ComicBook
Dragon Ball: The Breakers Teases Season 2 Villain
The release of Dragon Ball: The Breakers will come about later this week on October 14th, but the game's creators are already teasing a new Raider planned for Season 2 whenever that gets underway in the future. It appears that a Great Ape will be playable by those who play the side of the Raiders based on what was seen in a brief teaser trailer showing off gameplay and more, but we don't yet know specifics about this new Dragon Ball: The Breakers villain.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Gets Flashy With Tengen
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba introduced fans to the flashy Hashira Tengen Uzui with the second season of the series earlier this year, and one awesome cosplay is bringing the fan favorite fighter back for another round! The Entertainment District arc of the series introduced Tanjiro Kamado and his friends to a whole new realm of danger as they faced off against the first Upper Rank demon, but thankfully they had some very powerful help. Joining them for the arc was the Sound Hashira Tengen, and fans got to see the full slate of abilities as the fights when on over the episodes.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Shows Off Part 2's New Hero
Denji's time as Chainsaw Man's protagonist in the manga might be done, but his introduction in the anime adaptation has only begun. With the second chapter already releasing several chapters exploring the War Devil, the new protagonist Asa Mitaka is quite different from Denji but seems to be walking a similar path. Now, one cosplayer has brought the War Devil to life using spot-on cosplay that brings to life the new supernatural force that can create weapons from the most horrifying places.
ComicBook
Xbox Slams PlayStation Trolls in Viral Tweet
Since the days of the Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis, gamers have constantly been at war with one another over their preferred video game consoles. That longstanding tradition continues in the modern era with PlayStation and Xbox fans, often on social media. Not a day goes by where the official Xbox Twitter account doesn't post an innocuous Tweet, only for the company's social media person to be inundated with replies such as "PlayStation better." Xbox has now clapped back against the haters with a viral Tweet framed like a Halloween meme that's currently making the rounds.
ComicBook
AEW Rampage Spoilers: Former WWE and Impact Wrestling Stars Show Up in Toronto
AEW has already filmed Friday's episode, and those in attendance have revealed what went down in Toronto Canada. In addition to the packed card, there was also a surprise appearance as the taping came to a close, and from this point on there are spoilers incoming for the episode so if you don't want to know you've been warned. The biggest development is that at the end of the episode former WWE and Impact Wrestling stars Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, and Maria Kanellis all showed up and attacked FTR after challenging them. Kanellis also cut a heel promo before Samoa Joe and Wardlow came out to help FTR.
WWE・
ComicBook
Star Trek: Resurgence Delayed
The upcoming Star Trek video game Star Trek: Resurgence has officially been delayed. Previously set to release this year, the new video game from developer Dramatic Labs will now instead release in April 2023 for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store.
ComicBook
New Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Mod Lets Players Order a Real Pizza
The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion might be well over a decade old at this point, but that hasn't prevented the game from retaining a lively community. Specifically, modders continue to tinker around with Oblivion quite a bit in the pursuit of keeping the 2007 RPG fresh by modern standards. And while there are plenty of mods for Oblivion that might improve the quality of the game, one of the latest that has now been released instead allows you to order a pizza that can be delivered to your own front door.
ComicBook
My Dress-Up Darling Cosplay Dresses Marin for Season 2
My Dress-Up Darling will be coming back for a new anime in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is waiting for the big comeback by highlighting its main heroine, Marin Kitagawa! Although the Fall 2022 anime schedule is now underway with some of the most anticipated new releases of the year overall, it would do you well to remember how strong of a year it's been for anime already. Things got off to an explosive start with the Winter 2022 slate, and the biggest standout of that wave was a surprising romantic comedy debut that had a cult manga following.
ComicBook
Avengers: Secret Wars Moves Release Date
Marvel Studios has moved the release date of Avengers: Secret Wars. The highly-anticipated film was announced at San Diego Comic-Con by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. Avengers: Secret Wars and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty bring the Multiverse Saga to an end, as Earth's Mightiest Heroes come together to face Kang the Conqueror. Details on Avengers: Secret Wars are at a minimum, but we now know the film will not be sticking to its originally announced November 7, 2025 release date.
ComicBook
Enola Holmes 2 Trailer Released by Netflix
More than two years after Enola Holmes debuted on Netflix to rave reviews, a sequel is finally ready to hit screens around the world. Millie Bobby Brown is back as for Enola Holmes 2, reprising her role as the titular sleuth for another adventure on Netflix. The streaming service ordered an Enola Holmes sequel shortly after the first film premiered, and fans will finally get to see what the follow-up has in store when it arrives next month. Until then, there's a trailer to get everyone excited.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Marvel Fans Are Calling the Last Episode "The Best Finale of Any MCU Show"
The finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is now streaming on Disney+, and fans are already hoping for a second season. The finale was a hilarious ride that had plenty of surprises, including some major cameos and character reveals. The episode took a literal page out of the She-Hulk comics and brought breaking the fourth wall to a whole new level of meta. Needless to say, Marvel fans loved it. In fact, many people have taken to Twitter to say it's the best finale Marvel has delivered on Disney+.
ComicBook
No More Heroes Games Finally Getting a Fix on Steam
No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2 released on Steam back in June 2021, and fans weren't happy with the results. Many have accused publisher XSEED Games of releasing rushed ports of the Nintendo Switch versions, particularly since images of the Joy-Con controllers can be seen. Achievements are also broken, and fans have discovered numerous bugs and crashes. Thankfully, it seems that an end could be in sight. XSEED Games posted a new update today, revealing that fixes are currently in the works.
ComicBook
Hulu Ending The Hardy Boys With Season 3
One Hulu favorite will not be continuing after Season 3. News came down today that The Hardy Boys will be going on one last crop of adventures on the streaming platform. The network confirmed this with Variety as Nelvana and Lambur shared statements about the ending of the show. The Hardy Boys will end with eight hour-long episodes that are already filming up in Canada. Fans stressed about that cliffhanger to end Season 2 should not be alarmed, things pick up shortly after that seismic entry. The boys are poised to dig up even more secrets as they sprint towards the finish line. If that weren't enough, Pretty Little Liars star Bailee Madison is joining the series in a guest-starring role. Drew Darrow will be an ally to the boys as they try to unravel the secrets of their great-grandfather's map.
Netflix to join Hulu and Disney+ with a cheaper ad-supported streaming tier
Around 10 percent of Netflix content will not be available in this new tier. Alicia Quan/UnsplashStarting next month, $6.99 will get you (most of) Netflix with 5 minutes of ads per hour.
ComicBook
Star Trek Icon Makes Surprise Return to Franchise
A Star Trek: The Original Series star just made a surprising return to the Star Trek franchise. SPOILERS for the Star Trek: Lower Decks episode "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus" follow. As the sequel to the original "Crisis Point," "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus" again turns Star Trek: Lower Decks' comedic lens toward Star Trek movies. Toward the end of the episode, there's a scene that's a reference to one from Star Trek Generations. In the original scene, Jean-Luc Picard finds himself in the Nexus, where he walks inside what appears to be a mundane suburban home and meets James T. Kirk.
ComicBook
Cartoon Network Announces Merger With Warner Bros. Animation
It seems the shifts at Warner Bros. Discovery just aren't stopping. Earlier this year, news of the merger shook the entertainment landscape, and headlines unraveled quickly as HBO Max announced some rather controversial changes towards the summer's end. Now, more news has come from the conglomerate, and it confirms Cartoon Network Studios is now merging with Warner Bros. Animation.
ComicBook
WWE Files for Two Mysterious Trademarks
WWE is always filing new trademarks, and recently many of those new trademark filings have been linked to WWE superstars getting new names or new factions, like Damage CTRL. The latest two filings seem to be two names, but they could end up being anything, and they have been filed for the entertainment services category (via Fightful). They are Uncle Howdy and Uncle Harper, and one would be forgiven for thinking these could be related to Bray Wyatt's return and all the theories about the Wyatt 6. It could also be for something completely different mind you, and nothing here outright says it's Wyatt related, so take that for what you will. You can find both filings below.
WWE・
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Losing Popular PS4 Horror Game Just Before Halloween
PlayStation Plus is about to lose one of its best horror games from PlayStation 4 just before Halloween arrives. When Sony revamped PS Plus earlier in 2022, it added an expansive library of titles from PS5, PS4, and other PlayStation platforms for subscribers to play. Much like Xbox Game Pass, though, these games don't stay in the PS Plus library forever, which means that titles end up departing from the service every now and then. And as of this time next week, one of the most seasonally appropriate games on PS Plus will no longer be available.
ComicBook
Rick Grimes' Last Episode of The Walking Dead Inspired the Series Finale
"It feels like it's ending." So said Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) on his final episode of The Walking Dead, titled "What Comes After." What would come after is 57 episodes without Rick and the end of The Walking Dead, which will conclude with the November 20th series finale. As AMC looks to the future of the TWD Universe — three new Walking Dead spinoff shows starring Rick, Michonne (Danai Gurira), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and Daryl (Norman Reedus) are slated to premiere next year — creatives looked back at Rick's sendoff to once again answer the question: What comes after?
ComicBook
Marvel Studios MCU Release Dates: 2022-2026
Marvel Studios has shifted its release date calendar, pushing back the end of Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the culmination of the Multiverse Saga. During July's San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel chief Kevin Feige announced an expansive slate of projects, unveiling the two-part Multiverse finale Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. Disney has since revealed new dates for titles from its upcoming Phase 5 and 6, delaying Blade, Deadpool 3, the Fantastic Four reboot, and Avengers: Secret Wars. The November 11th release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and the upcoming Disney+ Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, will mark the end of Phase 4 as scheduled.
