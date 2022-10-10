Aubrey Plaza on ‘Weirding Out’ Robert De Niro in ‘Dirty Grandpa’: ‘I Did Some Questionable Things I Wouldn’t Do Anymore’

What a week for Bill Murray. After he was accused of inappropriate behavior by Geena Davis on the Quick Change set, and it was later revealed he settled with a female staffer whom he straddled and kissed on Being Mortal, Murray is being walloped with more bad press. The actor was allegedly a terror on the set of Saturday Night Live, according to former cast member Rob Schneider. Murray, who was an SNL cast member himself from 1976 to 1980 and has hosted the late night show five times, “hated” the cast, Schneider claimed in an interview with SiriusXM’s Jim Norton & Sam Roberts,...

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 MINUTES AGO