Pasithea' Largest Investor Group Says AlloMek Therapeutics Deal Ill-timed, Highly Dilutive

Investor group comprising Camac Partners LLC, Concord Investment Partners Ltd, and Leonite Capital LLC condemned Pasithea Therapeutics Corp's KTTA recently announced the acquisition of AlloMek Therapeutics LLC. The investors, collectively the largest stockholder of the company, said, "We are disgusted that less than two weeks after acknowledging stockholders' request to...
Nutanix Weighs Strategic Options Following Takeover Proposal

Cloud-computing company Nutanix, Inc NTNX explored a sale after receiving takeover interest. Nutanix will likely target private equity and industry players, the Wall Street Journal reported. A buyer would likely have to pay a significant premium to Nutanix’s market value of nearly $5 billion amid the current market volatility and...
Why Wells Fargo Shares Are Trading Higher

Wells Fargo & Co WFC shares are trading higher by 5.40% to $44.67 Friday morning after the company reported third-quarter financial results. Wells Fargo reported quarterly earnings of 85 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.09. The company also reported quarterly sales of $19.50 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $18.77 billion by 4%. This is a 3.5% increase over sales of $18.83 billion in the same period last year.
What's Going On With Wells Fargo Stock Rebounding Higher Today?

Wells Fargo & Co WFC shares are reversing higher Thursday afternoon, up by 4.68% to $42.39. Shares of several banks and financial services companies are trading higher as stocks rebound following weakness earlier in the session. September CPI data came in better-than-expected, which could negatively impact lending as it dims the outlook for a Fed policy pivot.
Jim Cramer's Take On The Biggest Losers Of Nasdaq 100: 'If You're Living In A House Of Pain, You Should Move'

Television personality Jim Cramer has reportedly warned investors to avoid the Nasdaq 100 stocks while highlighting the worst-performing stocks in the quarter. “These seven biggest losers from the third quarter are simply representative of the House of Pain the index has become. By the way, if you’re living in a house of pain, you should move,” Cramer said according to CNBC.
Dow Surges 950 Points; S&P 500 Rises 3%

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones jumping around 950 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 3.27% to 30,164.64 while the NASDAQ rose 2.61% to 10,688.73. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 3% to 3,684.45. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by...
Beyond Meat Shares Drop On Jobs, Outlook Cut Plan

Beyond Meat Inc BYND has put forth steps for a sustainable growth model and achievement of cash flow-positive operations. The company is reducing its current workforce by approximately 200 employees, representing about 19% of its total global workforce. In connection with the jobs cut, Beyond Meat expects to incur $4...
Why Plug Power Shares Are Volatile Today

Plug Power Inc PLUG shares are trading lower after the company provided revenue expectations update for 2022. The company believes that its prior full year 2022 revenue guidance of $900 million to $925 million could be 5% to 10% lower for the year. Plug Power said via press release it...
3 REITs With 10%+ Dividends Priced Under $20 Per Share

Income investors sometimes look for higher-dividend yields on low-priced stocks. But buying stocks below $10 can be a high-risk venture as these stocks are usually cheap for good reasons. Therefore, it is usually better to purchase stocks above $10. Funds from operation (FFO) is the best measure of operating performance...
Dutch Bros, American Tower And This Manufacturing Company Feature On CNBC's Final Trade

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management said American Tower Corp’s AMT stock had declined by 40% on “fears of FX and interest rates.” The company has long-term contracts, is “about data and voice all around the world and that number is increasing with time” and, with escalation clauses in their contracts, the stock is “overdone and is a buy here,” she added.
Bitcoin Broker NYDIG Lays Off 110 Employees To 'Trim Expenses:' WSJ

Bitcoin BTC/USD trading platform NYDIG laid off about a third of its employees on Sep. 22, which numbered around 110, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. What Happened: The company executives told the laid-off employees that it took the decision to cut down on expenses and to focus on more businesses, the WSJ report said.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Taiwan Semiconductor

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Taiwan Semiconductor TSM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Expert Ratings for KnowBe4

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on KnowBe4 KNBE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
