WWE is always filing new trademarks, and recently many of those new trademark filings have been linked to WWE superstars getting new names or new factions, like Damage CTRL. The latest two filings seem to be two names, but they could end up being anything, and they have been filed for the entertainment services category (via Fightful). They are Uncle Howdy and Uncle Harper, and one would be forgiven for thinking these could be related to Bray Wyatt's return and all the theories about the Wyatt 6. It could also be for something completely different mind you, and nothing here outright says it's Wyatt related, so take that for what you will. You can find both filings below.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO