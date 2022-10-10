Wells Fargo & Co WFC shares are trading higher by 5.40% to $44.67 Friday morning after the company reported third-quarter financial results. Wells Fargo reported quarterly earnings of 85 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.09. The company also reported quarterly sales of $19.50 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $18.77 billion by 4%. This is a 3.5% increase over sales of $18.83 billion in the same period last year.

STOCKS ・ 1 HOUR AGO