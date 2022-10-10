Read full article on original website
Bills visit KC in rematch of memorable January playoff game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — In one of the wildest playoff games in NFL history, the Bills and Chiefs traded the lead three times and scored 25 points in the final 2 minutes of regulation, including a 13-second field-goal drive by Kansas City to force overtime that folks in Buffalo are still trying to live down.
Bengals, Saints meet with both looking to get back to .500
CINCINNATI (2-3) at NEW ORLEANS (2-3) Sunday 1 p.m. EDT, CBS. OPENING LINE: Bengals by 1 1/2 according to FanDuel SportsBook. SERIES RECORD: Series tied at 7. LAST MEETING: Saints beat Bengals 51-14 on Nov. 11, 2018, in Cincinnati. LAST WEEK: Bengals lost to Ravens 19-17; Saints beat Seahawks 39-32.
49ers match NFL's toughest defense against Falcons, Mariota
SAN FRANCISCO (3-2) at ATLANTA (2-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, FOX. BETTING LINE: 49ers by 4½, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: 49ers 3-2, Falcons 5-0. SERIES RECORD: 49ers lead 48-32-1. LAST MEETING: 49ers beat Falcons 31-13, Dec. 19, 2021, at San Francisco. LAST WEEK: 49ers beat Panthers...
Considering defensive struggles, might Miami miss Brian Flores? | Schad
When the Dolphins' defense turned a corner in the second half of last season, some wondered how much more involved Brian Flores was. Flores denied he had taken over play-calling and cited a continued "collaborative" effort among the entire defensive staff. ...
Dallas' Peters set for rowdy Eagles fans in division matchup
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jason Peters is ready to return to Philly and play in front of some bleeping idiots. His endearing words toward the fans, of course. A nine-time Pro Bowl pick and two-time All-Pro, Peters built a Hall of Fame-worthy career at left tackle for the Eagles that included a spot on the NFL’s Team of the Decade for the 2010s.
Wilson, Broncos face Herbert, Chargers on Monday night
DENVER (2-3) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (3-2) Monday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, ESPN. BETTING LINE: Chargers by 4 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Broncos 1-4; Chargers 3-2. SERIES RECORD: Broncos lead 69-54-1. LAST MEETING: Chargers beat Broncos 34-13 on Jan. 2 in Inglewood, Calif. LAST WEEK: Broncos lost...
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS AT CHICAGO BEARS — WASHINGTON: S Percy Butler, OT Samuel Cosmi, WR Jahan Dotson, QB Sam Howell, CB William Jackson, TE Logan Thomas, RB Jonathan Williams. CHICAGO: WR N'Keal Harry, CB Lamar Jackson, DE Kingsley Jonathan, TE Jake Tonges.
NFL Injury Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):. Sunday. ARIZONA CARDINALS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS...
Rams aim to get back on track hosting Wilks-led Panthers
CAROLINA (1-4) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (2-3) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT, FOX. BETTING LINE: Rams by 10, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Panthers 1-4; Rams 1-4. LAST MEETING: Rams beat Panthers 30-27 on Sept. 8, 2019 in Charlotte. LAST WEEK: Panthers lost to 49ers 37-15; Rams lost to...
McVay says Rams aren't done chasing disappointed WR Beckham
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have not given up on re-signing Odell Beckham Jr., even if the injured receiver was decidedly unimpressed by their initial attempts to do so. Rams coach Sean McVay responded confidently to questions Wednesday about tweets from Beckham regarding his early...
Today in Sports History-Gretzky scores his first NHL goal
1945 — The Chicago Cardinals snap the longest losing streak in NFL history at 29 games with a 16-7 victory over the Chicago Bears. 1951 — Detroit’s Jack Christiansen returns two punts for touchdowns, but the Lions still lose, 27-21, to the Los Angeles Rams. 1962 —...
Guardians-Yankees ALDS Game 2 rained out, makeup Friday
NEW YORK (AP) — A postseason rainout in New York left the Cleveland Guardians feeling right at home. The second game of the American League Division Series between the Guardians and New York Yankees was postponed Thursday because of steady rain in the forecast and rescheduled for 1:07 p.m. on Friday.
Thursday's Transactions
COLORADO ROCKIES — Announced third base and infield coach Stu Cole has been reassigned to a minor league staff position and hitting coach Dave Magadan and the Rockies have mutually agreed to part ways. Returning staff are manager Bud Black, bullpen coach Reid Cornelius, first base coach Ron Gideon, assistant hitting coach Andy González, assistant hitting coach P.J. Pilittere, bench coach Mike Redmond and pitching coach Darryl Scott.
Wizards' Carey in concussion protocol after traffic accident
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vernon Carey Jr. of the Washington Wizards has entered the NBA's concussion protocol following what the team said was a minor traffic accident. Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said Thursday that Carey started having symptoms after practice Wednesday. Unseld said he didn't have details about the accident, but he thought it happened on Carey's way home from the team's open practice Tuesday night.
Buffalo plays Florida after Olofsson's 2-goal performance
Florida Panthers (1-0-0, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (1-0-0, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Florida Panthers after Victor Olofsson's two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Sabres' 4-1 win. Buffalo had a 32-39-11 record overall while going 8-14-4 against...
Houston 4, Seattle 2
A-grounded out for Meyers in the 7th. b-flied out for Moore in the 8th. 1-ran for Santana in the 8th. E_Valdez (). LOB_Seattle 9, Houston 4. 2B_Crawford (1), Haniger (1), Santana (1), Rodríguez (2), Peña (1), Díaz (1). HR_Tucker (1), off L.Castillo; Alvarez (2), off L.Castillo. RBIs_Santana (0), Moore (1), Tucker (1), Alvarez 2 (7), Bregman (3).
Buffalo 4, Ottawa 1
Buffalo022—4 First Period_1, Ottawa, Tkachuk 1 (Brannstrom, Batherson), 10:16. Second Period_2, Buffalo, Peterka 1 (Cozens), 4:31. 3, Buffalo, Dahlin 1 (Krebs, Okposo), 7:25. Third Period_4, Buffalo, Olofsson 1, 19:18 (en). 5, Buffalo, Olofsson 2 (Lyubushkin), 19:33 (en). Shots on Goal_Ottawa 16-9-11_36. Buffalo 9-15-12_36. Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 4; Buffalo...
Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 2
Pittsburgh312—6 First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Crosby 1 (Guentzel, Letang), 1:22. 2, Pittsburgh, Zucker 1 (Heinen, Petry), 4:12. 3, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 1 (Crosby, Rust), 5:10 (pp). Penalties_Arizona bench, served by Schmaltz (Too Many Men on the Ice), 2:06; Kassian, ARI (Holding), 5:03; O'Brien, ARI (High Sticking), 7:29; Joseph, PIT (Interference), 13:33; Malkin, PIT (Roughing), 19:47; Ritchie, ARI (Roughing), 19:47; Arizona bench, served by Kassian (Roughing), 19:47.
