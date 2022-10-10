Read full article on original website
WSAW
St. Vincent de Paul of Wausau helps graduates break poverty cycle
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A new program by Saint Vincent de Paul of Wausau is helping people out of poverty and find stability in their lives. Thursday, the program “Getting Ahead,” held its first graduation at Wausau on Water. Over 19 weeks, members completed courses that taught them...
WSAW
NTC to offer babysitting certification class
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A class to help prepare tweens and teens to babysit younger siblings or other children has a number of offerings this fall and winter. Andrea Reede is a Red Cross Babysitting Instructor. She said anyone 10 years and up should consider taking the class. She said the class also teaches life skills.
WSAW
Wausau man on a mission trading a penny for a house
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Anthony Iverson-Lloyd is trying to barter his way up from one penny to a house he can donate to a family in need. He was inspired by a now-famous red-paperclip influencer who started the movement. A couple of months ago, Iverson-Lloyd saw a trash problem along...
merrillfotonews.com
Downtown Merrill scene of a small fire Monday morning
The contents of an open-top trailer being pulled behind a vehicle erupted into flames on Monday morning, Oct. 10, 2022, around 9:00 a.m. in Merrill’s downtown shopping area. Initially, the small flames were attacked with a handheld fire extinguisher while the vehicle and trailer were parked in front of the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store on E. Main St. in Merrill. That proved ineffective.
WSAW
Nonprofit teams up with Vilas and Oneida Counties to launch Family Food Helpline
VILAS COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - What started as a program for kids in the northland pine school district three years ago, has expanded to providing nutritional support across all of Vilas and Oneida counties. A nonprofit called ‘Feed Our Rural Kids Inc.’ or FORK is partnering with Vilas and Oneida Social Services to create a Family Food Helpline. The goal is to help with the growing concern for food insecurity in rural communities.
WSAW
Debris burning cited as cause of Wisconsin Rapids area house fire
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) -- Two homes were destroyed as a result of a fire early Wednesday morning near Wisconsin Rapids. The fire was reported around 1 a.m. The fire started at a home on the corner of County Highway F and County Highway HH in the town of Sigel.
WSAW
Essentia Health expanding across upper Midwest, looking at Wisconsin
(WSAW) - As Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System formally begin talks about possibly merging together, Essentia is continuing to expand its reach throughout the region. In addition to its stated mission of providing the highest quality health care, it also aims to grow. Featured in Vanguard, Essentia’s chief...
WSAW
DNR to host open house on Nov. 3 regarding Rib Mountain State Park master plan
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will host an open house meeting to seek feedback on the Rib Mountain State Park Draft Master Plan. The open house is from 4-7 p.m. on Nov. 3 at the Northcentral Technical College Center for Health Sciences Building (Room 1004A/B), 1000 W. Campus Drive in Wausau.
UPDATE: Missing Wausau-area teen found safe
A 17-year-old Wausau-area girl reported missing has been found and is safe, according to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department. Morgan Torrens was found at a home in Wausau on Tuesday. No additional details have been released.
WSAW
Wausau man sentenced for selling meth
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Lucas Ellwart, 28, of Wausau was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison Thursday for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Ellwart pleaded guilty to the charge in July. Ellwart was the subject of an investigation during which he sold the drug to a confidential...
WSAW
Wausau teen last seen on Sept. 19 found safe
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 17-year-old girl reported missing on Sept. 19 was found safe in Wausau Tuesday night. Morgan Torrens was located in the city of Wausau. The Sheriff’s Department thanks everyone for their help.
whby.com
Fire destroys Shawano County barn; pigs killed
TOWN OF ANGELICA, Wis. — Fire destroys a barn in Shawano County. Crews were called to the barn in the town of Angelica around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Pigs that were inside the barn at the time did not survive. No human injuries were reported. The cause of the fire...
stevenspoint.news
Point woman dies in I-39 crash
PORTAGE COUNTY – A 43-year-old Stevens Point woman has died follow an Oct. 12 I-39 crash in Portage County. The accident occurred around 8:45 a.m. on I-39 SB at North Second Street near Stevens Point. “The crash involved one fatality,” a DOT release stated. “A trooper from The...
WSAW
Small electronics often improperly disposed; Good New Project to offer e-cycling event
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wausau non-profit will celebrate International E-Waste Day by providing e-cycling collection on Friday, Oct. 14. Good News Project will collect items on Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., and will be accepting both small and large unwanted electronics for recycling. GNP charges .45 cents per lb. to recycle the items. Both small and large electronics will be collected on this day.
WJFW-TV
One person killed in a crash in Portage Co.
PORTAGE COUNTY (WJFW) - One person died in a traffic accident on southbound I-39 and North 2nd Street in Portage Co. Wednesday morning. At 8:44 a.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a single vehicle crash on the interstate. According to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the vehicle was traveling south when it entered the median and struck a bridge pillar.
WSAW
Clintonville carjacking suspect details time on the run in Northwest Wisconsin
BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A suspect who fled after a carjacking in Clintonville said he spent days camping out on a beach and caves while on the run in Northwestern Wisconsin. Seth A. Genereau, 23, has been charged with multiple felonies in connection to the carjacking and separate crimes...
Wausau area obituaries October 10, 2022
Ruth E. Wood, age 91, passed on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, in Merrill, Wisconsin. Ruth was born on February 17, 1931, to the late William and Myrtle (Oehler) Miller. After graduating from high school, she attended beauty school and became a beautician for Winnebago County Health for over 25 years. She was united in marriage to George Wood on January 14, 1955. They raised three children together: Lyle, David, and Mark.
WSAW
Driver killed after striking bridge pillar in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 43-year-old woman suffered fatal injuries during a crash Wednesday morning in Stevens Point. The crash happened around 9 a.m. in the southbound lane of I-39 near North 2nd Street. Investigators said the driver entered the median and struck a bridge pillar. The driver died...
Marathon County Felony Mugshots: Oct. 13, 2022
Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case. If felony charges are verified...
WSAW
Chamber to host candidate forum on UWSP at Wausau campus
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce will host a Regional Candidate Forum on Oct. 24. This Candidate Forum will include those running in four key races which are on the ballot in November. Candidates will have the opportunity at this event to share their platform and inform the public on the issues important to them.
