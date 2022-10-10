ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hindsville, AR

5NEWS

Butterball plants in Arkansas preparing for Thanksgiving

OZARK, Ark. — Butterball LLC of Garner, North Carolina, has set the table for its busiest time of year. Starting this week, for about a month and a half, employees will work seven days a week at the turkey producer’s two Arkansas whole bird processing facilities, in Ozark and Huntsville.
OZARK, AR
talkbusiness.net

Springdale restaurant offers taste of Europe

A new restaurant will bring a taste of Germany to downtown Springdale. Bauhaus Biergarten is open at 326 Holcomb St. led by co-owners Daniel Hintz and executive chef Jennifer Hill Booker. The restaurant has seven employees and is open Thursday and Friday from 4-10 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m.-10...
SPRINGDALE, AR
5NEWS

Arkansas second-grader awarded for saving his best friend's life

PARIS, Ark. — Paris Elementary School honored second-grader Jase Brown on Thursday, calling him a hero for his quick thinking after a scooter accident on October 6. This week is Spirit Week for the students and Thursday coincidentally was dress like your favorite Disney or superhero character day. Little did the students know, they had a hero of their own in the school auditorium.
PARIS, AR
5newsonline.com

Train ride through the fall foliage | Adventure Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is here and Adventure Arkansas ready for it! What is a better way to see the leaves than a train ride through the Ozarks? The Arkansas-Missouri Railroad winds through the the Boston Mountains of Washington and Crawford Counties, with train rides available for you and your family.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
KHBS

ARDOT broke ground on I-49 expansion in Barling

BARLING, Ark. — The first steps of an expansion of Interstate 49 in the River Valley kicked off Thursday in Barling. A groundbreaking ceremony was held at 3 p.m. in Barling at the site where ARDOT will expand I-49. The project starts near Highway 22 in Barling, and the...
BARLING, AR
5NEWS

Developers add bike-friendly office space near Bentonville Square

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Companies will soon have more options for office space in or around downtown Bentonville. The downtown area has seen a revitalization in recent years and received another boost when Walmart Inc. of Bentonville began construction of its new, sprawling corporate campus. Walmart has always attracted vendors wanting to be close to the retail giant, and now two large, high-profile office projects are set to open within the next few months just a short drive from the campus.
BENTONVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Fire breaks out at former Arsaga's building on Dickson Street

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Wednesday, Oct 12, a fire was reported at the former location of Arsaga's on Dickson Street in Fayetteville. The Fayetteville Fire Department responded to the old train depot building on 548 W. Dickson St. at around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday morning. There is no word yet about the cause of the fire.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Fire Chief: Large fire in Mulberry near Chastain Road

MULBERRY, Ark. — A large fire has been confirmed near Chastain Road and Graphic Road in Mulberry, according to fire chief Jeff Brown. Brown told 5NEWS he has requested assistance from agencies in Mountainburg, Kibler and the Arkansas Forestry Service. "We had three dozers, a skid steer, two planes,”...
MULBERRY, AR
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Walmart tests reusable, refillable packaging

Walmart is testing a program that offers reusable, refillable containers for some grocery delivery items, according to an announcement this week. The trial is being conducted in partnership with Loop, a reuse platform that works to reduce packaging waste. Loop is a division of New Jersey-based waste company TerraCycle. Walmart...
ROGERS, AR
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas

If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Walmart and Sam’s Club host inaugural HBCU summit

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — For the first time ever, Walmart & Sam's Club hosted a student summit for Historically Black Colleges and Universities also known as HBCUs. Walmart's Collaboration with Black Owned NWA’s founders brought several Black Owned Businesses to the Sam's Club headquarters on Oct. 9 to showcase the diversity of the community.
BENTONVILLE, AR
THV11

Missing: Stolen hearse from Van Buren funeral home

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police Department has requested the help of the public in locating a 2008 White Cadillac Hearse that was stolen from Ocker Funeral Home. The theft of this vehicle has affected the operation of the funeral home. A hearse is a vehicle that...
VAN BUREN, AR
5NEWS

Canoo lands large EV order from national fleet company

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Electric vehicle startup Canoo Inc., which is moving its headquarters to Bentonville, signed an agreement for Zeeba to purchase 5,450 American made electric vehicles, with an initial binding commitment of 3,000 units through 2024. Zeeba, a growing national fleet leasing provider, is dedicated to improving fleet...
BENTONVILLE, AR
