoni pizza, cheeseburger, chicken. But these items aren’t being cooked up for humans. They’re for their furry friends. Saint Rocco’s Treats started off as a pandemic passion project for Kolby and Kaleb Rush, two brothers...
#PrayForPhillyChallenge: How one beat creates connections
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. The hashtag #PrayForPhilly has been circling social media for some time, but now, with the #PrayForPhillyChallenge, it has a new meaning. A Philadelphia rapper is using social media and a music competition to connect young people to resources.
‘Jawn’ is more than a noun. It connects us to who we are, beyond our city and region
Philadelphia, we need to talk about how the word jawn has been used in recent years. If we keep going at the rate of a Jawn Morgan SEPTA bus barreling down Washington Avenue, we’re going to lose its more nuanced meaning. Jawn is one of those words that has...
Old City Fest showcases new local businesses in historic neighborhood
The Old City Festival returned to the historic neighborhood Sunday after being dormant for three years because of COVID-19. The pandemic put a halt to large events over the past couple of years and resulted in many businesses shutting down. In Old City on Sunday, thousands were in attendance to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wawa to close 2 Center City Philadelphia locations due to continued safety concerns
Wawa is closing two Center City Philadelphia stores because of “continued safety and security challenges and business factors,” according to a statement from the company. The beloved convenience store chain says it is closing stores at 12th and Market streets and 19th and Market streets. A spokesperson said,...
Check, Please! Special Roundtable
Join us for a special conversation with titans of Philadelphia’s food scene, focused on the shifting tides in the restaurant industry and how people are moving forward and creating positive change. WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial...
Delaware trainer hopes to inspire after just missing out on reality TV prize
Delaware’s Monte Taylor narrowly missed out on Big Brother’s $750,000 grand prize. The online fitness trainer from Bear finished second in the CBS reality TV competition’s 24th season. Despite finishing as the runner-up, Taylor hopes to translate his national exposure into further success for his fitness business,...
Philly tourism trailblazer gets Gayborhood street named after him
A Philly tourism legend now has a Gayborhood street named after him. He joins the ranks of other LGBTQ civil rights icons named on the rainbow-striped street signs. City and tourism organization officials gathered on National Coming Out Day Tuesday to rename a portion of South 13th Street “Jeff Guaracino Way.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pennsylvania Horticultural Society celebrates its first season growing and distributing produce to food insecure neighbors
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. In just a few months, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society has grown more than 6,000 pounds of produce — kale, squash, garlic, mustard greens, asparagus, potatoes, beets, tomatillos, and various herbs — at its Green Resource Center in Montgomery County. They’ve distributed most of it to area residents experiencing food insecurity.
Amid rising seas, Atlantic City has no plans for retreat
Some cities around the world are pulling back from shorelines, as rising seas from climate change increase flooding. But so far, retreat appears out of the question for Atlantic City, New Jersey. The breezy getaway town is on the water on a barrier, which was once reachable only by boat...
‘We need to be represented:’ Philly group is encouraging Black men to run
Black Men Run Philly - Making space for Black health (Marcus Biddle and Anthony Beltran Rivera) from newsroom on Vimeo. George Morse woke up on a brisk, sunny Saturday morning to meet his friends and fellow runners at the intersection of 33rd and Diamond Street for a 5 mile distance run. Morse has been an avid runner since his younger days at John Bartram High School in Southwest Philadelphia, but this morning’s run was special.
Philly teens’ summer curfew could soon be permanent
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. In an effort to help keep teens in Philadelphia safe, City Council is moving ahead with a bill to extend the summertime curfew permanently. Council’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New CHOP study: Targeted exposure therapy helps kids with food allergies overcome related anxiety disorders and fears
Sitting together in a booth at Ponzio’s Diner in Cherry Hill, Amy Leis and her daughter, Zoe Hocking, looked over the menu. Hocking, who is 11 and in the sixth grade, decided on a bagel with cream cheese and lox. “And can you make sure there’s no nuts in...
The Regional Roundup – October 10, 2022
Last week, a judge blocked Mayor Kenney from enforcing his ban on guns at recreation centers and playgrounds in Philadelphia, only a few days after the executive order was signed following the fatal shooting of a Parks and Rec employee. Saint Joseph’s University political science professor Susan Liebell (@SusanLiebell) will discuss the lawsuit that immediately overturned the ban, why Philly can’t enforce its own gun laws and if the mayor’s hands are simply tied.
Latino voters across Pa. are ignored until right before an election. How are Philly-area agencies filling the gap?
Lea esta historia en español aquí. This time last year, Berks County was dealing with the fallout of election misinformation. Officials sent out instructions for voting via mail ballot to some 17,000 households that falsely advertised the date of the election as Nov. 18, two weeks after votes should’ve been cast and tabulated.
Philly’s eviction diversion program poised for 18-month extension
City Council has extended the life of Philadelphia’s Eviction Diversion Program, a pandemic-inspired alternative to landlord-tenant court that’s been credited with keeping thousands of residents in their homes over the last two years. Under legislation passed Thursday, the free program will remain in place through June 2024. It...
More bike lanes open in Philly as part of Vision Zero initiative
New bike lanes opened this week as part of the Chestnut Street Repaving and Safety Project. It’s part of the city’s Vision Zero Blueprint to improve safety on Philly streets for both cyclists and pedestrians. As part of the work, a new parking-separated bikeway was added on Chestnut...
City of Philadelphia changes gun violence grant process following payment delays
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Some gun violence prevention groups say they’re having an easier time accessing grant funding from the City of Philadelphia than they were earlier this year.
Upper Darby libraries will stop charging fines on overdue materials
The Upper Darby Township & Sellers Memorial Public Library is now fine-free. It joins several other libraries in Delaware County and the Free Library of Philadelphia in a shift towards barrier-free services. Overdue library materials will no longer accrue fines. Upper Darby residents with existing overdue fines on their library...
Health care workers at Temple University Hospital vote to authorize a strike if contract negotiations sour
Registered nurses, pharmacy technicians, dieticians, and other health care workers at Philadelphia’s largest general acute care hospital have set themselves up for a possible strike if union contract negotiations fail. A majority of the 2,250 unionized employees at Temple University Hospital voted Wednesday to authorize 10-day strike notices at...
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
18K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.https://whyy.org/
Comments / 0