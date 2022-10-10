Aubrey Plaza on ‘Weirding Out’ Robert De Niro in ‘Dirty Grandpa’: ‘I Did Some Questionable Things I Wouldn’t Do Anymore’

Read full article on original website
Tom Felton Distances ‘Harry Potter’ Films From J.K. Rowling: ‘She Wasn’t Part of the Filmmaking Process’ as Much as You Think
“Harry Potter” actor Tom Felton distanced the film franchise from J.K. Rowling in a new interview with The Independent, although he still gave the author credit for being “responsible” for the “Harry Potter” franchise and connecting people “of all ages, of all backgrounds.” Rowling has generated backlash for years due to anti-transgender beliefs. Many of Felton’s co-stars, including Daniel Radcliffe, have condemned Rowling. Felton stopped short of outright doing the same, but he did say he is “pro-human rights across the board.”
Rob Schneider Says Bill Murray “Hated” ‘SNL’ Cast, Especially Chris Farley and Adam Sandler
What a week for Bill Murray. After he was accused of inappropriate behavior by Geena Davis on the Quick Change set, and it was later revealed he settled with a female staffer whom he straddled and kissed on Being Mortal, Murray is being walloped with more bad press. The actor was allegedly a terror on the set of Saturday Night Live, according to former cast member Rob Schneider. Murray, who was an SNL cast member himself from 1976 to 1980 and has hosted the late night show five times, “hated” the cast, Schneider claimed in an interview with SiriusXM’s Jim Norton & Sam Roberts,...
Scarlett Johansson: Being ‘Hypersexualized’ and ‘Objectified’ Led Me to Believe My Career Was Over
Scarlett Johansson revealed on a recent episode of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast that she felt her career would end early on because she was “hypersexualized” by the industry at a young age. The actor said she became so “objectified” and “pigeonholed” as a young actor that she didn’t think it was possible she’d be able to diversify her characters.
Mike Schank, Subject of Documentary ‘American Movie’ and Musician, Dies at 56
Mike Schank, guitarist, actor, friend and beloved subject of the 1999 documentary “American Movie,” died on Thursday morning, according to the Milwaukee Record. He was 56. The exceedingly gifted screamer was a highlight from the cult classic directed by Chris Smith. The film followed Wisconsin director Mark Borchardt...
