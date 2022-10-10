Read full article on original website
Related
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Tucson, AZ
Tucson, Arizona, is one of the best places to go when you want a place to unwind or a vacation for a few days. With over 300 days of rays of sunshine, superb desert scenery, and a great list of restaurants that you must try, Tucson is the best place to go!
First Harvest Moon Cultural Festival comes to Tucson
The first ever Harvest Moon Cultural Festival is making its debut in Tucson on Oct. 23 for an evening of food, music and art.
City of Tucson to hold pumpkin pool party Saturday, Oct. 15
The City of Tucson will be combining seasonal festivities with a pumpkin pool party at Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center, located at Reid Park, on Saturday, Oct. 15.
thisistucson.com
Miss Tucson Meet Yourself this year? Here's the food you can get year-round
At #ThisIsTucson, we love Tucson Meet Yourself. It’s a shame that the annual folklife festival and international smorgasbord is only one weekend a year. In case you missed the 40-plus food vendors at Tucson Meet Yourself this time around, we found a roster of restaurants and caterers that were present at the event, but you can order food from regularly, year-round.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Halloween events in Tucson and southern Arizona
As the fall season begins, so does our excitement for these upcoming events around Tucson and southern Arizona for Halloween.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Arizona Arts launches 2022 Signature Series in October
Arizona Arts, the University of Arizona umbrella organization for performing and visual arts on campus, is presenting a monthlong Signature Series in October as part of the National Arts & Humanities Month. The series highlights UA academic and arts programs. It kicked off Wednesday, Oct. 5, with “An Evening with...
Historic 4th Avenue-Things to do in Tucson, Arizona
My name is Abigail and I have been on many adventures, especially in Tucson, Arizona. Check out my YouTube channel Abigail's Adventures. Historic 4th Avenue has always been one of my favorite places to hang out in Tucson. There are a variety of creative shops, restaurants with delicious food, and psychedelic murals. 4th avenue is the perfect place for hippies, free spirits, and edgy people. If you are looking for things to do in Tucson, then you should discover the artistic street of Fourth Avenue.
thisistucson.com
57 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Oct. 13-16 📽️🌮🌴
In the matter of only one weekend, you can catch a movie during a film festival, ride a glowing seesaw, shop plants and local art, and go pumpkin picking. What else? The Salt & Lime Fiesta features live music, taco row and margaritas. Kids can read to shelter pets at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona. There's an ~aqua~ pumpkin patch happening thanks to Tucson Parks and Rec. The finale of Drag Wars at Bumsteds is this Sunday. Plus, LOTS more!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Restaurant Served Moldy, Expired Food to Customers
Moldy food was served to customers to eat.Sandy Miller/Unsplash. Every kind of business or organization that works with food undergoes an annual health inspection here in Tucson. From fine dining restaurants to elementary school cafeterias, no food provider goes unchecked. Many of these locations strive for perfection, although the occasional minor infraction is common. These minor infractions have no impact on the overall quality and health safety of the food and what consumers eat. However, from time to time, some restaurants fail their inspections at such a grand level, it proves dangerous to eat the food provided until the facility makes dramatic improvements. Such is the case with one local restaurant, which received a whopping 24 violations, which makes it the worst-tested restaurant in all of Tucson for 2022.
roadtirement.com
Fort Lowell Park showcases 19th century military history of Tucson
Fort Lowell in Tucson takes you back to the days of the 19th century, primarily the military history of the Arizona Territory. Fort Lowell Park is now a large city park northeast of downtown Tucson. It is home to several ballparks and soccer fields. The ground is also the site of a former frontier Army fort. The original military post was opened in 1860 on the outskirts of the then tiny town of Tucson. This location was abandoned several years later and moved to the Fort Lowell site, seven miles northeast of downtown Tucson. The fort remained until it was decommissioned and abandoned in 1891.
biztucson.com
Sprouts Farmers Market Announces New Tucson Location
Sprouts Farmers Market announced it will open its newest store located at 4800 S. Landing Way in Tucson on Oct. 28. A ribbon cutting will take place at 6:45 a.m. The doors to the store will open at 7 a.m. Grand Opening Weekend Events:. From Oct. 28 through Oct. 30,...
Popular Arizona family-run Mexican restaurants have served up their Nana's recipes for nearly 80 years
TEMPE, Ariz. — A nana’s legacy passed down through comfort food is being shared in restaurants across Arizona today. There are several Casa Reynoso locations in the Valley, each with their own little twist on popular family recipes. In Casa Reynoso’s back of the house, you’ll find more...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thisistucson.com
Korean corn dogs are the star of the menu at this new spot ⭐️
Correction: Two Hands Corn Dogs has a plant-based sausage coming soon. Corn dogs dusted in crushed Flamin' Hot Cheetos, coated in cubes of potatoes, wrapped in rice puffs — it's corn dog galore at this new midtown spot. When it was first announced that national chain Two Hands Corn...
Tucson pilot born without arms honored in national museum
A Tucson pilot is flying into the national spotlight as the Smithsonian honors her accomplishments. You may remember Jessica Cox: She's the world's first licensed pilot with no arms.
KOLD-TV
Food truck that employs people with special needs hit multiple times by thieves
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A local business has been damaged by vandals on Tucson’s east side. Owners of Special Eats, a food truck that employs people with special needs, are working to repair their truck so the people who depend on it can continue working there. It’s...
lovinlife.com
Family Affair: The Ronstadts get together to celebrate rich musical history
From “You’re No Good” and “Blue Bayou” to the traditional mariachi and ranchera of 1987’s “Canciones de Mi Padre,” chances are that if you know 20th century hits, you know Linda Ronstadt. Still one of Tucson’s brightest stars, she has celebrated an...
Tucson creates online tool to report homeless encampments
Tucsonans can find homeless encampments throughout the city: in parks, near businesses, or on the side of the street.
KGUN 9
Mexican culture comes alive at the Vamos a Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The music begins at Kino Stadium with the Mexican National Anthem. "The music never stops," said Mexican Baseball Fiesta President Mike Feder. "It's so different than what we do in the states." What's different is that a band plays throughout the game and you won't...
kenneturner.com
A Partial Rainbow Over The Catalina Foothills
A Partial Rainbow Over The Catalinas — Image by kenne. Yesterday we were having a Sonoran hotdog and Copperhead Pale Ale on the porch of the Barrio Brewing Company. when a partial Rainbow began to form beyond the old warehouses in the warehouse district of Tucson. About an hour...
12news.com
After a period of pleasant weather, Arizona weather pattern will switch to rain and cool temps this weekend
ARIZONA, USA — The recent weather pattern across Arizona has been nothing short of remarkable. We’ve seen tons of sun and pleasant morning and evening temperatures with warm afternoons. However, this weekend we’ll see a reversal in this tranquil pattern. An area of low pressure off of...
Comments / 0