Nene Leakes’ Son, 23, Hospitalized After Suffering Heart Attack & Stroke

By Eric Todisco
 3 days ago
Image Credit: SplashNews

NeNe Leakes, 54, confirmed that her son Brentt Leakes, 23, suffered congestive heart failure and a stroke on Monday, October 10. “This is not the way I wanted it to come out,” NeNe said in a video on her Instagram Stories, after TMZ broke the news of Brentt’s health incident. “Two weeks ago today, Brentt had congestive heart failure and a stroke,” she revealed. “He’s only 23 so he’s really young for something like that to happen to him.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum clarified that Brentt

“doesn’t drink or do drugs.” She also revealed that doctors tested him for HIV, which could have caused the health incident. “It was very scary,” NeNe added of Brentt’s hospitalization. “I don’t even want to go into details with what happened and how I found out, what condition he was in. Obviously a stroke is a very serious thing and so he’s struggling with speaking and it’s — just keep us in your prayers, keep bringing your prayers.”

NeNe said Brentt “was in good spirits” when she FaceTimed with her son. “I’ve just been asked so many things and I’m just I’m baffled. I am baffled,” she added. The ex-Bravo star said they are not revealing where Brentt is currently recovering. She also confirmed that the lounge Brentt runs in Atlanta is still open. “It’s a lot. So just keep praying and I will speak to you guys whenever I can,” NeNe also said. “Again, he has shown some improvement, and we’re really happy and blessed for that.”

NeNe Leakes and her son in April 2014 (Photo: SplashNews)

Before wrapping up, NeNe explained that Brentt “was very stressed out” in September because of the 1-year anniversary of his father Gregg Leakes‘ passing. “He was very close to his dad and he’s been super stressed out over it. And I don’t even know if that has anything to do with it at all,” she said in the videos. “I mean, I really asked the doctors questions like that and they seem to think that that is not the case with Brentt.”

Brentt made appearances on RHOA during NeNe’s tenure as a Housewife. He tragically lost his father Gregg to cancer on September 1, 2021. Gregg was 66 years old when he died and had been fighting stage 3 colon cancer for a second time.

Comments / 1

